EA Neuro Bands Trade Night MT4

4

The EA uses the main strategies for trading at night.

The artificial intelligence that the adviser possesses is a neural network that remembers most of the market formations and technical analysis figures recently, and the robot also corrects inputs taking into account the stored data.

The EA is equipped with a neural network with the ability to learn, several different strategies are integrated into the script, which are applied depending on market conditions.

The EA requires a minimum of time to set up. It is enough just to run the robot on the chart and then you can leave the terminal unattended.

The EA sets a protective stop order, so the trader can not worry that the robot will allow significant drawdowns.

The EA does not use Martingale, Grid and other strategies with an increase in the lot.

When creating the EA, the history of quotes based on real ticks was used.

Timeframe: M5

Monitoringhttps://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1326136

МetaТrader 5 version: product/75704

For the EA operation, open "Tools" > "Options" > "Expert Advisors". Check the option "Allow WebRequests for listed URL:". Add https://ec.forexprostools.com, https://world-time-zone1.com and click OK.

Requirements and recommendations
  • Low spread accounts are required.
  • The EA is attached to only one chart (any of the working pairs and any timeframe) - all trading on all pairs is carried out from only one chart! In the settings you can enable and disable currencies.
  • The minimum recommended balance for the EA (when used on recommended pairs and timeframes) is $ 200.
  • Broker with 5-digit and 3-digit quotes.
  • VPS.
  • Instructions for reducing the amount of RAM for EA: post/744213  ( the EA requires a minimum of 5000 bars in the history ).
  • if you use several advisors on the same account, make sure that all the advisors have different Magic numbers.
  • Download the set file: sets

For the Strategy Tester:

  • For testing, it is recommended to use:
    • Methods of modeling ticks:
      • Control points (based on the nearest less time frame).
      • All Ticks.
    Symbols:
    1. EURUSD
    2. GBPUSD
    3. USDCHF
    4. USDCAD
    5. EURAUD
    6. EURCAD
    7. EURJPY
    8. EURCHF
    9. AUDCAD
    10. CHFJPY
    Parameters:
    • EURUSD - if true, use EURUSD;
    • ...
    • AUDCHF - if true, use AUDCHF;
    • Magic_Start / Magic_Finish - ID of EA's trades.
    • Symbols_Prefix(Suffix)_Name - enter the prefix (suffix) ONLY if the name of the symbols uses a suffix (for example: "m."(".m") if the symbol name is "m.EURUSD"("EURUSD.m"));
    • Use several Symbols or Timeframes simultaneously in trading - setting up the number of currencies and timeframes for simultaneous operation.
        • OFF /  TF_For_All_Symbols  TF_For_Each_Symbol_Separately /  Work_Symbols_at_one_Time.
      • Number Timeframes or Symbols - the number of currencies or timeframes.
    • Custom_Risk - if true, the lot size increases when account balance grows (risk management);
      • User_Balance - user-defined balance;
      • Add_to_User_Balance % - Add to User_Balance for a smooth transition to a new lot.
      • Lot on every - lot size per User_Balance;
    • Fixed_Lot - fixed lot (if Custom_Risk is false);
    • Order Type - trading direction;
    • Order Comment - comments to orders;
    • Slippage - allowed slippage before an order is triggered;
    • Show_Info_Panel - use the information panel (false - faster backtest);
    • Show_additional_panel - use the info panel for profit indicator per each month, for backtest only;
    • Adaptation of the spread to the stop loss - adapt the stop loss to spread;
    • Max Spread - maximum allowed spread;
    • Stop trade - disable trade for a certain time (from 1 minutes to 24 hours) if the average spread exceeds Max_Spread;
    • http / https - protocol for downloading economic news;
    Trading within the week:
    • Monday - trade on Monday;
    • ...
    • Friday - trade on Friday.
    Time trading within a day:
    • Use time - if true, the EA trades by time;
    • GMT setting - GMT settings;
    • GMT Auto ( only for real ) - automatic detection of the GMT shift (not for a tester);
    • GMT Mode - manual setting;
    • GMT_mode - GMT offset of the broker server time (0 - disabled);
    • Every_Day_Start - operation start time (hh:mm);
    • Every_Day_End - operation end time (hh:mm).
    Time to disable on Friday:
    • Use time - if true, the EA trades by time;
    • Disable_in_Friday - operation end time on Friday (hh:mm).

    >>>> Our group in mql5: https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/016a118dc374d801 <<<<


    Jeffrey Leong
    382
    Jeffrey Leong 2022.06.08 03:31 
     

    This EA works good, it brings me few hundred profits with low drawdown on real account after a month. But the EA takes different trades if compare with the author's monitoring signal. This might due to broker or demo account used. So the results statistics from the signal are not comparable.

    Ruslan Pishun
    38618
    Reply from developer Ruslan Pishun 2022.06.08 08:17
    thanks for the feedback.
