Golden Beard

GOLDEN BEARD

Golden Beard is an Expert Advisor specifically developed for gold trading. The basis of its work is the opening of orders on a unique algorithm that controls the amount of risk and does not allow the robot to get a drawdown above the target value. Thus the Expert Advisor works on a trend+contrend strategy, but with control of the risk.

Golden Beard is one of the few Expert Advisors that easily passes the backtest on 99% of the history using every tick. This is a very important result that we were going for during development to give you a quality product!

Real trade results - www.myfxbook.com/members/dimakas/quotgolden-beardquot/7111620


RECOMMENDATIONS

XAU\USD, H1 time frame. Default settings.


PARAMETERS


Lots - lot parameter

BlLot - autolot parameter (at which value the initial lot is doubled)

LotsExp - parameter of lot increase during a counter-trend

TP - parameter of TakeProfit (in pips)

Step - Step of counter-trend activity (in points) Slip- slippage parameter

VirtTP - use of virtual (invisible) takeprofit

UseTrail - trail usage

TrailPoints - number of pips to use trail

DDpause - drawdown size at which the Expert Advisor stops trading to assess the market situation. Specified in %.

PauseStep - number of pips, after which the Expert Advisor starts working in a counter-trend.


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Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience.   With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalp
Wall Street Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (1)
Experts
Wall Street Robot is a   professional trading system   developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to oper
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.29 (42)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
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YaDimaS
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YaDimaS 2021.02.17 17:30 
 

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