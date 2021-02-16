GOLDEN BEARD

Golden Beard is an Expert Advisor specifically developed for gold trading. The basis of its work is the opening of orders on a unique algorithm that controls the amount of risk and does not allow the robot to get a drawdown above the target value. Thus the Expert Advisor works on a trend+contrend strategy, but with control of the risk.

Golden Beard is one of the few Expert Advisors that easily passes the backtest on 99% of the history using every tick. This is a very important result that we were going for during development to give you a quality product!

Real trade results - www.myfxbook.com/members/dimakas/quotgolden-beardquot/7111620





RECOMMENDATIONS

XAU\USD, H1 time frame. Default settings.





PARAMETERS





Lots - lot parameter

BlLot - autolot parameter (at which value the initial lot is doubled)

LotsExp - parameter of lot increase during a counter-trend

TP - parameter of TakeProfit (in pips)

Step - Step of counter-trend activity (in points) Slip- slippage parameter

VirtTP - use of virtual (invisible) takeprofit

UseTrail - trail usage

TrailPoints - number of pips to use trail

DDpause - drawdown size at which the Expert Advisor stops trading to assess the market situation. Specified in %.

PauseStep - number of pips, after which the Expert Advisor starts working in a counter-trend.