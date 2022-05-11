The Forex Exchanger MT5

5

Here I will explain only the EA inputs part.

This EA will be consistently updated with new and unpredictable things that can bring its performance to a better level every day!

Buying this EA you will not only got a powerful automatic trading system, but also all knowledge and experience I've put on it over years.



Input parameter

 Description
GLOBAL  
Magic number ID number of trades opened by EA. (Be sure of not having other EA on the account using the same magic number!)
Symbols custom  It can be entered custom symbols to be traded, by default all 28 pairs of forex will be traded but here it's possible to enter for example EURUSD,GBPUSD for trading only these 2 symbols.
Separator is comma, empty field means to trade all 28 forex pairs.
Symbols prefix The prefix (if any) used by your broker. For example if your forex symbol name is .EURUSD here you will put .
Symbols suffix The suffix (if any) used by your broker. For example if your forex symbol name is EURUSDx here you will put x
Symbols stop main Symbols that need to be not traded again (it still remain possible for EA to add trades on already opened symbols! It can also be a currency name like EUR to stop all EUR symbols)
Symbols stop grid Symbols for which you don't want more trades to be added. (It can also be a currency name like EUR to stop all EUR symbols)
Symbols custom TP updates Used for overriding TP of a specific symbol, examples:
"EURUSD:100" it means that for EURUSD TP will be always be 100 points more than average price.
"EURUSD:0" means to never change TP of EURUSD again.
Leaved empty means to leave EA to automatically adjust TP.

It's possible to override multiple symbols entering like this "EURUSD:100,GBPUSD:200"
STRATEGY  
Money to consider  It's possible for the EA to choose lots automatically based on Balance or Equity.
Risk factor  The wanted risk factor (remember to double check on chart informations for the lot size that will be opened!)
Entry Entry strategy.
OBOS sensibility Sensibility of the strategy about OBOS.
Low timeframe sensibility Sensibility of low timeframes filters to happens among with the main signal: in order to improoving accuracy.
High timeframe sensibility Sensibility of highest timeframes (like weekly and monthly) for catching market in good probability setups.
Grid entry Strategy rule set used by the EA for adding trades on existing baskets.
Grid sensibility  Sensibility of how and how many additional trades open.
Target factor Factor of how "aggressive" the EA need to be into calculating its targets/TP.
Start threshold Value more than 1 increase the sensibility of the trade opening, making the EA to virtually track its own operations and entering into the market later and at a better price. (Very powerful for making the EA working on situations that can be called "excess of excess", improoving certainly the risk/return ratio.)
Stop threshold Value 0 means to never forcely close trades.
Value like 3 means that as soon as 3rd trade should be opened on a specific symbol, instead of opening it, all opened trades are closed. (It can act like a forced but dynamic stop loss).
Max trades / currency main (0=no limit) Value more than 0, like 5, means for the EA to not open a trade on a new symbol if there are already 5 or more trades already opened on the same currency and direction. (Ex,if it should be opened a BUY EURUSD but there are already 5 (or more) BUY trades on EUR pairs or 5 (or more) SELL trades on USD pairs it will not be opened.

(A BUY EURUSD trade is a trade BUY for EUR and SELL for USD, oppositely SELL EURUSD it's a SELL trade for EUR and BUY for USD).

NOTE. This is only for NEW trades on symbols that are not already traded.
Max trades / currency all  (0=no limit) Same filter as the previous, but in this case it's a global limit that will be checked also when adding trades to existing baskets.
Hard stop loss % Value 0 means disabled, value like 10 means to close all trades as soon as all opened trades are at -10% of global profit (it can be used for capping potential drawdown to a specific % value: really useful when using it with prop firms like FTMO and others).



Hassanien Saleh
330
Hassanien Saleh 2024.03.09 00:30 
 

Been using the EA for a few weeks now, results are very good. Also the Author is very quick to respond to questions.

600fs
46
600fs 2024.01.03 11:25 
 

I bought this ea on the 18.11.2023 and today is the 03.01.2024 and it already payed for itself. What else can I say? If you want a reliable EA that's working im real market conditions. - The Forex Exchenger is the one you should go for.

contiforex2
52
contiforex2 2023.08.31 12:14 
 

L'EA si distingue per la sua capacità di generare profitti in modo coerente nel tempo. La sua performance positiva è il risultato di un'approfondita comprensione dei mercati finanziari e delle strategie di trading da parte del suo creatore. La componente di supporto è altrettanto impressionante. Il programmatore offre un supporto tempestivo e accurato agli utenti. La prontezza nel risolvere le domande degli utenti e affrontare eventuali problematiche contribuisce significativamente all'esperienza complessiva degli utenti. Un aspetto notevole è la disponibilità del programmatore ad accogliere suggerimenti per migliorare ulteriormente l'EA. Questo dimostra un impegno costante nell'adattare l'EA alle esigenze del mercato e nell'offrire un prodotto sempre più raffinato. In conclusione, "The Forex Exchanger MT5" è un EA che si distingue per la sua redditività comprovata e il supporto affidabile. La combinazione di queste caratteristiche lo rende una scelta promettente per i trader interessati al trading algoritmico.

Relax EA MT5
Fabio Cavalloni
5 (4)
Experts
Live monitoring   signal NOTE: This is for monitoring only, do not subscribe to signal! This EA trade in a very delicate way during very delicate time, be smart and don’t use copy signals service. Discrepancies in quotations, spreads, trading hours and delay in copying trades will make almost impossible to have same results. Relax EA open trades at the end of Friday trading session looking for specific patterns, volatility and momentum on several timeframes: main idea is to catch quickly and pr
Thermo MAP MT5
Fabio Cavalloni
4.17 (6)
Indicators
Thermo MAP is a multicurrency and multitimeframe indicator that display a smart heat map based on proprietary calculations. Watch how Forex market moved and is currently moving with a single dashboard and have a consistent and good idea of what is happening! It can be suitable for both scalping or medium/long term, just select options that better fit your trading style Symbols list are automatically sorted based on the preferred column. There is the possibility to click on: First row, timeframe
FREE
Quick Trade MT5
Fabio Cavalloni
4.6 (15)
Utilities
Quick Trade is a simple but needful utility for MT5 that allows to set SL, TP and entry price for a trade in a couple of seconds, allowing also shaping right position size based on risk wanted. It provide shortcuts to save more time and of course, you can also put values typing with keyboard or drag lines at your desired value! Shortcut Action CTRL + Click Set SL Shift + Click Set TP z + Click Set Price A simple utility that you will start to love if you do manual trading. Stop calculating risk
FREE
Spread Monitor MT5
Fabio Cavalloni
5 (1)
Indicators
This is a usefull utility for monitoring spread and also for recording informations to a file. (Files will be placed into "Common\Files\Spread Monitor"). There is the possibility to let the indicator calculate high/low into the past thanks to downloading ticks. (It's a slow and approsimate thing! The best way to use it is to attach to a chart and let it recording spread in real time). There is also a buffer with the average of spread in latest X periods. Easy and effective.
FREE
Forex Meter Oscillator
Fabio Cavalloni
5 (4)
Indicators
Forex Meter Oscillator is an indicator that can give a whole view of forex market from a single chart, measuring currency strenghts among 28 forex pairs (majors and minors). The "oscillator" word is very meaningful: it normalizes currency strenghts in order to provide values in a predefined range (from -1 to 1). What are normalization's advantages? It's so simple, values will always be in a pre-defined range that reflect exactly the current value compared to the last N values. In this way you w
OnBoard stats MT5
Fabio Cavalloni
5 (4)
Utilities
OnBoard stats is a panel that show in a single view a lot of usefull information about working orders and trading account. It has 4 different sub-panels (from left to right): Symbols order statistics : it can be found symbols for which there are orders (market or pendings). Symbol with pendings are colored with "Pendings color". Clicking on a specific symbol row, chart will be changed to that symbol. Current symbol statistics : informations about the "current" symbol, the one which is opened in
FREE
OnBoard stats
Fabio Cavalloni
5 (7)
Utilities
OnBoard stats is a panel that show in a single view a lot of usefull information about working orders and trading account. It has 4 different sub-panels (from left to right): Symbols order statistics : it can be found symbols for which there are orders (market or pendings). Symbol with pendings are colored with "Pendings color". Clicking on a specific symbol row, chart will be changed to that symbol. Current symbol statistics : informations about the "current" symbol, the one which is opened in
FREE
Golden Goal GG
Fabio Cavalloni
5 (1)
Experts
Please refer to this   blog post  for additional informations about the strategy, approaches behind it and some backtest examples. Golden Goal (GG) Expert advisor is a complete autotrading system that works on 28 majors-minors forex pairs. Its nature can be described as mean-reversion approach, with custom complex entry, exit and scaling decisions, that can make the EA act like an auto-optimizing expert advisor. Oppositely to my other EA The Forex Exchanger , inputs do not allow to customize in
