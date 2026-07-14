SmartReversal MT5

SmartReversal is an advanced reversal Expert Advisor that combines Bollinger Bands, VWAP, and highly configurable grid management to deliver structured, logical, and efficient trading.

"For the backtest, IMPORTANT: you have to load the configuration file and set the chart to M5. If you don't do this, the good results won't be reflected."


configuration set:   https://www.mql5.com/es/market/product/176303/comments?source=Site

public real account: myfxbook.com/members/cmendezz/smartreversal/12059300


SmartReversal — Intelligent reversal with Bollinger Bands, VWAP, and advanced grid management.

Designed to detect market overextension zones, SmartReversal executes trades automatically and manages the entire basket under a solid, clear, and fully configurable logic.

Unlike systems based on random entries, this EA uses precise Bollinger Bands signals together with collective VWAP-based management, allowing for more consistent and optimized decision-making.

When price extends, the system can automatically open buy or sell positions, add new entries through a customizable grid, and manage the whole set as a single operational structure.

The result is more organized trading, with real control over entries, position expansion, and global basket exits.

Main advantages:

  • Automatic entries based on Bollinger Bands signals

  • Basket management using VWAP calculation

  • Configurable grid system with custom sequence and lot multiplier

  • Independent Basket Take Profit and Basket Stop Loss per side (BUY and SELL)

  • Collective trailing to protect overall profits

  • Profit-based closure in money, with option to include swap and commission

  • Time filter, spread control, and optional weekend trading lock

  • Optional compounding to automatically adapt lot size to equity

  • Modern visual panel with manual control to close BUY, SELL, or all positions

If you are looking for a reversal EA with greater structure, control, and versatility, SmartReversal integrates signal generation, grid management, risk control, and visual supervision into a single system directly on the chart.

A solution designed for traders who want flexible automation, collective position management, and real operational control in MetaTrader 5.


USAGE INSTRUCTIONS:

Symbol: AUDCAD

Timeframe: M5

Recommended balance:$1,000

Leverage: 1:500

"For the backtest, IMPORTANT: you have to load the configuration file and set the chart to M5. If you don't do this, the good results won't be reflected."


Protection and licensing:

SmartReversal incorporates an exclusive MQL5 validation system that ensures proper operation only in official versions.

Any copy obtained outside the marketplace does not guarantee stability or reliable behavior. These versions may cause errors in grid logic, inconsistent executions, or even complete EA failure during live trading, with the resulting risk of financial losses.

To ensure performance, support, and updates, SmartReversal must be purchased exclusively through MQL5.

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XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Impulse MT5
Simon Reeves
5 (16)
Experts
Are you ready to power up your Gold trading? Impulse by Starpoint Trading — A six-strategy gold EA that waits for the perfect shot. Come chat with us in our public MQL5 channel!  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/starpoint Impulse v2.00 is here! The biggest update in Impulse's history has arrived. Version 2.00 takes everything that made Impulse a disciplined, patient Gold trading system and elevates it across the board: A brand-new sixth strategy — Conviction Momentum joins the squad, hunting de
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Quantumcross
Carlos Mendez Sanchez
Experts
QuantumCross – The EA You’ve Been Looking For! Recommended currncy pairs: AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD Ideal timeframe: M15 ️ Recommended Risk & Leverage Settings To ensure smooth operation and avoid free margin issues, please consider the following recommendations: Leverage 1:100 → Safe to use up to significant risk even on accounts starting from $1000 . Leverage 1:500  → $500 Our EA automatically defaults to low-risk mode for maximum safety, but you always have the flexibility to adjust risk pa
BasketCloser
Carlos Mendez Sanchez
Utilities
BasketCloser — Intelligent basket close by profit or loss Take control of outcomes: set a money target to close all positions when the basket reaches that profit, and a global loss cap to stop bad streaks early. Works per symbol or across the whole account, with an option to include pending orders. A clean on-chart panel shows orders, total lots, and aggregated P/L in real time. Does not open trades. It only manages exits: fast and consistent. Why choose it Consistent results: clo
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