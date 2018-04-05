EA ELA MT5 is a unique fully automated Expert Advisor which is built on the backbone of a simple trend following trading system. It’s a powerful price action EA which uses well known and extremely efficient Indicators like MA, AD and ATR to find the most profitable trades hence making it suitable for beginners and experienced traders.



The EA was designed to trade Indices and Synthetic Index. With the right settings, using the recommended broker with a low spread and a fast VPS, EA Ela MT5 has the capacity to grow accounts.

The EA can be optimized to trade US100 (Nasdaq), US500 (S & P), UK100, DE30 (Dax) and VIX 75 pairs.

Currently, the EA ELA MT5 has been optimized for the US30 (Dow) pair. CONTACT ME IMMEDIATELY AFTER PURCHASE FOR SETFILES.

Minimum Required Deposit is $1,000 per pair.

Recommended Leverage 1:200 or more.

Recommended Account: Low Spread Accounts





TO ACTIVATE NEWS FILTER SYSTEM:

Go to Tools --> Options --> Check "Allow Web Requests for listed URL" --> Add the following link: https://ec.forexprostools.com/ --> click Ok.

If it doesn't work, it means that you can't copy paste. You need to write the link by yourself and then click Ok.





ELA doesn't use dangerous methods of trading like martingale, hedge and grid. Each order is protected by stop loss. However, it must not be used in combination with other EAs for maximum and excellent results.

After buying EA, be sure to write to us in private messages, we will add you to a private group, send you set files and additional detailed instructions.

We are ready to help each buyer install and configure the advisor.

If you have never used EAs before, we will show and teach you how to use it.

PS: We sell our Expert Advisors only on mql5.com. If you see our advisors for sale on other resources, they are scammers, they sell a fake.

PS2: Buyers of the advisor have the right to join the private user group. To receive an invitation to join a group, you must write in the "comments" section a request to add to a private group.



