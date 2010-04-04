CloseAll TradesTP

CloseAll Trades EA is and MT4 Order Management trading system which closes trades if certain profit of money or loss in money is reached. This EA can work on any MT4 broker of any choice and with any balance. It will not open any trades, instead it will only close trades if the conditions you choose are met. This simple trade manager can close the trades with TWO Strategy.

  • Close Trades with Magic: The EA will close all trades with magic number from selected EA
  • Close trades without magic: This means that the EA will use 0 as magic number. It will then close entire trades on MT4 from all EAs used on the same account.

FEATURES

  • No DLL
  • Support MQL VPS
  • Support any Broker
  • VPS RECOMMENDED
  • ANY timeframe
  • Install on One Chart only

EA INPUTS

  • Close trade by magic: 0(default value)
  • Profit target in $$: 4 by default. Enter any amount you want EA to close profit with(E.G 10, 20, 50....)
  • Stop Loss Max: 1000 by default. Enter amount you want the EA to close trades in loss
Once you purchase this EA you can message me to assist.







Recommended products
Simple RSI Forex Trading Strategy
Victor Manuel Valderrama Zamora
2.5 (2)
Experts
Diversify the risk in your trading account by combining our Expert Advisors. Build your own custom trading system here:   Simple Forex Trading Strategies The expert advisor opens trades when RSI indicator enter in oversold or overbought areas. The Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Trailing Stop are calculated based on the ATR indicator. The recommended currency pair is EURGBP and the recommended timeframe to operate and to do backtests is H4. This Expert Advisor can be profitable in any TimeFrame an
FREE
Free automatic fibonacci
Tonny Obare
4.68 (50)
Indicators
Free automatic Fibonacci is an indicator that automatically plots a Fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The Fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appears amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with differe
FREE
PZ Goldfinch Scalper EA
PZ TRADING SLU
2.72 (43)
Experts
This is the latest iteration of my famous scalper, Goldfinch EA, published for the first time almost a decade ago. It scalps the market on sudden volatility expansions that take place in short periods of time: it assumes and tries to capitalize of inertia in price movement after a sudden price acceleration. This new version has been simplified to allow the trader use the optimization feature of the tester easily to find the best trading parameters. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troublesh
FREE
Exp Swing
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.43 (63)
Experts
It uses the model of a famous strategy called Swinger (Pendulum, Cheburashka) - alternate placing of pending orders with increased lot. The strategy lies in placing two opposite pending orders. When the price moves in a certain direction, one pending order is triggered, while the lot size of the other order is increased. The EA provides three types of opening pending orders (TypeofTrade) Auto-opening after placement (Instant opening AutoTrade) Opening and management after manual opening (Manual
FREE
Double HMA lines MTF
Pavel Zamoshnikov
5 (2)
Indicators
This is a multi-timeframe version of the popular Hull Moving Average (HMA). The Double HMA MTF Light indicator combines two timeframes on a single chart. The HMA of the higher timeframe defines the trend, and the HMA of the current timeframe defines short-term price movements. The indicator is freely distributed and hasn't audio signals or messages. Its main function is the visualization of price movements. If you need advanced functionality of the HMA multi-timeframe indicator (information ab
FREE
TradeAssistant For Free
Tiecheng Fu
3 (2)
Utilities
A "simple design" trading panel, which is characterized by small byte size, low CPU usage, simple steps, and quick operation, 1 to 2 clicks to complete a functional operation, saving time and increasing efficiency . The panel is easy to use, and it is not complicated to set parameters, which is in line with traders' habits. At the same time, its compact- design, clear at a glance, and comprehensive functions are a powerful tool for manual trading! Key features of the panel:   Click "Bid Price"
FREE
Proftrader Free
Alexander Nikolaev
4 (3)
Experts
This Expert Advisor analyzes the last candles and determines whether there will be a reversal or a large correction. Also, the readings of some indicators are analyzed (their parameters can be adjusted). Is a free version of Proftrader . Unlike the full version, in the free version of the adviser the initial lot cannot be higher than 0.1, trading pair only EURUSD and also it has fewer configurable parameters. Input parameters Lots - lot size (at 0, the lot will be calculated from the percentage
FREE
DF Fibonacci Trader Pro MT4
Mark David Griffin
Utilities
DF Fib Trader Pro DF Fib Trader Pro is an automated trading system designed for MetaTrader 4. It uses Fibonacci-based price levels combined with trend and structure analysis to define entry and exit points. The EA supports both long and short positions and includes built-in risk management parameters. Core Features: Uses Fibonacci retracement and extension logic to plot entry, SL and TP points. Configurable lot size and stop loss/take profit levels Choice of 1 or 2 entry points Supports fixed o
FREE
Ultra Scalper Pro
Vadim Korolyuk
4.4 (10)
Experts
Scalping Expert Advisor trades from daily support and resistance levels. Trading expert does not use indicators. Recommended use a broker with 5 signs and a low spread. To protect the account from trading during spread expansion, added parameter: "MaxSpread", in which you specify the maximum allowable spread (15-20 pips). A month opens 16-18 deals on average. Benefits: Expert always uses Takeprofit, Stoploss and Traillingstop; Expert does not use a grid or martingale system; Expert can work with
FREE
NAS100 Auto Sl And TP
Moustapha Boulouz
5 (2)
Utilities
Introducing NAS100 Auto SL and TP Maker for MT4: Never miss setting StopLoss and TakeProfit again with our NAS100 Auto SL and TP Maker, an indispensable assistant for traders navigating the Nasdaq 100 market on MetaTrader 4. This tool is designed for those who seek a seamless solution to automate the management of StopLoss and TakeProfit levels. Key Features: Effortless Automation: Automatically monitors Nasdaq 100 trades without StopLoss and/or TakeProfit. Dynamically adjusts levels based on us
FREE
Auto double push limited
Yasunao Koyama
Utilities
Update:ver1.53 (2023/08/16) ・概要と必要環境 手動発注もしくは他ツール等からの発注に対し、指値発注予約の複製を生成します。こちらは「発注操作の簡易化」に特化したものになります。発注判断となる分析は、資料を漁る、経験則を導く、他の分析ツールやEAを併用する等、利用者ご自身で頑張ってください。なお、ver1.28より、「決済後、自動で再発注する」機能が実装されました。(有償版でのみ有効化できます) ・導入と導入後の操作 導入そのものは簡単です。「自動売買可能なEA」として、適当なチャートにて動作させるだけです。(チャートの対象相場は問いません。このEAは、チャートを見ていません)。あとは、「このEAでのローカルコピー以外の発注」があれば、それに応じて「損失が出た場合に備えての追加取引の予約」という形で、指値発注が自動生成されます。 導入操作上の注意として、「本EAを、複数のチャートで動作」はできません。EAがチャート自体を見ておらず、注文状況だけを見ているため、複数のチャートで動かす意味もありません。また、ターミナルとEAの設定として「自動売買」を許可しない
FREE
Rainbow MT4
Jamal El Alama
Indicators
Rainbow MT4 is a technical indicator based on Moving average with period 34 and very easy to use. When price crosses above MA and MA changes color to green, it’s a signal to buy. When price crosses below MA and MA changes color to red, it’s a signal to sell. The Expert advisor ( Rainbow EA MT4) based on Rainbow MT4 indicator, as you can see in the short video below is now available here .
FREE
Semi Auto Trade Manager
Shahrull Hissham Bin Saad
Experts
AZ Semi Auto Trade Manager MT4 is a professional one-click trade management tool designed for traders who prefer manual entries while automating risk management and trade protection. This Expert Advisor allows traders to open BUY or SELL positions directly from the chart using dedicated trading buttons and automatically manage open trades with Stop Loss, Take Profit, Break Even, and Trailing Stop functions. The EA does not generate trading signals. Instead, it focuses on efficient trade executio
Auto Fibonacci With EMA
Md Atiqul Islam
Indicators
The Auto Fibonacci Indicator is a professional technical analysis tool that automatically draws Fibonacci retracement levels based on the most recent closed Daily (D1) or 4-Hour (H4) candle. These levels are widely used by traders to identify key support , resistance , and trend reversal zones . This version is designed for manual trading and supports a powerful trading strategy using Fibonacci levels combined with a 50-period EMA (Exponential Moving Average) , which you can easily add from MT4
FREE
DrawRectangular
Ivan Zhigalov
Experts
DrawRectangular EA The Expert draws Renko rectangles and the levels of development of the following "bricks" directly on the chart, can be used as an indicator. The order may be opened on or against (sets in the settings) the trend, depending on the size of the shadows of the last two Renko bars. Expert features: No more than one order per symbol; You must set the size of the last two shadows: "from" and "to"; Management of lot size depending on the deposit; Adjustable size Renko bar; Pending
FREE
Trend Filter Pro
Aleksandr Makarov
5 (1)
Indicators
Special offer in honor of the New Year and Christmas!! https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/bossik2810 Trend Filter Pro Trend filter indicator. Very good filter for your trading system, I recommend to use it together with - System Trend Pro   or  Quantum Entry PRO The indicator no repaint!!! Settings: Change the Period parameter for better filtering ( default is 90) Any questions? Need help?, I am always happy to help, write me in private messages or In Telegram: https://t.me/Trader35_Admin
FREE
SkalpAUDNZD
Igor Chugay
Experts
SkalpAUDNZD is a highly accurate and reliable advisor for trading the AUDNZD currency pair( time frame М5) . The advisor does not have dangerous technologies such as martingay, grids and averaging and is therefore safe for a trading account. Orders are closed using a signal or take profit and stop loss; the advisor forcibly closes orders on the opening day. The advisor opens only one order at a time and all orders are protected by a fixed Stop Loss. The advisor is easy to use, as it has few para
FREE
Account Protector MT4
Vladimir Mametov
4.5 (10)
Experts
The Expert Advisor is designed to protect the account, fix profit (loss) and display current information about the account. Trading account protection is carried out by closing all open orders in the terminal and/or closing all charts. When running the Expert Advisor with default parameters, it will only display your account information and will be reduced in size. Next, you can set the conditions under which your trading account will be protected. Profit and loss limits can be set for daily pro
FREE
RSI Signalz
Gabriel Beaird
Utilities
RSI Signalz  ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOW FREE FOR EVERYONE! TUNABLE IN THE INPUT SETTINGS - ENJOY :) (IT DOES NOT TRADE FOR YOU. THIS IS TOO JUST HELP WITH MANUAL TRADING)  Fully Automated EA for marking good en
FREE
SilvMAT
MARC ALBRECHT SCHMID
4.44 (9)
Experts
SilvMAT EA – Precision Trading for XAGUSD, Completely Free Note:   This is a newly developed EA—exercise caution as long-term performance is still being evaluated, despite its current impressive results! Optimized for:   XAGUSD M15 Recommended Setup:   Use a 0.0001 lots Cent Account with €200+ or a Standard Account with €20,000+ (leverage 1:2000) for safe trading. Why Choose SilvMAT? Step into elite trading with   SilvMAT , a revolutionary Expert Advisor from   Marc Albrecht Trading . Built wit
FREE
Smart FVG indicator MT4
Ahmad Kazbar
4.8 (5)
Indicators
Smart FVG Indicator MT4   delivers professional Fair Value Gap (FVG) detection, monitoring, and alerting directly on your charts. It combines   ATR-based filtering   with structure-aware logic to remove noise, adapt to liquidity, and keep only the most relevant imbalances for precise decisions. Key Advantages Accurate FVG detection:   Identifies genuine inefficiencies, not just simple candle gaps. ATR-based precision:   Adaptive sensitivity filters out low-quality signals across markets and time
FREE
Trend Analizer Bot
Pavel Predein
4.67 (3)
Experts
Automatic trading Advisor .This is a free version of the expert Advisor "Trend Analyzer Pro" https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/42792.В the robot is based on 2 strategies: at the intersection of moving averages and Bollinger bands indicator .In the paid version, three strategies are available, which increases profitability several times .Designed for the EURUSD H1 currency pair.It is possible to use it on other tools after optimization.Test only on tick data. ** Does not use such dangerous
FREE
SnowyOwlFree
RODION SLOTIN
3 (2)
Experts
The free version of the snowyowl trend adviser, which is based on determining combinations of candle patterns. A virtual trailing stop tracks each open order and groups open orders to close them simultaneously. In the free version, you can only work on one timeframe, while in the paid version, opening orders on the selected TF is a signal to open orders on lower TF.
FREE
MASi Three Screens
Aleksey Terentev
5 (2)
Indicators
MASi Three Screens is based on the trading strategy by Dr. Alexander Elder. This indicator is a collection of algorithms. Algorithms are based on the analysis of charts of several timeframes. You can apply any of the provided algorithms. List of versions of algorithms:     ThreeScreens v1.0 - A simple implementation, with analysis of the MACD line;     ThreeScreens v1.1 - A simple implementation, with analysis of the MACD histogram;     ThreeScreens v1.2 - Combines the first two algorithms in
FREE
Smart Start MT4
Ruslan Papou
5 (1)
Experts
Only 1 copies left at a price of $99. Next price $199! actual .set files (click me) interactive panel manual (click me) Version for MT5:   Smart Start Smart Start  is a smart trading system, the indicators of which allow it to be used both for trading with small deposits (fast acceleration) and for conservative trading.  is a modernized trading indicator system that uses the MACD indicator to analyze the market. To analyze entry points,   smart start   takes into account the historical indica
Predator IQ7
Tjia Elisabeth Jasmine Canadi
4.43 (7)
Experts
Predator IQ7 – The Smart Hunter in Trading We are looking for   skilled hunters   ready to conquer the   Predator IQ7   — an advanced visual trading analyzer, meticulously designed at the request of   professional traders worldwide . Powered by   out-of-the-box navigator tools , Predator IQ7 delivers an experience that is not only powerful but also   intuitive and addictive   to your analytical instincts. It’s hard to describe all its capabilities in words. This product was built from deep rese
FREE
Jet Punch
Didit Haryadi Saputra
Experts
Jet Punch is another best expert advisor for MT4,  can help you make money while you sleep by automatically entering and exiting trades. It trades by opening trades every day and closing them at the right time to ensure you always earn a profit. The software is very simple and can be used by both beginner and experienced traders.  Jet Punch was tested and has successfully passed the stress test with slippage and commission approximate to the real market condition. Recommendations: Currency pair:
Grid Synergy
Mazhar Ul Hassan Noorul Hassan Noor Ul Hassan
Experts
Overview Grid Synergy is an automated trading bot designed to implement a structured grid trading strategy while adapting to market conditions. It provides traders with a systematic approach to managing trades, focusing on strategic entries and controlled risk management. The EA is optimized for various currency pairs and gold, offering customizable settings to align with different trading styles. Key Features Multi-Currency Compatibility – Works with forex pairs such as EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/J
Wise Men Indicator demo
Bohdan Kasyanenko
3 (2)
Indicators
The indicator displays signals according to the strategy of Bill Williams on the chart. Demo version of the indicator has the same features as the paid, except that it can work only on a demo account . Signal "First Wise Man" is formed when there is a divergent bar with angulation.  Bullish divergent bar - with lower minimum and closing price in the upper half. Bearish divergent bar - higher maximum and the closing price at the bottom half. Angulation is formed when all three lines of Alligator
FREE
HMA Trend
Pavel Zamoshnikov
4.56 (72)
Indicators
A trend indicator based on the Hull Moving Average (HMA) with two periods. The Hull Moving Average is an improved variant of the moving average, which shows the moment of trend reversal quite accurately. It is often used as a signal filter. Combination of two types of Hull Moving Averages makes a better use of these advantages: HMA with a slow period identifies the trend, while HMA with a fast period determines the short-term movements and signals in the trend direction. Features The movement d
FREE
Buyers of this product also purchase
Local Trade Copier EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.96 (110)
Utilities
Experience exceptionally  fast trade copying with the Local Trade Copier EA MT4 . With its easy 1-minute setup, this trade copier allows you to copy trades between multiple MetaTrader terminals on the same Windows computer or Windows VPS with lightning-fast copying speeds of under 0.5 seconds. Whether you're a beginner or a professional trader, the Local Trade Copier EA MT4 offers a wide range of options to customize it to your specific needs. It's the ultimate solution for anyone looking to inc
Forex Trade Manager MT4
InvestSoft
4.98 (444)
Utilities
Trade Manager MT4 is an advanced position size calculator and trade management tool for MetaTrader 4, designed to help traders plan trades faster, control risk more precisely, and manage open positions directly from the chart. It combines order placement, risk based lot calculation, Stop Loss and Take Profit management, Break Even, Trailing Stop, Partial Close, Equity Protection, and external trade management in one panel. Whether you trade forex, indices, metals, commodities, or crypto, Trade M
Trade Assistant MT4
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.43 (197)
Utilities
It helps to calculate the risk per trade, the easy installation of a new order, order management with partial closing functions, trailing stop of 7 types and other useful functions. Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions   -   Application instructions   -   Trial version of the application for a demo account Line function -   shows on the chart the Opening line, Stop Loss, Take Profit. With this function it is easy to set a new order and see its additional characteris
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.69 (65)
Utilities
Professional Trade Copier for MetaTrader 4 Fast, professional, and reliable trade copier for MetaTrader 4 . COPYLOT helps you copy Forex trades between MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 terminals with flexible synchronization for different account setups. COPYLOT MT4 version supports: MetaTrader 4 to MetaTrader 4 MetaTrader 5 Hedge to MetaTrader 4 MetaTrader 5 Netting to MetaTrader 4   MT5 version Full Description + DEMO + PDF How To Buy How To Install How to get Log Files How To Test and Optimize A
Riskless Pyramid
Snapdragon Systems Ltd
5 (1)
Utilities
Introduction This powerful MT4 trade mangement EA offers a way potentially to aggressively multiply trade profits in a riskfree manner. Once a trade has been entered with a defined stoploss and take profit target then the EA will add three pyramid add-on trades in order to increase the overall level of profit. The user sets the total combined profit target to be gained if everything works out. This can be specified either as a multiple of the original trade profit or as a total dollar amount. Fo
The News Filter
Leolouiski Gan
5 (25)
Utilities
This product filters all expert advisors and manual charts during news time. It is able to remove any of your EA during news and automatically reattach them after news ends. This product also comes with a complete  order management system that can handle your open positions and pending orders before the release of any news. Once you purchase The News Filter , you will no longer need to rely on built-in news filters for future expert advisors, as this product can filter them all from here onwards
Grid Manual MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.71 (17)
Utilities
Grid Manual is a trading panel for working with grid strategies. The utility is universal, has flexible settings and an intuitive interface. It works with a grid of orders not only in the direction of averaging losses, but also in the direction of increasing profits. The trader does not need to create and maintain a grid of orders, the utility will do it. It is enough to open an order and the Grid manual will automatically create a grid of orders for it and will accompany it until the close. Ful
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro
Vu Trung Kien
4.43 (7)
Utilities
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will not b
Trend Line Optimizer
Evgenii Aksenov
4.11 (19)
Utilities
This is an automatic parameter optimizer for the   Trend Line PRO   indicator Easily and quickly you will select the optimal parameters for your favorite Trend Line PRO indicator.  Optimization takes only a few seconds. The optimizer allows you to find the best parameters for each pair and period: Amplitude, TP1-TP3, StopLoss, as well as values for Time Filter and HTF Filter on the selected history section (Days)  To optimize different timeframes, you need a different range of history: M5-M15
Nas US100 GEX Level Converter Cfd Mapping MT4
Stefan Norbert Rudolf
Utilities
ATTENTION: The Indicator cannot be backtested, as it is generated exclusively from live intraday calculations based on options flow. GEX Level Converter – Gamma Exposure Mapping for CFD Charts NASDAQ-100 edition — for US100 · NDX · NAS100 · USTECH and every Nasdaq-100 CFD equivalent Instantly see professional options-market levels directly on your MetaTrader Nasdaq-100 CFD chart. The GEX Level Converter translates the daily Gamma Exposure (GEX) zones of the NDX options market into precise pri
TradePanel MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.84 (95)
Utilities
Trade Panel is a multi-functional trading assistant. The app contains over 50 trading functions for manual trading and allows you to automate most trading tasks. Before making a purchase, you can test the demo version on a demo account. Download the trial version of the application for a demonstration account: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/750865 . Full instructions here . Trade. Allows you to perform trading operations in one click: Open pending orders and positions with automatic risk cal
Trading History MT4
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (9)
Utilities
Trading History - A program for trading and money management on the history of quotes in stratagy tester. It can work with pending and immediate orders, and is equipped with trailing stop, breakeven and take profit functions. Very good for training and testing different strategies. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Allows you to test any trading strategy in the shortest possible time 2. An excellent simulator for trading training. You can gain months of trading experience
Trade copier MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.59 (34)
Utilities
Trade Copier is a professional utility designed to copy and synchronize trades between trading accounts. Copying occurs from the account / terminal of the supplier to the account / terminal of the recipient, which are installed on the same computer or VPS . PROMOTION - If you have already purchased the "Trade Copier MT4," you can receive the "Trade Copier MT5" for free (for copying MT4 > MT5 and MT4 < MT5). For more detailed information about the conditions, please contact us via private message
News Filter EA MT4
Rashed Samir
5 (10)
Utilities
News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the   News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify   trading days   and   hours   for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes   risk management   and   equity protection   features
Trade Dashboard MT4
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (54)
Utilities
Trade Dashboard simplifies how you open, manage, and control your trades, with built-in lot size calculation. It allows you to execute trades, manage risk, and control positions directly on the chart, with tools such as partial close, breakeven, and trailing stop. Designed to reduce manual work and help you stay focused on your trading decisions. A demo version is available for testing. Detailed explanations of features are provided within the MQL5 platform. Installation instructions are include
Trade Manager MT4 DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.09 (11)
Utilities
DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 4, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
Ultimate Partial Profit EA
BLAKE STEVEN RODGER
4.67 (3)
Utilities
This EA Utility delivers a robust solution for managing an unlimited array of open orders, both manual and automated. It enables customizable partial profit levels utilizing metrics such as pips, ratios, ATR (Average True Range), and profit amounts for precise trade management. The utility features an advanced on-screen display, offering clear visualization of all orders and their profit levels to enhance strategic decision-making and control. To evaluate its performance and interface, the EA s
NT Trade Manager Panel MT4
Irina Nechaeva
Utilities
A professional panel for manual trading that keeps the whole trade cycle in one window on the chart, from a precise entry to protecting your account. Size every position strictly to a defined risk, build the trade with lines directly on the chart using the RR Tool, and place market and pending orders, grids and OCO. The panel takes position management off your hands: partial closing across up to five levels, six types of trailing stop, breakeven and Virtual SL/TP. Daily, weekly and monthly limit
Zone Trader MT4
Lee Samson
5 (1)
Utilities
Trade support and resistance or supply and demand zones automatically once you have identified the key areas you want to trade from. This EA allows you to draw buy and sell zones with a single click and then place them exactly where you expect price to turn. The EA then monitors those zones and will automatically take trades based on price action you specify for the zones. Once the initial trade is taken, the EA will then get out in profit at the opposite zone you place, which becomes the target
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4
Dilwyn Tng
5 (3)
Utilities
Working Trial Download Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4 is not just a simple local trade copier; it is a complete risk management and execution framework designed for today’s trading challenges. From prop firm challenges to personal portfolio management, it adapts to every situation with its blend of robust execution, capital protection, flexible configuration, and advanced trade handling. The copier works in both   Master (sender) and Slave (receiver)   modes, with real-time synchronization of
EquityTargetCloser MT4
Evgeniy Zhdan
Utilities
Automatic profit locking when target profit is reached EquityTargetCloser   — is a utility expert advisor for MetaTrader 5 that automatically closes all market positions and deletes pending orders as soon as   equity exceeds the current balance by a specified profit amount . After all positions are closed, the target automatically increases: the new threshold = new balance + specified profit. The EA does not open trades, it only manages existing positions, helping to reliably lock in profit and
Telegram To MT4 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.95 (38)
Utilities
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal, s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to
CloseIfProfitorLoss with Trailing
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.87 (31)
Utilities
Close If Profit or Loss with Trailing for MetaTrader 4 — automatic closing by total profit or loss A reliable trade-management utility for MetaTrader 4 that automatically closes positions when the total profit or total loss reaches the level you set. The Expert Advisor monitors open trades, calculates floating profit and loss, can trail profit, and helps close positions faster than manual reaction. MetaTrader 4 is still used by many manual traders, grid traders, scalpers, and Expert Advisor use
DrawDown Limiter MT4
Haidar Lionel Haj Ali
5 (8)
Utilities
Drawdown Limiter EA You are in the right place if you were searching for Drawdown control, Drawdown limiter, Balance protection, Equity Protection or Daily Drawdown Limit related to Prop Firm, FTMO, or Funded account trading, or if you want to protect your trading account. Have you suffered from controlling your drawdown when trading funded accounts? This EA is meant for you. Prop firms usually set a rule called “Trader Daily Drawdown”, and if it is not respected, you are disqualified.  I am an
Exp Averager
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.82 (22)
Utilities
Averager for MetaTrader 4 — advanced trade recovery and position series management system A professional Expert Advisor created for traders who need a controlled way to average losing positions, build a structured trade basket, and manage exits with more flexibility. Averager is designed to open additional trades when positions move into drawdown, helping you improve the average entry price and manage the entire series as one coordinated structure. This is not just another averaging utility. It
Trade Copier Professional MT4
Tola Moses Hector
Utilities
Trade Copier Professional — Local Copy Solution Trade Copier Professional is a reliable local trade copying system for MetaTrader 4/5. It allows traders to replicate positions instantly across multiple accounts on the same computer, with built‑in safety controls and a professional dashboard. Overview The EA operates in both Master and Slave modes from a single file, with seamless switching. Trades can be copied between MT4 and MT5 terminals without internet dependency, using local file‑based
Exp4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
Utilities
VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT4 — advanced trading panel and chart workspace for MetaTrader 4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE is a professional trading panel and trade-management workspace for MetaTrader 4 . It helps traders open, manage, protect, close and analyze trades faster from one chart-based interface. The product was created for active manual traders who need more than a simple set of buttons. PRO SE combines one-click execution, pending orders, position control, partial close, basket profit/loss log
VirtualTradePad mt4 Extra
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.85 (61)
Utilities
Trading Panel for trading in 1 click.  Working with positions and orders!  Trading from the chart or the keyboard. Using our trading panel, you can trade in one click from the chart and perform trading operations 30 times faster than the standard MetaTrader control. Automatic calculations of parameters and functions that make life easier for a trader and help a trader conduct their trading activities much faster and more conveniently. Graphic tips and full information on trade deals on the chart
Custom Alerts AIO MT4
Daniel Stein
Utilities
Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.88 (42)
Utilities
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider   turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT5 Version ] [ Discord Version ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
More from author
SpinSpike Detector
Lungile Mpofu
Indicators
SpinSpike Detector is an amazing New Deriv MT5 indicator on the Market which detects Spikes and Crashes on Boom and Crash pair with more than 90% Accuracy . This indicator will give alerts before a spike or a crash so that you get ready to strike. The Indicator will only work for Boom and Crash pairs and will not work on any pair and it will give errors. This is a  Non-Lag  Indicator as witnessed by its stagnant arrows on chart which do not move. You can scalp all the day with this wonderful ind
HedgeZone EA
Lungile Mpofu
Experts
Hedge Zone Recovery EA  is fully automated MT4 Trading robot based on HEDGING strategy. The robot open first trade on market price then the second trade will be stop order (BUY STOP or SELL STOP) with hedge lot to recover the previous trade in case close in loss. The screenshots will show a picture on how it hedge trades. The bot has been optimized for  EURUSD, US30,GOLD and GER30  Pairs. . Important: Contact me immediately after purchase to get any assistance. You can trade any pair however yo
Extreme Turns
Lungile Mpofu
Experts
Extreme Turn   is the advanced   grid system   which use Bars to find trading opportunities. The EA will maintain lot size based on risk percentage which means all trades will maintain same lot size on every grid opened. The system use real market mechanism to its advantage to make profit. The system will identify trades slowly based on market conditions Pairs Supported: Multi-Currency Recommended pairs:   GOLD/XAUUSD, EURUSD, EURGBP, GBPUSD, NASDAQ, USDJPY Recommended timeframe:  M1-H1 . Featur
TradePanel Manager
Lungile Mpofu
Utilities
Trade Panel Manager EA   is an MT4 Trade Management trading system which open trades using Buttons on the Chart. The EA will open and close trades by a simple one click on the button. It accept Market Orders and Stop Orders. The trader set lot size, Take profit and Stop loss manually and then click the button of choice. This Trade Panel Manager only close and delete pending orders which were opened by it ONLY. It will not close other trades by other EAs. This is not Automated EA. One has to clic
MagicBB Diamond
Lungile Mpofu
Indicators
Take Your Trading Experience To the   Next Level ! and get the Magic Bollinger Bands Diamond Indicator MagicBB Diamond Indicator is MT4 Indicator which can suggest signals for you while on MT4. The indicator is created with Non Lag Bollinger Bands strategy for the best entries. This is a system to target 10 to 20 pips per trade. The indicator will give alerts on the pair where signal was originated including timeframe. If signal sent, you then enter your trade and set the recommended pips target
Yoga Premium
Lungile Mpofu
Experts
YOGA BOT  is fully automated Expert Advisor which trade on Metatrader 4 on any broker. The EA will spot entries when the conditions based on Overbought and Oversold levels of Oscillators. The EA will activate martingale grid trades if the first trade did not profit in the range of pip distance used. For example, if you buy EURUSD and the trade is in loss of 7 pips it will activate a second trade with martingale Lot and close on average profit. It is based on Oscillators, Candle Price, Lows and H
Close IfEquity
Lungile Mpofu
Utilities
CloseTrades on X% EA   is and MT4 Order Management trading system which closes each trade if certain  Trade Percentage is reached. This EA can work on any MT4 broker of any choice and with any balance. It will not open any trades, instead it will only close trades if the percentage return (P/L) is greater or less than  SL and TP Percentage  selected are reached.  EA INPUTS Close Trades with TP:   The EA will close each trade if certain percentage of Profit reached. Example, if your trade is abo
Quant Algo
Lungile Mpofu
Experts
Quant Algo Trader is fully automated bot for multi-currency pairs trading. This fully automated algo target few TP pips on every pair attached. The bot can trade more than 20 pairs without a challenge. The trades are opened in ONE DIRECTIONAL on every pair, which means that if EURUSD pair open Sell Trades, it will not open any Buy trade on the same EURUSD. The same on the whole entire pairs. This Algo Bot does not use any Indicator. It is based on Quote and Base Currency strategy which works sim
MartMA
Lungile Mpofu
Experts
MartMA is an EA based on martingale strategy and only optimized for EURUSD pair... The EA will open trades with default lot for first trade and then open a second trade with martingale lot if the first trade is losing. Trades will be closed on Average Profit.  Pair recommended: EURUSD Timeframe: M1, M5 and M15   VPS also recommended. Simply message me to learn more
MA Histo
Lungile Mpofu
Indicators
MA Histogram is MT4 Indicator for beginners which plot a histogram after Moving Average Crossover of 2 MAs. The Indicator does not have arrow or alert. It will simply plot on chart the potential Up and Down trend when trend is beginning or ending. It will show a Blue color for potential up trend and Gold color for potential down trend.  Recommended pairs: All MT4 pairs including Indices You can change inputs to suit your Moving Average cross parameters and color for histogram. Get for Forex MT5
SmartDash EA Trader
Lungile Mpofu
Utilities
SmartDash Trader EA This is MT4 Semi Automated EA which trade using BUY, SELL and CLOSE Buttons to executes trade actions. You can use Auto Set SL/TP/Lot of your choice since the EA comes with only 0.01 lot and 0 for TP/SL. Set 10 pips for TP to take advantage of trades. NOTE: THIS EA DOES NOT BACKTEST. ITS BUTTON TRADER EA HOW THE STRATEGIES TO USE THE DASHBOARD TRADER Wait for a weaker or stronger currency means the currency strength meter should show less than 15% for SELL and more than 88% f
BreakRange Indicator
Lungile Mpofu
Indicators
This is a breakout Indicator for MT4 where you can open trades after a breakout has occurred. This indicator will draw blue boxes on the chart. You simply have to follow price until it breaks out of the box and make sure that the candle had closed above the breakout if its a buy trade and the candle must close below if its a sell trade. An alert will now pop up with suggested price entry and TP of 15 pips default. You can change TP Pis depending on your choice The indicator can trade almost any
OB Breakout Indi
Lungile Mpofu
Indicators
OB Breakout is alert indicator that identifies when a trend or price move is approaching exhaustion(Supply and Demand) and ready to reverse. It alerts you to changes in market movement which typically occur when a reversal or major pullbacks are about to or have happened. The indicator identifies breakouts and price momentum initially, every time a new high or low is formed near a possible Supply or Demand level point. The indicator draws in a rectangle on Supply or Demand Zones.   Once price we
MultiLayer Pending
Lungile Mpofu
Utilities
MultiLayer is order management tool for opening trades based on pending orders. It will open multiple trades in a layer based on the number you chose. If you put 10 it will place 10 pending orders in a layer and with gap distance. You have to make sure that you set all price, tp and sl values. Click the buttons Attention, the application does not work in the strategy tester . Orders management The panel supports pending orders only(Buy Limit, Sell Limit, Buy Stop, Sell Stop). Gap - The gap betwe
Custom Dashboard
Lungile Mpofu
Utilities
This is MT4 Trade panel manager which use Automatic and Manual mode which can be selected in settings. With this you can determine how much can you profit from each trade and what is the profit to risk ratio? Before you set the lot size, you need to do the necessary calculations to get an answer to the question of what the lot size should be. This is based on RSI Signal and Candlesticks to determine volume currency strength and indicate the amount of percentage. Blue % is for buy trades and red
FairValue Gap
Lungile Mpofu
Indicators
Fair Value Gap is and MT4 Non Repaint and Non Lagging indicator which give alerts upon a signal is detected. It can be used for both scalping and swing trading.  The indicator is based on Trend following strategy and inbuilt trading algorithms of pure price action  Has alerts and also push notifications to your phone with signals to buy or sell. Works on all Time-frames and MT4 brokers. It is as well a Multi-Currency Indicator, including Gold, Nasdaq and US30 pairs  Take advantage of this wond
MartingCandleMT4
Lungile Mpofu
Experts
Martingale Candle EA   is a simple martingale EA based on candlestick and price only(Ask/Bid). The EA has Stop Loss and Take profits levels to reduce risk and to manage funds. Martingale strategies are high risk strategies used and this EA use these strategies in a better low risk because of its smaller Stop loss to Take profit. With this EA you simply attach on your chart and it does all. You are advised not to interfere with the bot so as to maintain its accuracy. You can trade   PERSONAL   or
NonLag Indicator MT4
Lungile Mpofu
Indicators
Trend NonLag Indicator  is a professional and easy to use Forex, Crypto and CFDs trading system which is based on the best principles of trading using the Swing High and Swing Low and Price Action strategy. The indicator provides accurate BUY and SELL signals. You can trade even on the go using PUSH notifications. Probably you already   heard   about the Swing High and Swing Low trading methods before. Usually the Swing High/Low is a very complex thing not only for newbie traders but also for th
SmartAlgo PanelMT4
Lungile Mpofu
Utilities
Welcome to   Smart Algo Trade   Panel Manager MT4- the ultimate   risk management tool designed to make trading more effective based on user needs.  It is a comprehensive solution for seamless trade planning, position management, and enhanced control over risk. It does not matter weather you a beginner or an advanced trader, or a scalper needing rapid executions,   SmartAlgo Trade Panel  adapts to your needs offering flexibility across all markets of your choice. You can put SL, Lot and TP of ch
QPI Indicator
Lungile Mpofu
Indicators
Enhanced QPI Dashboard Indicator Professional Multi-Signal Trading System with Premium GUI Interface Overview The Enhanced QPI Dashboard is a sophisticated technical analysis indicator designed for MetaTrader 4 that combines multiple proven trading signals into one comprehensive system. This professional-grade indicator features a real-time dashboard interface that monitors market conditions and generates high-probability trading opportunities through advanced multi-timeframe analysis. Key
VixRobot Deriv
Lungile Mpofu
Experts
VixAlgo  is fully automated Expert Advisor for trading Volatility 75 Index offered by Deriv formerly known as Binary Dotcom. The EA will spot entries when the conditions are met. It is based on Candle Breakout on Support or Resistance level and also is incorporated with Envelopes price Break Strategy. The EA will automatically open trades and close on Take Profit. Lot size or can can be also changed depending on account balance you have. This is not just a bot which miss trade opportunity, it ma
MagicBB Diamond MT5
Lungile Mpofu
Indicators
Take Your Trading Experience To the   Next Level ! and get the Magic Bollinger Bands Diamond Indicator MagicBB Diamond Indicator   is MT5 Indicator which can suggest signals for you while on MT5. The indicator is created with Non Lag Bollinger Bands strategy for the best entries. This is a system to target 10 to 20 pips per trade. The indicator will give alerts on the pair where signal was originated including timeframe. If signal sent, you then enter your trade and set the recommended pips targ
Spot Detector
Lungile Mpofu
Indicators
Top indicator   for MT5   providing accurate signals to enter Trades. This Indicator will provide pretty accurate trading signals and tell you when it's best to open a trade by giving alerts to buy or sell. Mainly was created to target Volatility Index on Deriv broker however, the Spot Detector Arrow Indicator can be applied to any financial assets(Forex, Crypto, Indices, Volatilities) on MT5 Brokers.  HOW TO BUY Wait for signal Alert to Buy will be sent to your MT5 Terminal Blue arrow facing
DerivEA
Lungile Mpofu
Experts
Deriv EA New price $199 USD , future price will be $399 USD INTRODUCTION Deriv is MT5 broker which provide a wide range of derivatives exchange to its clients. On this broker we find a number of indices which includes Volatility 10 index, Boom 1000 index, Crash 1000 index and many more. After i have been trading for 6 years on this broker i then decided to come up with an Expert Advisor to automate the process. Hence i developed this simple bot based on 2 Moving Average Cross Overs. Take you
MA HistoMT5
Lungile Mpofu
Indicators
MA Histogram   is MT5 Indicator for beginners which plot a histogram after Moving Average Crossover of 2 MAs. The Indicator does not have arrow or alert. It will simply plot on chart the potential Up and Down trend when trend is beginning or ending. It will show a Blue color for potential up trend and Gold color for potential down trend.  Recommended Pairs: ALL Pairs including Indices for MT5 FOREX BROKERS  Recommended Pairs On Deriv:  BOOM 1000, Boom 500, Boom 300 and CRASH 1000, Crash 500, Cra
Derivonit EA
Lungile Mpofu
Experts
Derivonit EA  is fully automated Expert Advisor for trading Boom 1000 Index  offered by Deriv formerly known as Binary Dotcom. The EA uses more than seven strategies to open trades and close. It is based on CCI, STOCHASTICH, BANDS, ALLIGATOR and ENVELOPES for opening trades and then uses ATR, ADX, Accelerator Oscillator and RSI for closing trades. The EA will automatically open trades and close on Take Profit. Lot size and number of trades can be also changed depending on account balance you hav
Portfolio GBPUSD
Lungile Mpofu
Experts
GBP Portfolio EA is a Fully Automated Trading System that works on any session and trade only one pair (GBPUSD) Оnly 10 Copies available at   $87! Next Price -->   $199 The EA  Does NOT use Grid  or  Martingale . Default Settings for  GBPUSD  H1 Only   The EA has 56 Strategies with different parameters. It will automatically enter trades, take profit and stop loss using reverse signal modes. If a trade is in profit it will trail it until a reverse signal is detected. The EA works on GBPUSD on H1
Gold Parot
Lungile Mpofu
Experts
Gold Parot EA is fully automated EA for trading Gold or XAUUSD pair. The EA uses reverse trade mode on opposite signals. It confirms with some momentum indicators to enter and exit trades. It does not use any risky strategies like grid or martingale. Recommendations: Trade GOLD/XAUUSD pair on   H1 timeframe Only You can start to trade with $500 Minimum initial Deposit The recommended account leverage is 1:100 or more VPS hosting 24/7 is strongly advised. OTHER PAIRS: GBPUSD, AUDJPY, USDCHF H1 T
Portfolio EURUSD
Lungile Mpofu
Experts
Оnly 5 Copies available   at   $90! Next Price -->   $149 The EA  Does NOT use Grid  or  Martingale . Default Settings for EURUSD Only   The EA has 6 Strategies with different parameters. It will automatically enter trades, take profit and stop loss and also may use reverse signal modes. If a trade is in profit it will close on TP/SL or reverse signal. The EA works on  EUR USD on H1 only   do not trade other pairs. Portfolio EURUSD   uses a number of advanced Strategies and different degrees o
Volatility Crasher
Lungile Mpofu
Indicators
Volatility Crusher Indicator is a Non-Lag MT5 indicator which detect trades on any time frame. The indicator has alerts to buy and sell once a trade has been detected. It will also send pop-up signal to your mobile phone and you can trade anywhere you are with your phone while its generating signals for you on PC connected to VPS. Its recommended on m5 to h4 time frame on any pair on Deriv MT5 Broker.  Pairs recommended: Volatility Index 10, Volatility Index 25, Volatility Index 100 Volatility I
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review