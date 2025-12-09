SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Gold Reaper New V2 2
Profalgo Limited

Gold Reaper New V2 2

Profalgo Limited
2 reviews
Reliability
60 weeks
14 / 132K USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2024 139%
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
593
Profit Trades:
422 (71.16%)
Loss Trades:
171 (28.84%)
Best trade:
101.40 USD
Worst trade:
-51.65 USD
Gross Profit:
3 945.35 USD (366 492 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 835.13 USD (155 439 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
55 (483.83 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
483.83 USD (55)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.23
Trading activity:
15.96%
Max deposit load:
4.77%
Latest trade:
5 days ago
Trades per week:
9
Avg holding time:
5 hours
Recovery Factor:
6.60
Long Trades:
407 (68.63%)
Short Trades:
186 (31.37%)
Profit Factor:
2.15
Expected Payoff:
3.56 USD
Average Profit:
9.35 USD
Average Loss:
-10.73 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-16.32 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-182.87 USD (8)
Monthly growth:
6.98%
Annual Forecast:
84.34%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
115.94 USD
Maximal:
319.61 USD (16.05%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
16.89% (319.49 USD)
By Equity:
7.18% (116.27 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 593
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 2.1K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 211K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +101.40 USD
Worst trade: -52 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 55
Maximum consecutive losses: 8
Maximal consecutive profit: +483.83 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -16.32 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-MT5Real6
0.00 × 1
FBS-Real
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 10
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real3
0.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real7
2.82 × 11
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
2.83 × 110
WingoGroupLtdTestOnly-Trade
7.00 × 1
TickmillUK-Live
7.31 × 83
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
8.86 × 133
FusionMarkets-Live
9.76 × 102
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
11.69 × 99
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
11.93 × 267
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
12.16 × 25
Coinexx-Live
14.68 × 22
VantageInternational-Live 13
15.05 × 20
Exness-MT5Real10
16.40 × 5
FxPro-MT5
16.52 × 50
Exness-MT5Real2
16.69 × 13
HFMarketsSA-Live2
18.00 × 1
FOREX.comGlobalCN-Live 534
23.95 × 112
Exness-MT5Real31
25.67 × 6
Earnex-Trade
27.05 × 248
Exness-MT5Real38
29.07 × 146
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
29.50 × 26
Running Latest Version 3.4

Fake Breakout Filter = Medium

Moderate trade frequency

30% max DD

Average rating:
ron_b
295
ron_b 2025.12.09 16:01 
 

I use 5 other gold signals and this is the only 1 out of six that had several days of consecutive losses. The other 5 signals all had profits. Looks like this algorithm this EA uses is outdated.

finetop
49
finetop 2025.11.28 19:42 
 

Does anybody know why my IC-market MT5 account did not copy trades? I subscribed on November 18, but no trades were copied.

2025.12.18 17:08
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.18 10:03
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.12 16:32
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.12 08:08
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.20 20:55
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.19 08:59
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.02 15:29
80% of growth achieved within 16 days. This comprises 4.72% of days out of 339 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.30 08:26
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.29 01:13
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.28 14:36
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.11 09:40
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.08 19:48
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.05 15:48
80% of growth achieved within 14 days. This comprises 4.98% of days out of 281 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.30 17:33
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.07.16 14:48
80% of growth achieved within 13 days. This comprises 4.98% of days out of 261 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.16 04:19 2025.07.16 04:19:54  

This signal is ALWAYS running the latest version of the EA

2025.06.02 07:43
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.05.14 12:34
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.05.12 04:57
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.04.30 12:40
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Gold Reaper New V2 2
30 USD per month
139%
14
132K
USD
3.6K
USD
60
99%
593
71%
16%
2.14
3.56
USD
17%
1:500
Copy

