Profex EA

  • Experts
  • Edwin Wanyoike Mumbi
    Edwin Wanyoike Mumbi

    Edwin Wanyoike Mumbi

    • Forex Trader Analyst at  Profex
    • Kenya
    • 177
    As a forex trader and trading algorithm developer, I am a seasoned professional with a deep understanding of the currency markets. My expertise lies in developing complex algorithms that analyze market data to make informed trading decisions.
    1 topic 2 comments
  • Version: 1.0
  • Activations: 5

Profex is an advanced automated trading system designed by Edwin Wanyoike. It combines the power of technical indicators and candlestick patterns to generate reliable trading signals in the dynamic foreign exchange market. The system primarily focuses on identifying crossovers between short and long Simple Moving Averages (SMAs) and recognizing bullish or bearish engulfing candle patterns.

Profex provides traders with a user-friendly interface that allows for extensive customization. Traders can adjust parameters such as lot sizes, SMA periods, take profit and stop loss levels, trailing stop distances, and breakeven distances. This flexibility empowers traders to align the system with their preferred risk tolerance and trading strategies.

The system operates continuously, monitoring price movements and calculating the SMAs based on the closing prices of selected currency pairs. Whenever a bullish or bearish crossover occurs or an engulfing candle pattern is detected, Profex generates accurate trading signals and automatically executes buy or sell orders.

To effectively manage risk, Profex incorporates trailing stop loss functionality, which adjusts the stop loss level as the trade moves in favor of the trader. Additionally, the system includes a breakeven feature that moves the stop loss to the entry point once a specified distance is reached, safeguarding potential profits.

Profex offers traders a systematic and disciplined approach to trading, eliminating emotional bias and allowing for objective decision-making based on pre-defined rules. By leveraging the power of technical analysis and candlestick patterns, this trading system aims to enhance trading efficiency and maximize potential profitability.

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UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
Quantum Nexus MT4
Farell Edson Mazarin
Experts
Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
Aura Superstar MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.8 (10)
Experts
Aura Superstar  is a fully automated EA designed to trade  currencies during rollover time .  It is based on machine learning cluster analysis and genetic scalping  algorithms. The first multi-currency scalper using deep machine learning mechanism, a multi-level perceptron and an adaptive neuro filter combined with classic indicators. Expert showed stable results since 2003 year. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid, or hedge. Suitable for any good ECN broker.  I
Gann HiLo System MT4
Pol Lazaro Porta
Experts
GHS (Gann HiLo System ) is an expert advisor that trades the resumption of a trend after a pullback, using the Gann HiLo Activator as its directional reference. It does not chase price or try to anticipate reversals: it waits for the line to define a trend, waits for price to pull back against it, and enters only when the market clears the prior extreme of the move, confirming it wants to resume its direction. The Gann HiLo indicator is calculated inside the advisor itself, so no external indic
Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
Ken Rmah
Experts
Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
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