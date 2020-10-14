Profitable EMA

Multiple Exponential Moving Averages from two different timeframes have been used in making this fully automatic trading robot.

The backtest screenshots speak the rest.

The amount to be invested has to be put manually in input tab. So works on all account sizes.

For best results

- Timeframe = 15M

- Leverage = 100

- Preferred pair = EURUSD but gave profit on other pairs too.

- Avoid trading between last week of December and first week of January.

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