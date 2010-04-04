CloseAll TradesTP
- Utilities
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- Version: 1.100
- Activations: 5
CloseAll Trades EA is and MT4 Order Management trading system which closes trades if certain profit of money or loss in money is reached. This EA can work on any MT4 broker of any choice and with any balance. It will not open any trades, instead it will only close trades if the conditions you choose are met. This simple trade manager can close the trades with TWO Strategy.
- Close Trades with Magic: The EA will close all trades with magic number from selected EA
- Close trades without magic: This means that the EA will use 0 as magic number. It will then close entire trades on MT4 from all EAs used on the same account.
FEATURES
- No DLL
- Support MQL VPS
- Support any Broker
- VPS RECOMMENDED
- ANY timeframe
- Install on One Chart only
EA INPUTS
- Close trade by magic: 0(default value)
- Profit target in $$: 4 by default. Enter any amount you want EA to close profit with(E.G 10, 20, 50....)
- Stop Loss Max: 1000 by default. Enter amount you want the EA to close trades in loss
Once you purchase this EA you can message me to assist.