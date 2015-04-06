Patient Hunter h1 Xau Usd

Patient Hunter EA GOLD (XAUUSD)

Everything is already set up for GOLD H1 timeframe. Strategy is based on breakout of the HIGHEST channel after some period of consolidation.

  1. It uses Stop pending orders with FIXED Stop Loss and Take Profit
  2. Strategy uses also PROFIT TRAILING function to lock as much profit as possible.
  3. For every candle the pending orders are modified to adapt the market behavior.
  4. You need to set only the lotsize depending on the amount of capital in relation to the expected risk. 
  5. Long - Term Strategy

EA has been backtested on more than 10-year long tick data with 99% quality of modeling. There is no need to set up parameters, all settings are already optimized and fine-tuned.

The enclosed screenshots demonstrate the complexity and coverage of the tests which every strategy of mine must fulfill:

  • Test on lower timeframe to verify an edge
  • Robustness tests:
    • Monte Carlo simulations of Randomize trades order.
    • Randomly skip trades.
    • Randomize strategy parameters.
    • Randomize history data - volatility change.
    • Sensitivity for spread and slippage.

A broker with a small spread and slippage is recommended for better performance. There is no need to use a large account.

Features

  • Each trade is protected by initial Stop Loss, after that it manages orders using an movement based trailing stop to lock in as much profit as possible.
  • No martingale, no grid, no scalp, no hedge, no latency, no arbitrage.
  • No excessive consumption of CPU resources.
  • User-friendly settings.
  • All settings optimized.
  • Long-term strategy.

If you have any questions, please contact me before buying.

Settings

  • mmLots = 0.01 - set current lot size, adjust by your capital size.
  • MagicNumber = 71111- trade ID. 
  • ExitOnFriday - False -  EA can be set to close all trades and orders for the weekend
  • FridayExitTime - 22:00  -  at what time to close trades for the weekend
  • DisplayInfoPanel = true - enable or disable the info panel on the chart.

 


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BB Return mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.89 (18)
Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
Gann Gold EA MT4
Elif Kaya
4.75 (4)
Experts
- Final real price is 1000$ - Discount and price is 99$ (Next price is 200$),  Price will be increased after 2 purchases. Live Real Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2384841 Welcome, Gold GANN Expert opens automatically trade with Highly profit, Fixed small Stop loss. - Lifetime update free No Martingale, No Grid, No Scam I am focused on help my clients, not just earn. The Gann Gold EA is High safety by small fix Stop Loss, which sets trades based on good risk to reward ratio(1:3). It is
Infinity Trader EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (18)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Infinity Trader EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providing unparalleled market insights and in-depth funda
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