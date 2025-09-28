Deriv EA



New price $199 USD , future price will be $399 USD



INTRODUCTION

Deriv is MT5 broker which provide a wide range of derivatives exchange to its clients. On this broker we find a number of indices which includes Volatility 10 index, Boom 1000 index, Crash 1000 index and many more. After i have been trading for 6 years on this broker i then decided to come up with an Expert Advisor to automate the process. Hence i developed this simple bot based on 2 Moving Average Cross Overs.

Take your time to do it. Trading is not a race!! Allow the bot to do what it understand......

DESCRIPTION

This Deriv Expert has been designed to be as close as possible to MA 5 and MA 20 crossover manual trading strategy. It is an EA made for a long term vision, it is not a time bomb or a rich overnight tool. The innovation of this EA system is that it open trades when the MA crossover conditions meet and then close trades when the opposite signal is detected. That is to say Buy trade if MA5 cross above MA20, then close trade if MA5 cross below MA20.

RECOMMENDATIONS

Recommended pairs: Volatility 10, Boom 1000 Index, Crash 1000 Index

Recommended timeframe: M1

Recommended Lot: 0.2 for Boom 1000 and Crash 1000, 0.3 for Volatility 10 Index.

Broker: Deriv formerly known as Binary .com

Minimum capital: 100 USD

VPS RECOMMENDED

Feel free to message me to understand better.