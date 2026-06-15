CasperIT Adaptive Market Intelligence Trader

5
  • Experts
  • Imad Saadeh
    Imad Saadeh

    Imad Saadeh

    • IT Manager at  Tannourine Mineral Water Co. SAL
    • Lebanon
    • 1801
    5 (7)
    🔹 Professional gold & crypto trader (GMT+2)
    🔹 Developer of robust MT5 Expert Advisors & dashboards
    🔹 Focused on risk management, equity protection & automation
    🔹 Global community leader, sharing transparent trading solutions
    18 products
  • Version: 6.35
  • Updated: 7 August 2026
  • Activations: 5

Official Purchase Notice

CasperIT AMI Trader is sold exclusively through the MQL5 Market. We do not authorize any Telegram channels, websites, or third-party sellers to distribute or sell this product. Software obtained from unofficial sources is not supported, does not receive updates, and may be modified or unsafe.

CasperIT Adaptive Market Intelligence Trader MT5 Overview

CasperIT Adaptive Market Intelligence Trader (AMI) is a fully automated Meta Trader 5 Expert Advisor that combines trend, momentum, volatility, and market structure analysis before opening a trade. The EA continuously evaluates market conditions using a weighted decision engine and adapts its trading, recovery, and risk management according to the selected risk profile, account size, and current market environment.
AMI is designed to provide controlled basket management while maintaining comprehensive risk protection through adaptive position sizing, drawdown control, market-regime analysis, and integrated recovery management.
The EA features three dashboard layouts (Full, Compact, and Micro) together with an Institutional Statistical Companion Panel, allowing traders to monitor market conditions and EA status without obstructing the trading chart.
Main FeaturesAdaptive Multi-Factor Entry Engine AMI evaluates trend direction, momentum, volatility, and recent price structure using multiple technical factors before allowing a trade.
Weighted Confidence System Every potential BUY and SELL opportunity receives a confidence score. New trading cycles are opened only when the required confidence level and market regime conditions are satisfied.
Market Regime Detection Automatically identifies:
Trending
Transitional
Ranging
The selected entry policy determines which market regimes are eligible for trading.
Adaptive Risk Management Supports:
Standard Accounts
Cent Accounts
Automatic Account Detection
The Auto Risk engine automatically scales position sizing according to effective account balance while respecting broker limitations and the selected risk profile.
Dynamic Recovery Management Recovery orders use adaptive spacing together with exposure controls and account-tier protection to help manage basket expansion during adverse market conditions.
Automatic protection may reduce:
Recovery multiplier
Maximum lot size
Maximum basket size
even when larger values are configured.
Basket Management Automatically manages:
Basket average price
Basket Take Profit
Money-based Basket Trailing
Basket profit locking
Optional Hedge Protection The internal hedge engine may open controlled hedge positions when its protection criteria are satisfied.
Persistent Drawdown Protection The EA continuously monitors account equity and stops opening new trading cycles when the selected maximum equity drawdown is reached (1%–15%).
The latest versions also preserve drawdown information, basket state, and operational status after EA or terminal restart.
Economic Calendar Filter The built-in MetaTrader 5 Economic Calendar filter can temporarily pause new trading around selected medium- and high-impact news events when calendar data is available.
Existing baskets continue to be managed according to the EA's protection logic.
Automatic Timeframe Adaptation Trading signals may be generated using:
Automatic Symbol-Based Timeframe
Current Chart Timeframe
User-Selected Manual Timeframe
Institutional Dashboard Three dashboard layouts are available:
Full
Compact
Micro
The dashboard displays:
Signal direction
Confidence
Market regime
Spread
Trading session
News status
Basket status
Risk profile
Drawdown
Performance statistics
Broker information
Statistical Companion Panel
Statistical Companion Panel A compact statistical panel provides additional market context, including:
Statistical edge
Market condition
Recovery guidance
Market state
The panel is informational only and does not influence trading decisions.
Manual Chart Controls The on-chart control panel allows users to:
Enable/Disable BUY cycles
Enable/Disable SELL cycles
Freeze new trading cycles
Continue managing existing baskets
Open or close baskets manually
Panel states remain synchronized after EA restart.
Trading Logic AMI continuously evaluates BUY and SELL opportunities using its weighted decision engine.
Before opening a new trading cycle, the EA verifies:
Signal confidence
Market regime
Spread conditions
Trading session
News filter
Equity protection
Basket exposure
Recovery protection
Risk profile
Only when all active conditions are satisfied will a new trading cycle begin.
Existing baskets continue to be managed independently through adaptive recovery, basket management, trailing profit, hedge protection, and risk controls.
Recommended Usage Start with the default settings.
XAUUSD on M15 or M30 is the recommended starting configuration.
Test each broker and symbol individually using Strategy Tester with real-tick data before live trading.
Use a unique Magic Number for each EA instance.
Run the EA on a VPS for uninterrupted operation and Economic Calendar updates.
Avoid attaching multiple EA instances with the same Magic Number on the same symbol.
For both Standard and Cent accounts, the recommended setting is RISK_AUTO. AMI automatically adapts its trading behavior according to the detected account size and broker conditions.
Input ParametersTrading Enable BUY trading
Enable SELL trading
Enable Hedge Protection
Trading Session Start Hour
Trading Session End Hour
Magic Number
Account Risk Account Balance Mode
Risk Profile
Initial Lot
Auto Lot
Maximum Cycle Risk
Maximum Equity Drawdown
Recovery & Basket Management Maximum BUY Basket Orders
Maximum SELL Basket Orders
Recovery Multiplier
Maximum Lot Size
Basket Take Profit
Basket Trailing Profit
Basket Profit Lock
Signal Filters Timeframe Adaptation Mode
Manual Signal Timeframe
Entry Confidence Mode
Market Regime Mode
Economic Calendar Filter
Dashboard Dashboard Mode
Statistical Companion Panel
Cycle Toolbox Visibility
Basket Levels
Signal Markers
Closed Trade Profit Drawing
Important Risk Notice This Expert Advisor uses recovery-based basket management and optional martingale-style position progression. During prolonged one-directional market conditions, significant floating drawdown may occur.
The drawdown protection system prevents new trading once the configured equity drawdown level is reached. However, it cannot guarantee that losses will stop exactly at the selected percentage because of market gaps, slippage, spread widening, execution delays, and exposure from already open positions.
Backtest results and historical performance do not guarantee future results. Always test the EA using your intended broker, symbol, account type, and deposit size before trading on a live account. Use risk settings appropriate to your financial situation.
Reviews 2
mag108108
45
mag108108 2026.06.19 05:30 
 

Very good first impression. The EA was easy to set up, without too many confusing options. I only adjusted the essentials and it started running smoothly. What I like most is that it feels stable and predictable, not like something I have to constantly watch. The panel is clear, useful, and can be minimized when needed. So far, everything looks very promising. I will keep testing it, but at the moment I am very satisfied.

wymtb
387
wymtb 2026.06.17 19:15 
 

It is actually far too early to write a review, as I have only been using the Expert Advisor since yesterday. However, its simplicity and the results are simply fantastic. All I had to configure were the trading hours (2:00 AM to 10:00 PM) and the Magic Number. At no point was I worried that something strange might happen, a concern I’ve had with many other Expert Advisors. If things stay this way, I’ve finally found an Expert Advisor that I can simply let run on its own. The panel displays all relevant information but can also be minimized in two stages. If my assessment changes, I will update this review accordingly. I will upload a screenshot of the panel in the comments section.

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mag108108
45
mag108108 2026.06.19 05:30 
 

Very good first impression. The EA was easy to set up, without too many confusing options. I only adjusted the essentials and it started running smoothly. What I like most is that it feels stable and predictable, not like something I have to constantly watch. The panel is clear, useful, and can be minimized when needed. So far, everything looks very promising. I will keep testing it, but at the moment I am very satisfied.

Imad Saadeh
1801
Reply from developer Imad Saadeh 2026.06.19 05:46
Thanks for the great feedback! 🙌 Glad the EA setup was smooth, stable, and clear. Your insights motivate us — looking forward to your continued testing results!
wymtb
387
wymtb 2026.06.17 19:15 
 

It is actually far too early to write a review, as I have only been using the Expert Advisor since yesterday. However, its simplicity and the results are simply fantastic. All I had to configure were the trading hours (2:00 AM to 10:00 PM) and the Magic Number. At no point was I worried that something strange might happen, a concern I’ve had with many other Expert Advisors. If things stay this way, I’ve finally found an Expert Advisor that I can simply let run on its own. The panel displays all relevant information but can also be minimized in two stages. If my assessment changes, I will update this review accordingly. I will upload a screenshot of the panel in the comments section.

Imad Saadeh
1801
Reply from developer Imad Saadeh 2026.06.18 04:44
Thank you very much for taking the time to share your experience. I completely agree that it is still early, and I appreciate your balanced approach. The real test of any Expert Advisor is how it performs consistently over time and across different market conditions. I'm especially pleased to hear that you found the setup process straightforward. One of the main objectives behind AMI was to create an EA that does not require endless optimization or constant parameter adjustments. The goal is to allow traders to focus on risk management while the EA handles the market analysis and execution logic internally. Your comment about not worrying that "something strange might happen" is particularly valuable feedback. A great deal of development effort has gone into building transparency, risk controls, decision auditing, and dashboard monitoring so users can understand what the EA is doing at all times. I'm also glad you find the new Full, Compact, and Micro dashboard modes useful. Different traders have different preferences, and the ability to reduce the panel size while keeping key information visible was one of the most requested improvements. Thank you again for your honest feedback and for sharing a screenshot with the community. Please continue to monitor the EA and feel free to update your review over time as you gain more experience with it. Long-term feedback is extremely valuable and helps guide future improvements. Wishing you continued success with AMI, and thank you for being part of the journey.
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