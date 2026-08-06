MTF Non Repaint Arrow Five Moving Average RTD
- Indicators
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Anon Candra NI am a professional trader who has been in the stock market for several years. After making in-depth observations of the stock market, I developed the trading tools that have helped my trading career so far. The good news is, you can have these trading tools on this website.
- Version: 2.30
- Updated: 6 August 2026
- Activations: 20
[V2.30] MTF NRPA 5 MA RTD (New 2026 Algorithm)
Follow the steps below to maximize your trading performance:
- Open chart on 1 minute timeframe
- Don't forget to set a stop loss
In this latest update, I've added 2 brand-new Trend Bars, giving you even more flexibility to analyze market direction.
Each Trend Bar can now calculate trends based on either MA 1 × MA 2 or MA 3 × MA 4 or using your own parameter allowing you to customize your multi-timeframe confirmation strategy.
The Arrow Crossover has also been upgraded.
In the latest version, crossover signals can now be generated using either MA 1 × MA 2 or MA 3 × MA 4, providing more accurate and versatile trading confirmations.
The On Chart Lines has also been upgraded.
In the latest version, on chart lines can now be generated using either MA 1 × MA 2 or MA 3 × MA 4 or custom parameter.