The key problem of scalping is the difficulty in separating false signals from those giving the opportunity to work. The interesting thing is that for filtering, many resort to using many intricate and completely unnecessary algorithms, which only lead to the complexity of the system. In fact, the answer lies on the surface and is to seek and find only price impulses, and not pay attention to empty market movements.





The Megatrons Expert Advisor implements a scalping strategy based on several technical indicators. At the initial stage, the robot determines the global or dominant trend. Then, the moment is expected when the price goes by a specified number of points beyond one of the channel indicator boundaries. As a result of all these actions, the received signal is analyzed by the indicator for measuring the strength of the impulse, and only after that a deal is opened. The exit logic is also channel based. The position is closed when the price is close to the opposite side of the channel or breaks it out, even if it causes a loss.





The features of the Megatrons robot are that the trading robot can function absolutely normally on any timeframe, but the M1 timeframe is recommended as the most effective. If we talk about currency pairs, then the robot is suitable for GBP / USD, EUR / USD, EUR / CHF, EUR / AUD, GBP / CAD, USD / CAD, USD / CHF and USD / JPY. However, the initial settings are for EUR / USD.





The EA adjusts to any market conditions. Backtesting and optimization were carried out on real ticks with a history quality of 99.9%. The EA has successfully passed stress testing.





Parameters

Type_Filling - set the order execution policy.

Lot_MM - calculate the lot from the deposit.

Lot_Classic - lot size for entering the market.

Stops_Take_Profit - desired take profit.

Stops_Stop_Loss - desired stop loss.

Controll_Limit_Spread - maximum allowed spread.

Fake_Min_Stops_Level - your Stop Level.



