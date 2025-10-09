Boom Rocket

This Expert Advisor is designed exclusively for trading the Boom market on the 1-minute timeframe. It operates solely in the sell direction, focusing on precise exits at specific moments in time. Unlike typical signal bots, this EA doesn’t generate buy/sell alerts but executes trades based on a well-defined strategy to take advantage of price movements during market pullbacks.

Key Features:

  • Works exclusively for Boom market: The EA is tailored for Boom markets and functions only on the Boom asset.
  • Timeframe set to 1 minute: Operates on a fast-paced 1-minute timeframe, ensuring quick execution.
  • Automatic Sell Execution: The EA only executes sell orders based on predefined market conditions, ensuring you capture profitable moves in a downward market.
  • Exact Exit Strategy: The bot is programmed to exit trades at precise moments, avoiding overexposure and locking in profits efficiently.
  • No Signals: Unlike other bots, this EA doesn’t send trade signals; instead, it performs the trades automatically based on set conditions.
  • Customizable Risk Management: Includes options to set stop-loss, take-profit, and lot size based on your risk tolerance.
  • Optimized for Boom Volatility: Designed to take advantage of the unique price movements and volatility characteristic of the Boom market.

With this EA, you can ensure that your trades are executed with precision and at the exact moments when the market conditions align, without the need for constant monitoring. Focus on profitability while the bot handles your sales-based trades.

Recommended products
SMA Fibonacci EA
Christoph Kreher
Experts
Simple EA with 1 SMA and Fibonacci. The Expertadvisor opens positions in the direction of the trend when price levels have exceeded or fallen below the Fibonacci levels. It depends on the market in question and which parameters to use. The EA is programmed in such a way that optimization runs consume little time. A news filter and filter by day of the week are built in.
Double Fractal Entry Bot
Denys Babiak
Experts
Double Fractal Entry Bot trades automatically using fractal breakouts or rebounds. It detects precise entry points, places SL and TP based on market structure, and includes logic to manage risk and avoid false signals. Simple, smart, and powerful. This product is also available for MetaTrader 4 =>  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/143609 Double Fractal Entry Bot is an intelligent trading robot based on the proven logic of the Double Fractal Entry indicator. It analyzes price using upper a
MetaFlex Trader
Diego De Cesaro
Experts
MetaFlex Trader – O Robô Definitivo para Operações Inteligentes e Otimizadas! O MetaFlex Trader é um robô de alta performance desenvolvido para traders que buscam operações inteligentes, flexíveis e altamente configuráveis. Equipado com uma poderosa combinação de indicadores técnicos e sistemas avançados de gerenciamento de risco, o MetaFlex Trader oferece uma abordagem robusta e adaptável ao mercado, permitindo otimizações personalizadas para maximizar seus resultados. Principais Recurs
EV Trading Labs PPO
Enrique Valeros Muriana
Experts
PPO ATR RR EA is a fully automated trading system based on technical momentum confirmation and dynamic risk control. It combines the Percentage Price Oscillator (PPO) crossover logic with ATR-based volatility stops , configurable risk-to-reward targets , and intelligent trade management (partial take profit, breakeven protection, trailing, and session filters). Optimized set files for each symbol are available upon request. Contact me to receive the configuration list @evtradinglabs Key Features
Advanced Momentum EA
Jan Flodin
Experts
I recommend you to read the  product's blog  (manual) from start to end so that it is clear from the beginning what the EA offers. This Expert Advisor (EA) is designed to trade on a rapid price movement following a news event. The EA trades multiple symbols from one single chart which must be a EURUSD H1 chart. It it advisable to remove all symbols you don't trade from the Market Watch to reduce the overall data demand. The 'Auto settings' input parameter value True must only be used you have s
Fibonacci Pullback EA
Rodrigo Alejandro Stemann Henriquez
Experts
Fibonacci Pullback EA detects the latest valid swing via symmetric pivots and projects a configurable Fibonacci level across that range. When the previous closed candle wicks into that level and confirms on close , the EA places an order with SL at the swing extreme plus a points buffer , and TP at the opposite swing extreme. Designed originally for EURUSD M30 and USDJPY M30 , yet fully configurable. Signal logic Determines the latest bearish or bullish swing using symmetric pivots. Computes a F
Seasonal Pattern Trader
Dominik Patrick Doser
Experts
Disclaimer : Keep in mind that seasonal patterns are not always reliable. Therefore, thoughtful risk management is crucial to minimize losses.  Seasonal patterns in the financial world are like a well-guarded secret that successful investors use to their advantage. These patterns are recurring price movements that occur during specific periods or around special events. Additionally, there are also intraday patterns that repeat. For example, Uncle Ted from Forex Family suggests examining previou
TradeManagerRR Visualizer MT5
Komi Eyram F Kahoho
Indicators
The   TradeManagerRR Visualizer MT5   is a trade management indicator designed for traders who want to easily visualize their Take Profit (TP) and Stop Loss (SL) levels on a chart. This initial version provides a simple graphical representation that displays SL and TP zones as well as the entry price. Please note that this current version focuses solely on the graphical display of SL and TP zones as figures on the chart. Current Version Features: SL and TP Zones Display:   Clear visualization of
ENEA mt5
Vitalii Tkachenko
4.2 (5)
Experts
Price: 606$ -> 808$ Signal:   ENEA How To: Manual ENEA mt5 – Regime-Switching + GPT5 with Hidden Markov Models (HMMs) ENEA mt5 is a state-of-the-art, fully automated trading algorithm that combines the power of artificial intelligence in the form of ChatGPT-5 with the precise statistical analysis of a Hidden Markov Model (HMM). It monitors the market in real time, identifying even complex and hard-to-detect market states (regimes) and dynamically adjusting its trading strategy to the prevaili
Risk Guard Pro
Muniz Machado Thiago
Experts
RiskGuard PRO – Defesa Inteligente para Traders Sérios no EURJPY M15 O RiskGuard PRO é um Expert Advisor de alto desempenho, projetado exclusivamente para o par EURJPY no timeframe M15 , com foco total em preservação de capital, gestão de risco avançada e execução estratégica de múltiplas abordagens operacionais . Ao contrário dos EAs tradicionais, o RiskGuard PRO foi desenvolvido com tecnologia proprietária e arquitetura inteligente , capaz de operar com segurança mesmo em ambientes de merc
DM IND Exclusive
Sergio Vidal Prado
Indicators
Indicador Para Opções Binarias. Indicator for Binary Options Usa dois gales. Instalar em mt5 Esse indicador é para ser usado no tempo de vela de 5 minutos e em M5. Este também funciona em M1, porém é mais eficiente em M5. Só descompactar e copiar os arquivos na pasta de dados do seu MT5. Arquivos indicator na pasta MQL5 - Indicator. Baixe também a Media Movel totalmente gratis: https://www.mql5.com/pt/market/product/50400 Esse Indicador é para a próxima vela. Apareceu a seta, só aguardar a próx
Fortuno MT5
Sandy Mirelle Dos Santos Almeida
Experts
Disponível gratuitamente por tempo limitado! Gostou? avalie para nos ajudar a melhorar :)      Fortuno é um robô de negociação para MetaTrader 5, projetado para operar estrategicamente com base no indicador RSI (Índice de Força Relativa). Ideal para traders que buscam negociações precisas e disciplinadas com lógica clara de entrada e saída, o Fortuno oferece desempenho automatizado em gráficos de 5 minutos, com foco em períodos de sobrecompra e sobrevenda. Principais características:
OutsideBar and InsideBar
Alexander Josef Zeidler
Indicators
This indicator shows OutsideBars (OB) and InsideBars(IB) in the chart in candle form. The colors of the candles can be set individually. Also different colors for bearish and bullish IBs or OBs are possible. In addition, the color of the wicks or Outlines can also be set. OutsideBars and InsideBars often show good zones for support or resistance. See the Screenshot for some examples.
Cybertrade
Emanuel Andriato
Experts
Cybertrade Agile and Flexible - MT5 (Your strategy in any market) https://emanuelandriato.github.io/cybertrade/ Flexible EA regarding parameterization, where the trader can configure his own setup, risk management and trading plan. Our EA is an advanced, high quality solution, always developed with attention focused on performance and flexibility of use and also always attentive to the need of traders to work in different ways. With the diversity of indicators and parameters available, it is p
Fractals MTF
Kong Yew Chan
Indicators
Multi-Timeframe Fractal Indicator Description for MQL5 Introducing the Multi-Timeframe Fractal Indicator! Key Features: Multi-Timeframe Analysis: Analyze Fractals on a timeframe independent of your chart's current timeframe. Gain insights from higher timeframes for informed trading decisions. Customizable Parameters: Timeframe: Choose the timeframe on which Fractals will be calculated (e.g., Daily, H4, etc.). Number of Bars: Specify the number of bars considered around a potential Fractal for c
Quantum Equilibrium EA
Valentin Pandarov
Experts
Quantum Equilibrium   is a market analysis tool designed to identify and monitor   Fair Value Gaps (FVG)   and   Weekend Gaps   in real time. It provides insights by analyzing   30 actively traded symbols , including   Gold (XAUUSD)   and major Forex pairs. The tool detects   Fair Value Gaps (FVG)   as they form, offering information about market imbalances that may indicate potential price reversals or continuations. It also identifies   Weekend Gaps   between Friday’s close and Monday’s open,
SmartMass MT5
Roberto Alvarez
Indicators
SMARTMASS INDICATOR This indicator is different from all known volume indicators. It has a significant distinction; it is an algorithm that relates price movement to volume, attempting to find proportionality and efficient movement while filtering out noise and other movements that are more random and do not follow a trend or reversal. Ultimately, it reveals the true strength of the movement, indicating whether it has genuine support from bulls or bears or if it's merely a high-volume movement
First Bar
Francisco Gomes Da Silva
Experts
Trade System You choose a bar on the day to trade, when this bar closes the robot will send two orders a at the high other at the low of the candle, which gets again the other will be canceled Stop the stop will be one tick under the low on case of the buy, or one tick above the high on case of the sell Take The take can be setted how much you wants of the stop range, it can be costumized in the strategy otimization Otimization This robot have the input to get risck return, so you can run int in
FREE
Bitcoin Smart
Mehdi Ghanadan
4.38 (8)
Experts
TickAll - Automated Trading Robot "Please test it in the BITCOIN 15-minute timeframe"  If you rate me, I will post the original and advanced version Introduction:   TickAll     is an automated trading robot designed to assist both novice traders and professional traders in the Forex market. Utilizing advanced algorithms and up-to-date market analysis,   TickAll         helps you make the best trading decisions. Our trading robot stands out from the rest due to its unique feature - the ability t
FREE
Market Time Turning Forecast MT5
Satya Prakash Mishra
Indicators
New idea for market turning forecasts and Swing High degree angle by Geometric and Gann methods. Developed by Naveen Saroha in 2019. to find time and angular forecaster for market direction to reversal/swing. Tool shows time vertical line on chart. Using geometric and mathematical equation to define next turning probability of market  Market swing turning points Technical analysis forecasting Trend reversal predictions
Golden Cream Scalper
Andrii Soma
Experts
Signal Link:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2245913 Chat for discussions and questions:  https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/013c55ab4fefda01 Starting Price: $99 Price Increment: The price will increase monthly by $100 in case of good monthly performance (10% or more). Works on standard account (no ECN needed). It was optimized on a small amount of data (8 months of 2024), but the backtest shows great results on a long backtest run using real ticks.  How the Strategy Works: The strategy leverage
Advanced Neural Breakout
KINGSLEY IFEANYI IWUFRED
Experts
**Neural Breakout - AI-Powered Portfolio Manager**   ** Turn Your MT5 Terminal into a Self-Learning Trading Hub. Manage Multiple Forex Pairs with Institutional-Grade Risk Management from a Single Chart.**   Tired of EAs that overpromise and underdeliver? Neural Breakout isn't just another robot; it's a sophisticated trading system engineered for traders who demand **adaptability, transparency, and uncompromising risk control.**   GET SETFILES HERE:  https://tinyurl.com/3vkms93z   WHY TRAD
Candle patterns scanner with trend filter MT5
Jan Flodin
5 (5)
Indicators
I  recommend you to read the   product's blog  (manual) from start to end so that it is clear from the beginning what the indicator offers. This multi time frame and multi symbol indicator scans for Pin bars, Morning/evening stars, Engulfings, Tweezers, Three Line Strikes, Inside bars and Pennants and Triangles.  The indicator can also be used in single chart mode. Please read more about this option in the product's   blog . Combined with your own rules and techniques, this indicator will allow
Rsea mt5
AHMED ABULFATEH
4.56 (9)
Experts
Key Features & Setup Instructions  Flexible Chart Integration Works alongside other indicators   – Add any technical tool without conflicts. Single-Chart Control   – To   stop the EA on one chart , simply   remove it   (do NOT use   Ctrl+E   – this stops ALL EAs and disrupts trailing stops).  Multi-Chart Scalability Unlimited Charts   – Run   100+ charts simultaneously   (if your PC/internet can handle it). Lightweight Design   – Minimal CPU usage (direct indicator-based logic, no heavy algorit
FREE
Simple Sensitive Moving Average
Victor Panos Belmar
Experts
The key to success is always a good optimisation. The system has a number of variables and in this case its simplicity is the key to its success. The system looks for the different "Gaps" as market entry failures and then filters them through a series of Moving Averages to decide whether it should enter or not. It is a simple but powerful system. The variables are the following: Lot: Defines the lot size. TakeProfit : Defines the take profit in pips. Stop Loss: Defines the stop loss in pi
FREE
Shooting Target MT5
Chui Yu Lui
Experts
/   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   / Big Sales for Easter! Price is reduced > 50 % already! Grasp the chance and Enjoy it!  /   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   / This is a powerful EA that support single order strategy, martingale strategy, multiple timeframes strategy, etc with lots of useful indicators and self defined
MA Fibo Retracement
Sylvestre Setufa Djagbavi
Experts
General idea of the strategy This robot does not use a Grid or a Martingale system. It just uses a simple strategy based on 2 indicators: Moving Average and Fibonacci retracement. Buy Signal: When the price is below the moving average, it indicates that the market is in a downtrend. In a downtrend, the market never falls in a straight line. It alternates between: Bearish impulses (the main downward movement) Bullish retracements (small upward bounces before the next decline) The robot, on the ot
Institutional Capital Bot
Andrei Frasin
Experts
Institutional Capital Bot    – Automated trading born from 10 years of experience and artificial intelligence LAUNCH OFFER: rent it at a special price for this month only! After purchase, contact us to receive the optimal settings: the bot is easy to set up, but we’ll help you find the best profile for your capital. If you wish, you can also customize the parameters to your liking – the interface is intuitive and flexible. This product was created by combining over 10 years of real trading expe
High And Low MT5
Dmitriy Parfenovich
Indicators
On the current chart, this indicator displays candlestick highs and lows of another time frame. Input Parameters: TimeFrame - chart time frame whose data will be displayed on the current price chart (by default, H12). Time Zone - shift of the indicator by time zone relative to the broker's time (by default, Broker-1). If the broker's time zone is UTC+1 and the Time Zone parameter is set to Broker-1, the bends of the indicator will be plotted in multiples of Greenwich Time. Indicator buffer value
Buyers of this product also purchase
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.81 (36)
Experts
Important Information! Our team is divided by roles — developers focus on development and updates, while moderators help with EA installation and setup. Our moderators are here to assist you and answer any questions you may have: Zolia (Taiwan) — https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia Jim (England) — https://www.mql5.com/en/users/jimmyalgo     Symbol XAUUSD Timeframe H1-M15 (any) Type Artificial intelligence Single order trading support         YES Minimum deposit 500   USD (or equivalent in anoth
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (335)
Experts
Hello, traders! I am Quantum Queen, the newest and a very powerful addition to the Quantum Family of Expert Advisors. My specialty? GOLD. Yes, I trade the XAUUSD pair with precision and confidence, bringing you unparalleled trading opportunities on the glittering gold market. Quantum Queen has proven itself to be the best GOLD EA ever created. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Discounted price .   The p
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (26)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT5 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA brings the strength of a structured grid and the
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (30)
Experts
Aura Ultimate — The Apex of Neural Networks trading, and path to financial freedom. Aura Ultimate is the next evolutionary step in the Aura family — a synthesis of cutting-edge AI architecture, market-adaptive intelligence, and risk-controlled precision. Built on the proven DNA of Aura Black Edition and Aura Neuron, it goes further, fusing their strengths into one unified multi-strategy ecosystem, while introducing a completely new layer of predictive logic. It is very important!, please write
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
4.88 (34)
Experts
AxonShift — Algorithmic System with Adaptive Execution Logic AxonShift is an autonomous trading algorithm specifically designed and optimized for trading XAUUSD under H1 conditions. Its architecture is based on structured logic modules that interpret market behavior through a combination of short-term dynamics and intermediate trend impulses. The system avoids reactive overfitting or high-frequency exposure, instead focusing on controlled trade cycles triggered by predefined structural condition
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
5 (10)
Experts
Each time the live signal grows with 10%, the price will be raised to keep Zenox exclusive and protect the strategy. Final price: $2999. Live Signal IC Markets Account, see the live performance for yourself as proof! Zenox is a state-of-the-art AI multi-pair swing trading robot that follows trends and diversifies risk across sixteen currency pairs. Years of dedicated development have resulted in a powerful trading algorithm. I used a high-quality dataset starting from the year 2000 up to today
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.75 (12)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY!  LAUNCH PROMO: VERY LIMITED NUMBER OF COPIES AVAILABLE AT CURRENT PRICE! Final price: 990$ NEW: From 349$: Choose 1 EA for free! (for max 2 trade account numbers) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here LIVE RESULTS INDEPENDENT REVIEW Welcome to "The ORB Master" : Your Edge in Opening Range Breakouts Unlock the power of the Opening Range Breakout (ORB) strategy with the ORB Master EA: a refined, high-performance Expert Advisor designed for moder
Argos Rage
Aleksandar Prutkin
5 (4)
Experts
A new step forward | AI-Driven Precision meets Market Logic With Argos Rage , a new level of trading automation is introduced – powered by an embedded DeepSeek AI system that analyzes market behavior in real time. While it builds on the strengths of Argos Fury, this EA follows a different strategic path: more flexibility, broader interpretation and stronger market engagement. Live Signal Timeframe: M30 Leverage:  min 1:20 Deposit:  min $100 Symbol:  XAUUSD, EURUSD Broker:  all After purchasi
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (484)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan or Quantum King for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click H
Remstone
Remstone
5 (7)
Experts
Remstone is not your average Expert Advisor. It combines years of research and asset management. Live: Remstone Club   Remstone Prime The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter.  Q1 price: $2,500 Since 2018 , my last company Armonia Capital provided the signal ARF to Darwinex, a FCA-regulated asset manager, raising 750K. Master 4 asset classes with a single advisor! No promises, No curve-fitting, No illusions. But extensive live experience. Join a growing community of successful trader
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (9)
Experts
Introducing Syna Version 4 - The World's First Agentic AI Trading Ecosystem I'm thrilled to unveil Syna Version 4, the forex trading industry's first true multi-EA agentic coordination system . This groundbreaking innovation allows multiple Expert Advisors to operate as a unified intelligence network across different MT5 terminals and broker accounts - a capability that has never existed in retail forex trading until now. Syna works seamlessly with AiQ, Mean Machine GPT, or multiple instances o
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.79 (121)
Experts
Quantum Bitcoin EA : There is no such thing as impossible, it's only a matter of figuring out how to do it! Step into the future of Bitcoin trading with Quantum Bitcoin EA , the latest masterpiece from one of the top MQL5 sellers. Designed for traders who demand performance, precision, and stability, Quantum Bitcoin redefines what's possible in the volatile world of cryptocurrency. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup i
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (7)
Experts
Forex EA Trading Channel on MQL5:  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 14,000 members on MQL5 . ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $399! After that, the price will be raised to $499. - REAL SIGNAL  Default Setting:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340132 Full installation instructions for EA AI Gold Sniper to work properly are updated at   comment #3 AI Gold Sniper applies the latest GPT-4o model
VolumeHedger
Huseyin Furkan Ozturk
5 (28)
Experts
VolumeHedger EA [ Live Signals ]  ,  [ My Channel ]   ,  [ Set Files ]  ,   [ Blog ] Recommended accounts: High leverage Standard, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO etc.) The developer of this EA has proven his professionalism through the quality of his other robots. With Volume Hedger EA  Thanks to the ability to define an entry strategy using a Custom Indicator, you will no longer need to purchase additional EAs! This EA is an advanced trading algorithm that combines Martingale strategy with hed
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (25)
Experts
IMPORTANT : This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1499$ very fast    +100 Strategies included and more coming! BONUS : At 999$ or higher price --> choose 5  of my other EA's for free!  ALL SET FILES COMPLETE SETUP AND OPTIMIZATION GUIDE VIDEO GUIDE LIVE SIGNALS REVIEW (3rd party) Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and proprietary Expert Advisor (EA) met
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.77 (35)
Experts
Quantum Baron EA There’s a reason oil is called black gold — and now, with Quantum Baron EA, you can tap into it with unmatched precision and confidence. Engineered to dominate the high-octane world of XTIUSD (Crude Oil) on the M30 chart, Quantum Baron is your ultimate weapon for leveling up and trading with elite precision. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Discounted   price .     The price will inc
One Man Army
Ihor Otkydach
5 (4)
Experts
Only 1 copies left at $599 Next price: $699 No hype, No reckless risk. Trading with minimal drawdown: One Man Army is a multi-currency trading system built for both personal and prop-firm trading. It follows a strategy of scalping short- and medium-term corrections and market reversals, trading through pending limit orders. This trading bot doesn’t guess the direction — it enters the market at the best possible levels with high precision. Exactly how you like it, bro! Now let’s break it down. F
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.44 (84)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency from very conservative to extreme volatile. The
Quantum StarMan
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.91 (103)
Experts
Hello everyone, let me introduce myself: I am Quantum StarMan, the electrifying, freshest member of the Quantum EAs family. I'm a fully automated, multicurrency EA with the power to handle up to 5 dynamic pairs: AUDUSD, EURAUD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, and USDCAD . With the utmost precision and unwavering responsibility, I'll take your trading game to the next level. Here's the kicker: I don't rely on Martingale strategies. Instead, I utilize a sophisticated grid system that's designed for peak performa
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
5 (4)
Experts
Hybrid Trading Strategy for XAUUSD – Combination of News Sentiment & Order Book Imbalance This strategy combines two rarely used but highly effective trading approaches into a hybrid system developed exclusively for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute chart . While conventional Expert Advisors often rely on predefined indicators or basic chart patterns, this system is based on an intelligent market access model that integrates real-time data and context-based analysis into its decision-makin
EA New Player
Vitali Vasilenka
5 (29)
Experts
EA New Player — A Next-Generation Trading Expert Advisor It doesn't just trade—it changes the rules of the game. EA New Player is an innovative portfolio expert advisor for MT5, built on seven proven technical analysis strategies. It doesn't use artificial intelligence, but outperforms many neural network solutions thanks to its sophisticated architecture, transparent logic, and flexible signal filtering system. 1+1 PROMOTION: Buy one expert advisor and get a second one free! Quantity is limite
Argos Fury
Aleksandar Prutkin
4.28 (32)
Experts
For the first time on this platform | An EA that understands the market For the first time on this platform, an Expert Advisor uses the full power of Deep Seek. In combination with the Dynamic Reversal Zoning strategy, a system is created that not only detects market movements – but understands them. Live Signal __________     Setup Timeframe: H1 Leverage: min 1:30 Deposit: min $200 Symbol: XAUUSD Broker: all This combination of Deep Seek and the Reversal Strategy is new – and that’s exactly
SmartChoise
Gabriel Costin Floricel
4.29 (69)
Experts
SmartChoise EA – Neural Network–Powered Trading System for XAU/USD (Gold) on M1 Timeframe  The user manual is available via the link on my profile page — it has detailed explanations of all settings and options. On the Telegram channel, you can also find several accounts running SmartChoise with different balances, risk levels, and setups. This is a great way to see the EA’s real performance across multiple brokers and conditions. Price reduced for now This EA is built for long-term, controlled
Weltrix
Guilherme Jose Mattes
5 (4)
Experts
Introducing Weltrix – The Ultimate Gold Trading Solution (XAUUSD) PROMOTIONAL PRICE $249 – LATER -> $799 USD IMPORTANT:  USE THE EA ONLY WITH THIS SETFILE: DOWNLOAD   (UPDATE 09.10.2025) Six Strategies. One Powerful EA. High Trading Activity. Live Signal  What you will NOT find in this EA: Long-term floating trades Grid system Martingale Overfitted strategies Manipulated backtests By combining six independent, battle-tested strategies, Weltrix delivers an average of about 4 trades per day, kee
Zenith FX EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
4.88 (8)
Experts
Zenith FX – Advanced Mechanical AI System Overview Zenith FX represents the next generation of algorithmic architecture engineered for institutional-level precision on XAUUSD (Gold) and USDJPY . Building upon the analytical foundation introduced in Axon Shift and Vector Prime, the system integrates a reinforced neural framework capable of adapting to real-time volatility, liquidity shifts, and cross-asset correlations between metals and major currencies. It operates autonomously, interpreting p
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.76 (123)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Aot
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
5 (6)
Experts
Why Choose a Trading Bot Without a Signal Account for Tracking? Live trade tracking:   Account main  |  Account minor  | AOT Official Channel This EA is suitable for prop firm challenges and personal trading accounts, combining analytical tools with risk management features to support your trading. AOT MT5 Multi-Symbol Trading EA: AOT is an EA designed to assist trader by utilizing advanced AI for mart analysis across 16 currency pairs , including EURUSD, GBPUSD and AUDUSD. AI-Powered Analys
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper MT5 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
5 (3)
Experts
HFT AI FAST SCALPER V10.1 The most advanced release of our EA so far, rebuilt with fully integrated AI decision-making , multi-AI voting , and dynamic trading logic . Now it’s not only designed for XAUUSD (Gold) on M1, but also supports BTCUSD  and ETHUSD  with high-frequency entries, smart risk management, and full adaptability. This EA combines OpenRouter-connected FREE AIs with advanced filters for precision trading in any market condition. Interactive Manual V10.1 and presets: https://w
Golden Synapse
Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
3.49 (39)
Experts
Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
ARIA Connector EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
4.56 (18)
Experts
Aria Connector EA – V4 (Learning Machine + XGBoost Learning Model +112 Paid & Free AIs + Voting System + External & Editable Prompts) While most EAs on the market claim to use “AI” or “neural networks” but in reality only run basic scripts, Aria Connector EA V4 redefines what true AI-powered trading means. This is not theory, not marketing hype, it’s a direct, verifiable connection between your MetaTrader 5 platform and 112 real AI models, combined with a next-generation XGBoost engine, editab
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review