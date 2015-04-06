Patient Hunter h1 Xau Usd

Patient Hunter EA GOLD (XAUUSD)

Everything is already set up for GOLD H1 timeframe. Strategy is based on breakout of the HIGHEST channel after some period of consolidation.

It uses Stop pending orders with FIXED Stop Loss and Take Profit. Strategy uses also PROFIT TRAILING function to lock as much profit as possible. For every candle the pending orders are modified to adapt the market behavior. You need to set only the lotsize depending on the amount of capital in relation to the expected risk. Long - Term Strategy

EA has been backtested on more than 10-year long tick data with 99% quality of modeling. There is no need to set up parameters, all settings are already optimized and fine-tuned.

The enclosed screenshots demonstrate the complexity and coverage of the tests which every strategy of mine must fulfill:

Test on lower timeframe to verify an edge

Robustness tests:

Monte Carlo simulations of Randomize trades order.



Randomly skip trades.



Randomize strategy parameters.



Randomize history data - volatility change.



Sensitivity for spread and slippage.

A broker with a small spread and slippage is recommended for better performance. There is no need to use a large account.

Features

Each trade is protected by initial Stop Loss, after that it manages orders using an movement based trailing stop to lock in as much profit as possible.

No martingale, no grid, no scalp, no hedge, no latency, no arbitrage.

No excessive consumption of CPU resources.

User-friendly settings.

All settings optimized.

Long-term strategy.

If you have any questions, please contact me before buying.

Settings

mmLots = 0.01 - set current lot size, adjust by your capital size.

MagicNumber = 71111 - trade ID.

ExitOnFriday - False - EA can be set to close all trades and orders for the weekend

- EA can be set to close all trades and orders for the weekend FridayExitTime - 22:00 - at what time to close trades for the weekend

DisplayInfoPanel = true - enable or disable the info panel on the chart.