Gold Daily Eagle

Gold Daily Eagle is an advanced strategy Expert Advisor specifically developed to maximize performance on GOLD (XAUUSD).

The system operates fully autonomously, based on breakout logic and price levels. It is designed to ensure maximum capital safety through:

  • Strict Risk Control: Every single trade is protected by a Stop Loss. NO GRID. NO MARTINGALE.

  • Dynamic Money Management: Choice between Fixed Lot, Capital Step, or Risk %.

  • Integrated News Filter: Automatically suspends trading during high-impact USD news.

  • Advanced Trade Management: Trailing Stop, Break-Even, and Friday safety close.

  • Real-time Monitoring: On-chart graphical panel for profit stats and news schedules.

Ideal for ECN accounts, it offers a structured, scalable, and fully customizable trading experience.

In this system, there is only a single gold strategy, also check out our other multi-strategy experts provided with 10 strategies that work simultaneously.


CHECK LIVE PERFORMANCE

All Live Signal Performance: Financial Freedom Signals

Our Shop: Financial Freedom Shop.

If you like, leave us a review or write to us to suggest any improvements. Also because we are giving you a professional expert as a gift.


  • Installation: Load on XAUUSD or GOLD chart ONLY on any timeframe. 
  • Currency pairs: GOLD, XAUUSD.
  • Timeframe: All but better H1 to view order levels.
  • Minimum account balance: 100$ with 0,01 lots.
  • Broker: Is preferable to use an ECN account.
  • Type of System: Breakout, Trend Following


----------Settings---------

  • Show Panel: Enable/disable the view of the expert's panel on the chart.

  • Money Management Method: Select the lot calculation method:

    • Fixed Lot: Uses the fixed lot size set in "Base / Fixed Lot".

    • Capital Step: Increases the lot size based on the capital step (e.g., 0.01 per 1000$).

    • Risk %: Calculates the lot based on the risk percentage set on the Stop Loss.

  • Risk % per trade: Percentage of capital to risk per single trade (only for the Risk % method).

  • Base / Fixed Lot: Starting lot size or fixed lot size.

  • Capital step: Capital step value for lot increment (only for the Capital Step method).

  • Open Trade Mode: Pending Order or Market Execution.

  • Hide Take Profit and Stop Loss : To hide orders to the broker.

  • Stop Mode: Normal / Tight if you want a normal stop or a smaller one.

  • Minutes After Market Open: minutes after the market opens in which the orders are placed

  • Friday closing hour: Hour to close all open positions on Friday night (set to 24 or more to disable).

  • Enable News Filter: Enable or disable trading suspension during High Impact USD news.

  • Mins Before News: Minutes to pause trading BEFORE the news release.

  • Mins After News: Minutes to pause trading AFTER the news release.


FINANCIAL FREEDOM

We are professional team that has more than 12 years of experience in algorithmic trading.


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Javier Gold Scalper: Our Technology by Your Side! Manual and configuration files: contact me after purchase to receive the manual and configuration files Price: The price increases according to the number of licenses sold Available copies: 5 Trading gold, one of the most volatile assets in the financial market, requires high precision, thorough analysis, and extremely effective risk management. The Javier Gold Scalper was developed specifically to integrate these pillars into a robust and sophi
Trust EA MT4
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5 (1)
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AI Prop Firms - Intelligent Automation Built for   Prop Trading Firms . AI Prop Firms is an advanced fully automated Forex trading system powered by   Artificial Intelligence , developed specifically to operate within the strict rules and evaluation models of prop trading firms. The system is designed to trade under controlled risk conditions while   maintaining consistency , stability, and compliance with prop firm requirements. AI Prop Firms uses intelligent market analysis logic that continu
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Experts
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Experts
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aschraf
16
aschraf 2026.05.29 17:55 
 

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Gianluca Guarino
1742
Reply from developer Gianluca Guarino 2026.05.29 18:41
Thank you for the review. We recommend using it for a few months to see the results it produces. If you have improvements to suggest let us know. We recommend using Gold Daily Eagle together with some other EA from our shop to have greater diversification and stability of profits.
Tomi Luv
899
Tomi Luv 2026.05.21 21:59 
 

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Gabriele Bozzolan
274
Gabriele Bozzolan 2026.05.14 04:50 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Gianluca Guarino
1742
Reply from developer Gianluca Guarino 2026.05.14 13:30
Gabriele, I'm sorry for your experience. Is the account on which you are testing the expert an ECN account? The system is very sensitive to spreads, so if you have an account with high spreads, the system does not perform well. there is also the tight stop loss input if you prefer. Anyway, like any system, it should be run for a few months before giving a final judgment. If you prefer other types of systems, check our shop and you will find several interesting experts.
Samart Putta
413
Samart Putta 2026.05.14 02:36 
 

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Gianluca Guarino
1742
Reply from developer Gianluca Guarino 2026.05.14 13:31
Thank you for the review, if you have suggestions or improvements to propose, let us know.
Md Shied Yusuf
258
Md Shied Yusuf 2026.05.11 18:36 
 

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Gianluca Guarino
1742
Reply from developer Gianluca Guarino 2026.05.11 18:56
Thank you for the comment Md Shied Yusuf. We try to do our best to provide an affordable and high-level service. If you have suggestions to propose to improve our experts and our services, we are at your disposal.
BraveNewWorld
194
BraveNewWorld 2026.05.08 21:44 
 

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Gianluca Guarino
1742
Reply from developer Gianluca Guarino 2026.05.09 11:53
Hi BraveNewWorld and thank you for the review. Could you explain to us based on which criteria you consider it a bad EA? If you have any advice to give us to improve it, we would be grateful.
ktpkhk99
14
ktpkhk99 2026.05.03 13:56 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Gianluca Guarino
1742
Reply from developer Gianluca Guarino 2026.05.03 16:34
Thank you for the review. The expert advisor, if you have downloaded it, will remain free forever. I recommend using it on a demo account for an initial period, and as soon as you feel ready, you can put it on a live account. Remember that with the minimum lot size of 0.01 lots, the stop is $10. I recommend using it on an ECN account.
Gabriele Pirri
286
Gabriele Pirri 2026.05.02 18:30 
 

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Gianluca Guarino
1742
Reply from developer Gianluca Guarino 2026.05.02 19:04
Thank you for the fantastic review. We believe in the work we do and we demonstrate it with actions, not words. All our experts and tests are real and not faked like many that can be seen here on MQL.
Szilagyi Gabor
369
Szilagyi Gabor 2026.05.02 17:21 
 

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Gianluca Guarino
1742
Reply from developer Gianluca Guarino 2026.05.02 17:51
Thank you very much for the review. If you have any improvements to suggest or find something that doesn't work, let us know. If you like, also try our other experts. Happy trading
Konstantin Grihin
564
Konstantin Grihin 2026.04.27 17:18 
 

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Gianluca Guarino
1742
Reply from developer Gianluca Guarino 2026.04.27 19:27
Thank you very much for the review. If you like, all the systems on our shop are free for a limited time. If you want, try them out and let us know what you think and especially if you think they can be improved and how.
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