Golden Beard
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.6
- Activations: 5
GOLDEN BEARD
Golden Beard is an Expert Advisor specifically developed for gold trading. The basis of its work is the opening of orders on a unique algorithm that controls the amount of risk and does not allow the robot to get a drawdown above the target value. Thus the Expert Advisor works on a trend+contrend strategy, but with control of the risk.
Golden Beard is one of the few Expert Advisors that easily passes the backtest on 99% of the history using every tick. This is a very important result that we were going for during development to give you a quality product!
RECOMMENDATIONS
XAU\USD, H1 time frame. Default settings.
PARAMETERS
Lots - lot parameter
BlLot - autolot parameter (at which value the initial lot is doubled)
LotsExp - parameter of lot increase during a counter-trend
TP - parameter of TakeProfit (in pips)
Step - Step of counter-trend activity (in points) Slip- slippage parameter
VirtTP - use of virtual (invisible) takeprofit
UseTrail - trail usage
TrailPoints - number of pips to use trail
DDpause - drawdown size at which the Expert Advisor stops trading to assess the market situation. Specified in %.
PauseStep - number of pips, after which the Expert Advisor starts working in a counter-trend.
User didn't leave any comment to the rating