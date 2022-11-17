MA HistoMT5

MA Histogram is MT5 Indicator for beginners which plot a histogram after Moving Average Crossover of 2 MAs. The Indicator does not have arrow or alert. It will simply plot on chart the potential Up and Down trend when trend is beginning or ending. It will show a Blue color for potential up trend and Gold color for potential down trend.

Recommended Pairs: ALL Pairs including Indices for MT5 FOREX BROKERS

Recommended Pairs On Deriv: BOOM 1000, Boom 500, Boom 300 and CRASH 1000, Crash 500, Crash 300, Volatility 75, Step Index



You can change inputs to suit your Moving Average cross parameters and color for histogram.





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