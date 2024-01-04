HedgeZone EA
- Experts
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 7
Hedge Zone Recovery EA is fully automated MT4 Trading robot based on HEDGING strategy. The robot open first trade on market price then the second trade will be stop order (BUY STOP or SELL STOP) with hedge lot to recover the previous trade in case close in loss. The screenshots will show a picture on how it hedge trades. The bot has been optimized for EURUSD, US30,GOLD and GER30 Pairs. .
Important: Contact me immediately after purchase to get any assistance.
You can trade any pair however you are recommended to trade US30, GER30, EURUSD
Features of EA
- Hedge Strategy
- Recovery Lot
- One instant order at a time
- Open Buy/Sell stop next
- NO DLL Imports
- M5 and M15 Timeframe
- Support VPS
- VPS RECOMMENDED
EA Settings
- Lots: 0.1 by default(Use 0.01 for balance of $500-$1000)
- Lot Multiplier: 4.0 (Hedge recovery)
- Candle ID: 1 (0= Current candle, 1 = Previous candle)
- TP: 60 pips (Take Profit)
- Close trades in dollars: $30(Trae will close on the amount)