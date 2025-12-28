ADX Multi Currency EA MT5 implements a robust Average Directional Index(ADX) strategies that has been extensively back-tested across multiple currency pairs and timeframes. The EA offers comprehensive trading capabilities including grid recovery, hedging options, and martingale strategies (configurable, not enabled by default). It features precise entry methods (breakouts, reversals, trend-following) and flexible exit rules (indicator-based, time-based, or profit-based), along with advanced functionality like drawdown protection, spread/slippage filters, and efficient non-lagging indicators that consume minimal system resources while executing trades with minimal delay.

The system includes day/time filters for session control and supports historical data testing for performance validation. A real-time dashboard displays open trades, account equity, and system metrics, while intuitive input menus make configuration straightforward. Detailed documentation is provided for all settings.

For detailed documentation General Settings/Input Guide | Indicator Settings|Backtest and Set files

You can download the MT4 version here



Key Features

Average Directional Index(ADX) indicator strategy trading system with fully customizable periods

Multi-currency trading across all major pairs

Multiple risk management options: Stop-Loss, Take-Profit, trailing stops

Advanced position sizing and drawdown protection

Time/day filters for controlled trading sessions

Real-time monitoring dashboard

Pop-up, email and push notifications

MQL5 VPS compatible for 24/7 operation

Note: All dangerous strategies (martingale/grid) are optional and disabled by default.

Important Advice

This is a professional trading tool, not a guaranteed profit system. Expect normal market fluctuations:

Always test in demo first Start with small risk (0.5-1% per trade) Use only the capital you can afford to lose

Regular updates and optimized set files are released quarterly. For latest recommendations, check the MQL5 Blog in the documentation section above.





