The art of Forex MT5

- Arthur Hatchiguian
- Version: 1.7
- Updated: 5 June 2025
The art of Forex is a new complex Expert Advisor that continuously trades in both directions. A series of orders will be opened to get the best average price until the take profit is hit. It is optimal for making profits in an unpredictable market.
A loss coverage system is integrated to allow the recovery of orders that are too distant from the current price.
The best results are on EUR/USD H1 but you can use it on any forex pair and timeframe.
Live results: https://myx.gg/mql5
Share your best configuration set or find help on the discord: https://myx.gg/discord
You can use the default settings or find your own configuration depending on the security you want to have. I recommend to test your strategy before going on live account and withdraw your profits regularly.
Note: You must adapt the distances to the pair used, the default settings are made for EUR/USD and similar pairs.
MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/44838
Inputs:
- The EA can start a new cycle - Allow the EA to trade. If false, the EA will stop trade at the end of the current cycle.
- Display information and button on the graph - Allow the EA to display informations on chart.
- Magic number - The magic number needs to be different on each new chart.
- Initial lot - The size of the initial lot.
- Initial lot per balance [0=off] - Balance per initial lot. (Ex: if Initial lot = 0.01 & Initial lot per balance = 1000, initial lot will be 0.01 at 1000, 0.02 at 2000, 0.1 at 10000)
- Maximum lot - Maximum lot the EA can use for an order.
- Type of lot calculation -
-addition_step: Each new lot is summed with the multiplication of the initial lot.
-multiplication_step: Each new lot is multiplied by the number of orders and the multiplier.
- Lot calculation multiplier - This is the multiplier used to calculate the lot.
- Single order TP and distance (in points) - Take profit for single order. This is also used to determine the distance between orders.
- Multiple orders TP (in points) - Take profit for multiple orders.
- Loss coverage TP (in points) - Take profit pour loss coverage. It will take the last order to close the first.
- Global SL [0=off] (in points) - Stop loss single and multiple orders. It's not recommended to use it with this EA.
- Minimum open orders to activate loss coverage - Number of orders that must be opened in the same direction to activate the loss coverage system.
- Number of hedge orders - Number of orders that will be hedged in the opposite direction.
Recommended balance: low risk: +10,000$, medium risk: +3,000$, high risk: ±1,000$
WARNING: I sell all my products only on the official MQL5 website. If you see it somewhere else, it's a scam.
