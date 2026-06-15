Official Purchase Notice

CasperIT AMI Trader is sold exclusively through the MQL5 Market. We do not authorize any Telegram channels, websites, or third-party sellers to distribute or sell this product. Software obtained from unofficial sources is not supported, does not receive updates, and may be modified or unsafe.

CasperIT Adaptive Market Intelligence Trader MT5 Overview

CasperIT Adaptive Market Intelligence Trader (AMI) is a fully automated Meta Trader 5 Expert Advisor that combines trend, momentum, volatility, and market structure analysis before opening a trade. The EA continuously evaluates market conditions using a weighted decision engine and adapts its trading, recovery, and risk management according to the selected risk profile, account size, and current market environment.AMI is designed to provide controlled basket management while maintaining comprehensive risk protection through adaptive position sizing, drawdown control, market-regime analysis, and integrated recovery management.The EA features three dashboard layouts (Full, Compact, and Micro) together with an Institutional Statistical Companion Panel, allowing traders to monitor market conditions and EA status without obstructing the trading chart.Main FeaturesAdaptive Multi-Factor Entry Engine AMI evaluates trend direction, momentum, volatility, and recent price structure using multiple technical factors before allowing a trade.Weighted Confidence System Every potential BUY and SELL opportunity receives a confidence score. New trading cycles are opened only when the required confidence level and market regime conditions are satisfied.Market Regime Detection Automatically identifies:TrendingTransitionalRangingThe selected entry policy determines which market regimes are eligible for trading.Adaptive Risk Management Supports:Standard AccountsCent AccountsAutomatic Account DetectionThe Auto Risk engine automatically scales position sizing according to effective account balance while respecting broker limitations and the selected risk profile.Dynamic Recovery Management Recovery orders use adaptive spacing together with exposure controls and account-tier protection to help manage basket expansion during adverse market conditions.Automatic protection may reduce:Recovery multiplierMaximum lot sizeMaximum basket sizeeven when larger values are configured.Basket Management Automatically manages:Basket average priceBasket Take ProfitMoney-based Basket TrailingBasket profit lockingOptional Hedge Protection The internal hedge engine may open controlled hedge positions when its protection criteria are satisfied.Persistent Drawdown Protection The EA continuously monitors account equity and stops opening new trading cycles when the selected maximum equity drawdown is reached (1%–15%).The latest versions also preserve drawdown information, basket state, and operational status after EA or terminal restart.Economic Calendar Filter The built-in MetaTrader 5 Economic Calendar filter can temporarily pause new trading around selected medium- and high-impact news events when calendar data is available.Existing baskets continue to be managed according to the EA's protection logic.Automatic Timeframe Adaptation Trading signals may be generated using:Automatic Symbol-Based TimeframeCurrent Chart TimeframeUser-Selected Manual TimeframeInstitutional Dashboard Three dashboard layouts are available:FullCompactMicroThe dashboard displays:Signal directionConfidenceMarket regimeSpreadTrading sessionNews statusBasket statusRisk profileDrawdownPerformance statisticsBroker informationStatistical Companion PanelStatistical Companion Panel A compact statistical panel provides additional market context, including:Statistical edgeMarket conditionRecovery guidanceMarket stateThe panel is informational only and does not influence trading decisions.Manual Chart Controls The on-chart control panel allows users to:Enable/Disable BUY cyclesEnable/Disable SELL cyclesFreeze new trading cyclesContinue managing existing basketsOpen or close baskets manuallyPanel states remain synchronized after EA restart.Trading Logic AMI continuously evaluates BUY and SELL opportunities using its weighted decision engine.Before opening a new trading cycle, the EA verifies:Signal confidenceMarket regimeSpread conditionsTrading sessionNews filterEquity protectionBasket exposureRecovery protectionRisk profileOnly when all active conditions are satisfied will a new trading cycle begin.Existing baskets continue to be managed independently through adaptive recovery, basket management, trailing profit, hedge protection, and risk controls.Recommended Usage Start with the default settings.XAUUSD on M15 or M30 is the recommended starting configuration.Test each broker and symbol individually using Strategy Tester with real-tick data before live trading.Use a unique Magic Number for each EA instance.Run the EA on a VPS for uninterrupted operation and Economic Calendar updates.Avoid attaching multiple EA instances with the same Magic Number on the same symbol.For both Standard and Cent accounts, the recommended setting is RISK_AUTO. AMI automatically adapts its trading behavior according to the detected account size and broker conditions.Input ParametersTrading Enable BUY tradingEnable SELL tradingEnable Hedge ProtectionTrading Session Start HourTrading Session End HourMagic NumberAccount Risk Account Balance ModeRisk ProfileInitial LotAuto LotMaximum Cycle RiskMaximum Equity DrawdownRecovery & Basket Management Maximum BUY Basket OrdersMaximum SELL Basket OrdersRecovery MultiplierMaximum Lot SizeBasket Take ProfitBasket Trailing ProfitBasket Profit LockSignal Filters Timeframe Adaptation ModeManual Signal TimeframeEntry Confidence ModeMarket Regime ModeEconomic Calendar FilterDashboard Dashboard ModeStatistical Companion PanelCycle Toolbox VisibilityBasket LevelsSignal MarkersClosed Trade Profit DrawingImportant Risk Notice This Expert Advisor uses recovery-based basket management and optional martingale-style position progression. During prolonged one-directional market conditions, significant floating drawdown may occur.The drawdown protection system prevents new trading once the configured equity drawdown level is reached. However, it cannot guarantee that losses will stop exactly at the selected percentage because of market gaps, slippage, spread widening, execution delays, and exposure from already open positions.Backtest results and historical performance do not guarantee future results. Always test the EA using your intended broker, symbol, account type, and deposit size before trading on a live account. Use risk settings appropriate to your financial situation.