XauusdInstitutionalAi

XAUUSD Liquid AI – M1 Momentum Scalping Expert Advisor ORIGINAL PRICE $1500 TAKE THE OPPORTUNITY NOW WHILE OFFER LASTS





XAUUSD Liquid AI is an automated trading system that analyses short-term price momentum using micro-trend analysis, volatility filters and adaptive trade management.

The Expert Advisor combines momentum analysis, exponential moving averages, candle structure, tick volume and Average True Range (ATR) calculations to determine trade entries according to its configured rules.

The EA can be used on XAUUSD and other Forex symbols, indices and commodities supported by the broker.

M1 Momentum Detection

Main Features

The EA analyses short-term momentum using:

Candle body size relative to ATR

Candle direction

Market volatility filters

Trades are considered only when the configured momentum conditions are satisfied.

Micro Trend Analysis

The EA continuously evaluates short-term market direction using:

Fast EMA

Slow EMA

ATR-normalized trend strength

These measurements are used as part of the entry conditions.

Volume Confirmation

The EA compares current tick volume with recent market activity.

Available filters include:

Tick volume analysis

Relative volume comparison

Configurable minimum volume ratio

These filters help avoid entries during periods of low market activity.

Adaptive Stop Loss and Take Profit

Stop-loss and take-profit levels are calculated according to current market volatility.

The calculations include:

ATR-based Stop Loss

ATR-based Take Profit

Minimum and maximum stop distance

Broker stop-level validation

Trade Management

When a position moves into profit, the EA can adjust the stop-loss according to the configured settings.

Available management features include:

Trailing Stop

Profit Lock

Dynamic Stop Loss adjustment

ATR-based trade management

Trend Reversal Handling

When an opposite signal is detected, the EA can:

Close existing positions

Prevent opposite positions from remaining open simultaneously

Wait for the next valid trading signal

Risk Management

Available risk management options include:

Fixed lot size

Maximum spread filter

Maximum number of open positions

Daily profit limit

Daily loss limit

Trading session filter

Margin verification

Volume validation

Maximum trades per candle

Trading Logic

Before opening a position, the EA evaluates several conditions including:

Momentum

Candle structure

Micro-trend direction

ATR volatility

Tick volume

Spread

Trading session

Money management settings

A trade is opened only when the configured entry conditions are satisfied.

Recommended Settings

Recommended timeframe

M1

The EA is designed primarily for M1 trading and can also operate on other chart timeframes.

Supported Markets

XAUUSD

Forex pairs

Indices

Commodities

CFDs supported by the broker

Money Management

The EA uses fixed lot sizing.

Users should configure lot size according to their account size and personal risk tolerance.

Recommended Trading Conditions

The following environment is recommended:

Low-spread accounts

ECN or Raw Spread brokers

VPS hosting

Active market sessions

Configurable Inputs

The EA includes configurable parameters such as:

Lot Size

EMA Periods

ATR Period

Stop Loss Multiplier

Take Profit Multiplier

Volume Filter

Session Filter

Maximum Spread

Maximum Positions

Daily Profit Limit

Daily Loss Limit

Magic Number

Additional Information

Compatible with MetaTrader 5.

Supports Strategy Tester.

Does not require external indicators.

Does not require DLLs.

Supports both Netting and Hedging account types where available.

Disclaimer

Trading leveraged financial instruments involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Test the Expert Advisor on a demo account before using it on a live trading account.