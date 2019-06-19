The Positive Zone

Specialized Binary Options Indicator. 

The name positive zone is inspired by how this indicator ultimately made me feel, which is "Positive". Not only from a emotional stand point but from a financial one. Once you start earning from this indicator it will give you that runners high, or that nice buzz after you finish a warm cup off coffee in the morning and blast on Cumbawamba's on hit wonder Tubthumping.

The key to winning Binary Option is patience and controlling your emotion. This is why this indicator is so good. It does not have as much signals as all those other junk you find on the Internet, but this Indicator has the highest accuracy once a signal is generated. It's accuracy is based on its analysis of the higher time frame, and grid combination.

  • This indicator is recommended for 1 minute time frame. Because if you use it on higher time frame you will have to wait a while until a signal is given.  But i know for certain that most binary options traders already use the 1 minute time frame.
  • There are 2 type of signal. Thumbs up/down and arrow up/down. 
  • Thumbs up or arrow up = Call/buy
  • Thumbs down or arrow down = Put/sell
  • Thumb is the main signal to follow. Place your position right after the close of the candle with the thumb.
  • The Arrow signal is less frequent than the thumb, but is sligtly more accurate. Check out the screenshots for more info.
  • Place 1 or 2 minute trades
  • Has alert, so once you hear the alert get ready.
  • No repaint, No nonsense


If you are into automated trading, like MT2IQ for IQ-Options or things similar, this is by far my most recommended signal for to use with your bot.


Also i want people to be Positive that there is a huge potential in Binary Options. Forget the haters. You can achieve great things with binary options.

I hope this indicator can bring you where i'm at. Download the demo. Rent it or Buy it, which ever you prefer.

Peace.

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How to use Pair Trading Station Pair Trading Station is recommended for H1 time frame and you can use it for any currency pairs. To generate buy and sell signal, follow few steps below to apply Pair Trading Station to your MetaTrader terminal. When you load Pair Trading Station on your chart, Pair Trading station will assess available historical data in your MetaTrader platforms for each currency pair. On your chart, the amount of historical data available will be displayed for each currency pai
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FFx Engulfing Setup Alerter gives trade suggestions with Entry, Target 1, Target 2 and StopLoss. Below are the different options available: Entry suggestion - pips to be added over the break for the entry 3 different options to calculate the SL - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at the pattern High/Low 3 different options to calculate the 2 TPs - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at Risk/Reward Offset the dashboard - any place on the chart Remove the suggestion once the price reached the SL line Lines
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Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
FFx InsideBar Setup Alerter gives trade suggestions with Entry, Target 1, Target 2 and StopLoss. Below are the different options available: Entry suggestion - pips to be added over the break for the entry Minimum candle size - to avoid too close buy/sell entry suggestions 3 different options to calculate the SL - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at the pattern High/Low 3 different options to calculate the 2 TPs - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at Risk/Reward Offset the dashboard - any place on the c
FFx OutsideBar Setup Alerter
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
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FFx OutsideBar Setup Alerter gives trade suggestions with Entry, Target 1, Target 2 and StopLoss. Below are the different options available: Entry suggestion - pips to be added over the break for the entry. 3 different options to calculate the SL - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at the pattern High/Low. 3 different options to calculate the 2 TPs - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at Risk/Reward. Offset the dashboard - any place on the chart. Remove the suggestion once the price reached the SL line.
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FFx PinBar Setup Alerter gives trade suggestions with Entry, Target 1, Target 2 and StopLoss. Below are the different options available: Entry suggestion - pips to be added over the break for the entry Minimum candle size - to avoid too small candles 3 different options to calculate the SL - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at the pattern High/Low 3 different options to calculate the 2 TPs - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at Risk/Reward Offset the dashboard - any place on the chart Remove the sugges
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