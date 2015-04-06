EA G2 Trend following

  • Experts
  • Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika
    Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika

    Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika

    "Hello and welcome!
    My trading journey began back in 2001 in the beautiful island of Bali.
    Navigating the markets for over two decades has taught me that consistency and patience are key.
    Today, my mission is to share that experience with you.
  • Version: 1.45
  • Activations: 5

EA G2 Trend Following
by Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika

PRODUCT OVERVIEW
EA G2 Trend Following is a fully automated Expert Advisor that intelligently fuses the Arnaud Legoux Moving Average (ALMA) with Market Structure (SMC) logic—identifying Support/Resistance and Break of Structure (BOS) with surgical precision. Integrated with a real-time ForexFactory News Filter, it is engineered to protect capital during high-impact news while maximizing trending opportunities.

PROVEN BACKTEST RESULTS (XAUUSD M15, $100 Deposit)
Simulated over 2,981 bars with 90% modeling quality:

  • Net Profit: +$13.58 (+13.58%) | Profit Factor: 3.25

  • Win Rate: 81.82% (9 wins out of 11 trades)

  • Max Drawdown: Only 4.15% (Exceptionally Safe)

  • Long Win %: 83.33% | Short Win %: 80.00%

  • Max Consecutive Wins: 5 trades (+$9.56)

  • Avg. Win: +$2.18 | Avg. Loss: -$3.02
    These stats prove a mathematically robust edge with remarkably low risk.

CORE ADVANTAGES

  1. High Win Rate & Ultra-Low DD: The 82% strike rate paired with just 4.15% drawdown makes it perfect for prop firms and conservative growth.

  2. Zero-Lag ALMA Filter: Detects reversals earlier and smoother than standard MAs, ensuring precise entries.

  3. SMC Market Structure Logic: Confirms trades using Supply/Demand zones and BOS, filtering out sideways noise.

  4. Adaptive Risk Management: Uses ATR for dynamic Stop Loss, supports 5-level Take Profit (TP1–TP5) with trailing stops to lock profits progressively.

  5. Smart News Filter: Connects to ForexFactory API and pauses trading 30 minutes before/after High/Medium impact news, shielding you from slippage.

  6. Real-Time HUD Dashboard: Draggable, minimizable panel showing Balance, Equity, Floating PNL, Win Rate, and trade stats directly on chart.

  7. Flexible Lot Sizing: Switch between Manual Lot and Auto-Risk (% of Balance) to suit any account size.

  8. Hedging & Close-Opposite: Choose your preferred style—hedge or close opposite positions on new signals.

  9. Multi-Channel Alerts: Receive Sound, Push Notification, and Email alerts instantly.

WHO IS THIS FOR?

  • Beginner Traders: Set & forget automation.

  • Busy Professionals: Trades while you focus elsewhere.

  • Prop Firm Traders: Low 4.15% DD easily passes strict daily loss limits.

  • Experienced SMC Practitioners: Gain an algorithmic edge backed by data.

TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

  • Platform: MT4 | Recommended Pairs: XAUUSD, Forex, Indices, Crypto

  • Recommended Timeframe: M15 | TP Mode: Auto ATR or Manual Pips

⚠️ HIGH RISK DISCLAIMER
Trading Forex, Commodities, and CFDs involves substantial risk and is not suitable for everyone. Leverage can amplify losses as well as profits. Important: Past performance (including backtest results) does not guarantee future results. This EA is a sophisticated tool, not a guarantee of profit. Live trading variables (slippage, execution delays, spread widening) may cause deviations. The user assumes full responsibility for all risk settings (lot sizes, SL/TP, News Filter). No system can fully prevent losses during extreme volatility. Always test on a demo account before real capital. Never trade money you cannot afford to lose. By purchasing, you acknowledge trading at your own risk.


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Farell Edson Mazarin
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Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
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Janet Abu Khalil
5 (1)
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Info: Working trading pairs :  XAUUSD, GOLD  Timeframe: H1 Min deposit: $100 Min leverage 1:20  Works with any broker, though an ECN broker is recommended Features: No martingale No grid trading No averaging No dangerous money management techniques Hard stop loss and take profit for every trade Stable results since 1999 with 99.9% quality quotes Not sensitive to broker conditions Easy to install and use FTMO and Prop firm ready Complies with FIFO rules (Need to disable Hedging in EA settings)
Diamond Black
Fanur Galamov
4 (3)
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Diamond Black  is a professional expert advisor for automatic market trading. The EA implements my long-term observations of the market behavior in the evening. A thorough analysis of the behavior of the low-volatility market allowed me to implement a stable reliable system for profitable and long-term trading. EA algorithm uses the advantages of pending limit orders and strict control of trading risk. Expert advisor uses automatic lot calculation, and also allows you to use a fixed trading lo
Forex Diamond EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (6)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex Diamond EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Live Results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379493 Forex Diamond EA – Reliable Automated Trading Powered by Smart Algorithms Forex Diamond EA is a proven expert advisor designed to deliver consistent results us
Spider Crazy Pro
Michela Russo
4.78 (126)
Experts
Spider Crazy Pro is at discount Price only Today, at 50% of the Original Price! Buy Now! Spider Crazy Pro is a trading robot  for the trading on forex. This is a complete system with   11 Strategy in 1 EA . This Robot opens a   large number of orders .  Important Information Revealed Leave a review and contact me via mql5 to receive a free copy of Squirrel Trader Pro ! This Expert advisor not use arbitrage or breakout, then we see an high resistance to slippage Spider  Crazy Pro  Work in  EURU
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