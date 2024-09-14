Strong mt5

Strong: A Powerful Forex Bot for Multi-Currency Trading

Strong is an automated tool for trading on the Forex market, utilizing modern technologies and algorithms. It is designed for traders who aim to improve the efficiency of their trading and reduce risks in a constantly changing market.

Key Features of Strong

Multi-Profile Trading:

Strong supports a wide range of currency pairs, including both major and exotic assets. This allows traders to diversify their portfolios and adapt strategies to different market conditions.

Reliability and Adaptability:

The bot analyzes real-time data and adjusts its actions based on market volatility, helping to maintain stable performance in various situations.

Full Automation:

Strong automates key processes, including market analysis, trade execution, and risk management, freeing the trader from the need for constant monitoring.

Ease of Setup:

Despite its advanced technology, Strong features an intuitive interface and flexible settings, making it easy to customize to the trader's individual preferences.

Compatibility with Leading Platforms:

Strong works with popular trading platforms like MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5, making it a convenient tool for traders working with different brokers.

Benefits of the Strong Bot

Efficiency:

Automation speeds up decision-making and improves the accuracy of trades compared to manual trading.

Flexible Settings:

Strong offers a wide range of customization options for various trading strategies, whether for short-term or long-term goals.

Risk Management:

Integrated risk management features help control losses and effectively manage capital in volatile market conditions.

Key Parameters of the Strong Bot

Price Management:

ScalePips: Normalizes price parameters for more accurate analysis.

Normalizes price parameters for more accurate analysis. MaximumDrawdown: The maximum drawdown at which the bot closes all orders.

The maximum drawdown at which the bot closes all orders. StopWorkingDrawdown: Stops the bot's activity when a specified drawdown is reached.

Stops the bot's activity when a specified drawdown is reached. MaximumProfit: The maximum profit at which all orders are closed.

The maximum profit at which all orders are closed. StopWorkingProfit: Stops trading when a set profit is achieved.

Capital Management:

Lot: Fixed trade volume.

Fixed trade volume. RiskOn: Automatic risk level calculation.

Automatic risk level calculation. PipsNormalModificationRisk: Adjusting risk based on normalized prices.

Adjusting risk based on normalized prices. StopsModificationRisk: Risk calculation based on Stop-Loss and Take-Profit levels.

Risk calculation based on Stop-Loss and Take-Profit levels. MartinCatchingLogic: Smart logic for increasing order volume within a limited Martingale strategy.

Order Settings:

LimitSeries: Maximum number of orders in a series.

Maximum number of orders in a series. LotExponent: Exponential increase in order volume within a series.

Signal Management:

signalTf: Timeframe selection for generating signals.

Timeframe selection for generating signals. signalBarsA/B: Parameters for signal optimization.

TakeProfit and StopLoss Settings:

TakeProfit: Automatic position closure at a profit.

Automatic position closure at a profit. StopLoss: Position closure at a loss.

Trailing Orders:

TrailingSeriesOn: Option to enable trailing stop for a series of orders.

Option to enable trailing stop for a series of orders. TrailingStopSeries: Setting the trailing stop level.

Volatility and Spread Limits:

VolatilityLimitOn: Enable volatility limit.

Enable volatility limit. SpreadLimitOn: Control over the spread level.

Why Choose Strong?

Strong is a tool designed for traders who seek high levels of automation, flexible settings, and integration with popular trading platforms. It helps optimize trading processes and risk and capital management.