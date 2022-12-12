Millennium EA

The scientific approach to trading and responsible development are the main principles of Millennium EA. In order to create this EA, a research work was done in the field of trading. Dow theory, the theory of fractal analysis, the methods of Bill Williams and other traders, all this served as the theoretical basis for the advisor, which is designed to automate trading decisions.

Signals:

Advantages.

  • Developed and written by a team of professional programmers, with more than 5 years of experience in trading.
  • Easy setup and complex logic to improve trading accuracy.
  • System of working with losing trades.
  • A system of quick or early withdrawal from the market.
  • Trading with both market and pending orders.
  • Trailing take profit and trailing stop loss for position protection.
  • Useful interface for tracking key indicators.

Algorithm interpretation.

The basic concept is the inductive method. Price movement on a certain time interval can have an impact on the entire price series. Global patterns, price behavior on high and low timeframes, fractal structure of the market - this is the description of what is the basis for making trading decisions. As a consequence, the robot is designed for live trading and it reflects the true success of this or that Expert Advisor. In addition, the basic technical and indicator analysis with overbought/oversold zones, the values of average prices and standard deviation are used.

Exploitation.

Best trading pairs
 EURUSD,AUDNZD
Time frame
 M15 (15 minutes)
Leverage
 1:30 and more (depends on the level of chosen risk)
Minimum deposit
 300 USD
Broker
 Any, I recommend to work with reputable companies
Account type
 ECN or other accounts with minimum spread

Pricing policy. Current price is 199 USD. There are 9 out of 10 copies left. Further the price will change to 299 USD.

Input parameters description.

___MAIN___

  • Volume Mode - volume calculation mode. Select suitable for your style: "Linear", "Exponential by Balance" or "Exponential by Equity".
  • Volume Risk - it depends on the "Volume Mode". Specify the lots per trade for linear calculation. If exponential - specify the risk level in percent (recommended from 1 to 5, more - very high risk).
  • Trade Limit - maximum number of deals in one direction
  • Profit Level - take profit level in points of the instrument
  • Trailing Shift - shift of trailing stops if conditions are fulfilled
  • SMA Period - period of the simple moving average indicator (influences the trading logic)

___ADDITIONAL___

  • Slippage - specify the maximum allowable slippage for the orders (only in MT4)
  • Comment - comment of the EA trades
  • Magic Number - magic number of deals of EA
  • Show Interface - show/hide interface (true - on, false - off).

Forex trading involves high risks. Do not invest what you are not prepared to lose. Diversify your portfolio. Maybe it will help you become one of the 5% of successful traders.

Beware of scammers who sell popular products on other resources. You will get a fake product that does not work. Trust only the official MQL5 services.


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Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience.   With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalp
Wall Street Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (1)
Experts
Wall Street Robot is a   professional trading system   developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to oper
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.29 (42)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
GoldPro
Sergey Batudayev
5 (2)
Experts
GoldPro (MT4) — XAUUSD Expert Advisor with 2 selectable modes: Classic & Scalping GoldPro is an automated trading system for   XAUUSD (Gold)   built for traders who want structure, clear risk controls and an EA that can work in different market tempos. Inside one EA you can choose   how it trades : 1) Classic Mode — calm logic for swings & pullbacks A classic approach focused on reversal / mean-reversion behavior (entries from market “exhaustion” zones) and structured position management. Basket
EA Ice Cube Scalper
Sergey Batudayev
4.71 (21)
Experts
Trading Advisor Ice Cube Scalper -       it is a day scalper , making a large number of trades daily, taking several points with each transaction. The EA's strategy is based trade with the trend using the RSI indicator. The EA uses averaging with a multiplier lot, you need to understand this before using the EA, however the strategy performed well in both backtesting and live trading. Before use test the work of the adviser in the strategy tester for more understanding his work. To control risks
Forex Diamond EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (6)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex Diamond EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Live Results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379493 Forex Diamond EA – Reliable Automated Trading Powered by Smart Algorithms Forex Diamond EA is a proven expert advisor designed to deliver consistent results us
Waka Waka EA
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.25 (48)
Experts
8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 5 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
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Vladimir Pleshakov
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The scientific approach to trading and responsible development are the main principles of Millennium EA. In order to create this EA, a research work was done in the field of trading. Dow theory, the theory of fractal analysis, the methods of Bill Williams and other traders, all this served as the theoretical basis for the advisor, which is designed to automate trading decisions. Signals: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1748354 https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1748359 https://www.mql5.com/en/signa
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