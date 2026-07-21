XauusdInstitutionalAi

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XAUUSD Liquid AI – M1 Momentum Scalping Expert Advisor ORIGINAL PRICE $1500 TAKE THE OPPORTUNITY NOW WHILE OFFER LASTS


XAUUSD Liquid AI is an automated trading system that analyses short-term price momentum using micro-trend analysis, volatility filters and adaptive trade management.

The Expert Advisor combines momentum analysis, exponential moving averages, candle structure, tick volume and Average True Range (ATR) calculations to determine trade entries according to its configured rules.

The EA can be used on XAUUSD and other Forex symbols, indices and commodities supported by the broker.

Main Features

M1 Momentum Detection

The EA analyses short-term momentum using:

  • Candle body size relative to ATR
  • Candle direction
  • Market volatility filters

Trades are considered only when the configured momentum conditions are satisfied.

Micro Trend Analysis

The EA continuously evaluates short-term market direction using:

  • Fast EMA
  • Slow EMA
  • ATR-normalized trend strength

These measurements are used as part of the entry conditions.

Volume Confirmation

The EA compares current tick volume with recent market activity.

Available filters include:

  • Tick volume analysis
  • Relative volume comparison
  • Configurable minimum volume ratio

These filters help avoid entries during periods of low market activity.

Adaptive Stop Loss and Take Profit

Stop-loss and take-profit levels are calculated according to current market volatility.

The calculations include:

  • ATR-based Stop Loss
  • ATR-based Take Profit
  • Minimum and maximum stop distance
  • Broker stop-level validation

Trade Management

When a position moves into profit, the EA can adjust the stop-loss according to the configured settings.

Available management features include:

  • Trailing Stop
  • Profit Lock
  • Dynamic Stop Loss adjustment
  • ATR-based trade management

Trend Reversal Handling

When an opposite signal is detected, the EA can:

  • Close existing positions
  • Prevent opposite positions from remaining open simultaneously
  • Wait for the next valid trading signal

Risk Management

Available risk management options include:

  • Fixed lot size
  • Maximum spread filter
  • Maximum number of open positions
  • Daily profit limit
  • Daily loss limit
  • Trading session filter
  • Margin verification
  • Volume validation
  • Maximum trades per candle

Trading Logic

Before opening a position, the EA evaluates several conditions including:

  • Momentum
  • Candle structure
  • Micro-trend direction
  • ATR volatility
  • Tick volume
  • Spread
  • Trading session
  • Money management settings

A trade is opened only when the configured entry conditions are satisfied.

Recommended Settings

Recommended timeframe

  • M1

The EA is designed primarily for M1 trading and can also operate on other chart timeframes.

Supported Markets

  • XAUUSD
  • Forex pairs
  • Indices
  • Commodities
  • CFDs supported by the broker

Money Management

The EA uses fixed lot sizing.

Users should configure lot size according to their account size and personal risk tolerance.

Recommended Trading Conditions

The following environment is recommended:

  • Low-spread accounts
  • ECN or Raw Spread brokers
  • VPS hosting
  • Active market sessions

Configurable Inputs

The EA includes configurable parameters such as:

  • Lot Size
  • EMA Periods
  • ATR Period
  • Stop Loss Multiplier
  • Take Profit Multiplier
  • Volume Filter
  • Session Filter
  • Maximum Spread
  • Maximum Positions
  • Daily Profit Limit
  • Daily Loss Limit
  • Magic Number

Additional Information

  • Compatible with MetaTrader 5.
  • Supports Strategy Tester.
  • Does not require external indicators.
  • Does not require DLLs.
  • Supports both Netting and Hedging account types where available.

Disclaimer

Trading leveraged financial instruments involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Test the Expert Advisor on a demo account before using it on a live trading account.


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Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
Golden Pickaxe MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
3.56 (9)
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EA has high-performance live track records of different set files: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Golden Pickaxe is a mean-reversion grid trading system that uses machine learning technology to place high-profit potential trades on the Gold market. It uses real market inefficiencies to its advantage to have an edge over the market. The EA has 5 predefined set files, which are essentially 5 different trading systems on gold . You may choose the default option (XAU Risky) or have
Super Hybrid EA AI Pro
Bashar Taisir Saleh Al Zubaidi
5 (1)
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Super Hybrid EA AI Pro Professional XAUUSD Grid, Martingale, Hedging and Basket Risk-Control Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 Group Channel Link: https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/0193d17ed016dd01 This Expert Advisor incorporates seven advanced protection layers designed to safeguard the trading account, control exposure, and reduce overall trading risk. 1. High-Impact News Filter The EA automatically suspends the opening of new trades for two hours whenever major high-impact economic news is dete
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3.92 (37)
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EA has a live track record with many months of stable trading with  low drawdown: All Pairs 9 Pairs Night Hunter Pro is the advanced scalping system which utilizes smart entry/exit algorithms with sophisticated filtering methods to identify only the safest entry points during calm periods of the market. This system is focused on a long-term stable growth. It is a professional tool developed by me years ago that is constantly updated, incorporating all the latest innovations in the trading area.
Prestige 5
M Ardiansyah
1 (1)
Experts
Prestige EA   is a powerful, intelligent trend‑detection trading robot built using advanced mathematical and statistical models. It is designed to identify high‑probability market movements with precision while maintaining strict risk control. The EA uses refined entry filters with advanced correction logic to ensure accurate and reliable trade entries. Every trade is protected by Take Profit and Stop Loss, ensuring disciplined risk management. In addition, the EA includes smart internal algorit
Vega Bot
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (8)
Experts
Follow the channel for the latest update LIVE RESULT:  LIVE SIGNAL (XAU)   |   NAS100, NASDAQ, USTECH   IMPORTANT NOTICE: Only a limited number of copies are available at the current price.  Next Price: $1499.99  The price will soon increase to $4999.99 Download Setfiles Detail Guide BACKTEST GUIDE AI_MODULE !!! Special Offer: Purchase VEGA BOT today for a chance to receive EA AI Aurum Pivot (contact privately for details) !!! VEGA BOT – The Ultimate Multi-Strategy Trend Following EA Welcome
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XAUUSD TEMPORAL INTERFERENCE AITemporal Interference Scanner - The absolute pinnacle of Multi-Timeframe convergence. XAUUSD Temporal Interference AI - is the absolute pinnacle of market timing, built upon the groundbreaking "Cross-Temporal Interference" theory. By scanning the fractal noise across 9 different timeframes, the AI detects precise moments where market waves collide, cancel out, or amplify each other. When these temporal waves perfectly align in a localized singularity, the AI execu
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