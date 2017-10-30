MMM High Low Special Series
- Experts
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- Version: 1.20
- Updated: 30 October 2017
- Activations: 20
MMM High Low Special Series strategy:
- The robot uses its built-in High Low indicator all the time and does a calculation to determine the prices trends. It sends an order, closes or moves the Trailing Stop loss position as the indicator works and indicates. Perfect for Scalping;
- It will not send an order unless the calculations determine a good trend of profit;
- Like all MMM products, it is also programmed to minimize your losses and protect your money from the hostile market. We have protections like Trailing Stop Loss where the stop loss may be moved near to the pair current price once the order has positive profit. You can also define the account minimum equity percentage required or maximum spread value to send a new order.
General Inputs
- Closes orders with any profit of value over in currency: this parameter works like the traditional take profit, but the difference is that you define its value in deposit currency, usually USD. If you do not want to use it, fill it out with 0 (zero);
- Take profit (order profit ceiling): this parameter is the traditional take profit. Its value is filled out with pips units. Orders will automatically be opened with this take profit value. If you do not want to use it, fill it out with 0 (zero);
- Stop loss (loss limit): this parameter is the traditional stop loss. Its value is filled out with pips units. Orders will automatically be opened with this stop loss value. If you do not want to use it, fill it out with 0 (zero);
- Lots volume to trade: fill in this parameter to define the volume of the orders of this currency pair. This parameter is mandatory;
- Trailing stop loss: this parameter is the traditional trailing stop loss. Its value is filled out in pips unit. Orders will automatically be open with this stop loss value. If you do not want to use it, fill it out with 0 (zero);
- Orders expiration time in minutes: this parameter was created to set the order expiration order in minutes. The default value is 1440 minutes (one day). Set it to 0 if you do not want to use it. The minimum value is 10 minutes;
- Maximum number of simultaneous orders to open of this symbol: this parameter defines the maximum number of simultaneous open orders of the current symbol. If you do not want to use it, fill it out with 0 (zero);
- Minimum equity percentage to allow opening new orders: this parameter is used to define the minimum equity required to open new orders in order to protect your equity;
- Maximum Spread allowed for operations: use this parameter to define the maximum spread allowed in your operations, set it to 0 if you do not want to use it;
- Maximum Allowed Spread: use this parameter to set the maximum SPREAD value allowed on your tradings. By default the value is set to 150;
- Magic Number: this parameter identifies the order the EA is working with.
Lot Size Variance Inputs
- Double Lots on Gain: if true, the EA will double the volume of the next orders after closing a profitable order of the current symbol. If you do not want to use it, fill it out with false;
- Maximum Lot Size Allowed: use this parameter if you want to limit the lot size as the above parameter increases the lot size. Set it to 0 if you do not want to use it;
Inputs
- From Bar: first bar where the indicator starts to work in the period;
- To Bar: last bar where the indicator checks in the period.