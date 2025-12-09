- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
593
Profit Trades:
422 (71.16%)
Loss Trades:
171 (28.84%)
Best trade:
101.40 USD
Worst trade:
-51.65 USD
Gross Profit:
3 945.35 USD (366 492 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 835.13 USD (155 439 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
55 (483.83 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
483.83 USD (55)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.23
Trading activity:
15.96%
Max deposit load:
4.77%
Latest trade:
5 days ago
Trades per week:
9
Avg holding time:
5 hours
Recovery Factor:
6.60
Long Trades:
407 (68.63%)
Short Trades:
186 (31.37%)
Profit Factor:
2.15
Expected Payoff:
3.56 USD
Average Profit:
9.35 USD
Average Loss:
-10.73 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-16.32 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-182.87 USD (8)
Monthly growth:
6.98%
Annual Forecast:
84.34%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
115.94 USD
Maximal:
319.61 USD (16.05%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
16.89% (319.49 USD)
By Equity:
7.18% (116.27 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|593
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|2.1K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|211K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +101.40 USD
Worst trade: -52 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 55
Maximum consecutive losses: 8
Maximal consecutive profit: +483.83 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -16.32 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Exness-MT5Real6
|0.00 × 1
|
FBS-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 10
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|2.82 × 11
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|2.83 × 110
|
WingoGroupLtdTestOnly-Trade
|7.00 × 1
|
TickmillUK-Live
|7.31 × 83
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|8.86 × 133
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|9.76 × 102
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|11.69 × 99
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|11.93 × 267
|
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
|12.16 × 25
|
Coinexx-Live
|14.68 × 22
|
VantageInternational-Live 13
|15.05 × 20
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|16.40 × 5
|
FxPro-MT5
|16.52 × 50
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|16.69 × 13
|
HFMarketsSA-Live2
|18.00 × 1
|
FOREX.comGlobalCN-Live 534
|23.95 × 112
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|25.67 × 6
|
Earnex-Trade
|27.05 × 248
|
Exness-MT5Real38
|29.07 × 146
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|29.50 × 26
Running Latest Version 3.4
Fake Breakout Filter = Medium
Moderate trade frequency
30% max DD
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
139%
14
132K
USD
USD
3.6K
USD
USD
60
99%
593
71%
16%
2.14
3.56
USD
USD
17%
1:500
I use 5 other gold signals and this is the only 1 out of six that had several days of consecutive losses. The other 5 signals all had profits. Looks like this algorithm this EA uses is outdated.
Does anybody know why my IC-market MT5 account did not copy trades? I subscribed on November 18, but no trades were copied.