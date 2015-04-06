Patient Hunter h1 Xau Usd
- Experts
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Patient Hunter EA GOLD (XAUUSD)
Everything is already set up for GOLD H1 timeframe. Strategy is based on breakout of the HIGHEST channel after some period of consolidation.
- It uses Stop pending orders with FIXED Stop Loss and Take Profit.
- Strategy uses also PROFIT TRAILING function to lock as much profit as possible.
- For every candle the pending orders are modified to adapt the market behavior.
- You need to set only the lotsize depending on the amount of capital in relation to the expected risk.
- Long - Term Strategy
EA has been backtested on more than 10-year long tick data with 99% quality of modeling. There is no need to set up parameters, all settings are already optimized and fine-tuned.
The enclosed screenshots demonstrate the complexity and coverage of the tests which every strategy of mine must fulfill:
- Test on lower timeframe to verify an edge
- Robustness tests:
- Monte Carlo simulations of Randomize trades order.
- Randomly skip trades.
- Randomize strategy parameters.
- Randomize history data - volatility change.
- Sensitivity for spread and slippage.
A broker with a small spread and slippage is recommended for better performance. There is no need to use a large account.
Features
- Each trade is protected by initial Stop Loss, after that it manages orders using an movement based trailing stop to lock in as much profit as possible.
- No martingale, no grid, no scalp, no hedge, no latency, no arbitrage.
- No excessive consumption of CPU resources.
- User-friendly settings.
- All settings optimized.
- Long-term strategy.
If you have any questions, please contact me before buying.
Settings
- mmLots = 0.01 - set current lot size, adjust by your capital size.
- MagicNumber = 71111- trade ID.
- ExitOnFriday - False - EA can be set to close all trades and orders for the weekend
- FridayExitTime - 22:00 - at what time to close trades for the weekend
- DisplayInfoPanel = true - enable or disable the info panel on the chart.