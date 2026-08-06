MTF Non Repaint Arrow Five Moving Average RTD

  • Indicators
  • Anon Candra N
    Anon Candra N

    Anon Candra N

    1 (1)
    I am a professional trader who has been in the stock market for several years. After making in-depth observations of the stock market, I developed the trading tools that have helped my trading career so far. The good news is, you can have these trading tools on this website.
    27 products 2 comments
  • Version: 2.30
  • Updated: 6 August 2026
  • Activations: 20
After weeks of intensive development, the latest version is finally here!

[V2.30] MTF NRPA 5 MA RTD (New 2026 Algorithm)

Non-Repaint Arrow with Real-Time Dashboard

This major update introduces powerful new features along with significant algorithm improvements designed to deliver more accurate multi-timeframe trend analysis and high-quality trading signals.

I've completely refined the core algorithms to provide a smoother and more reliable trading experience.

Default Trading System:

This strategy is built around an advanced 5-MA Multi-Timeframe System, optimized for identifying high-probability trade opportunities.

Follow the steps below to maximize your trading performance:

- Open chart on 1 minute timeframe

- Don't forget to set a stop loss 


What's New in the Latest Version:

In this latest update, I've added 2 brand-new Trend Bars, giving you even more flexibility to analyze market direction.

Each Trend Bar can now calculate trends based on either MA 1 × MA 2 or MA 3 × MA 4 or using your own parameter allowing you to customize your multi-timeframe confirmation strategy.

Simply press F5 to activate the Trend Bars and instantly identify powerful market confluences.

The Arrow Crossover has also been upgraded.

In the latest version, crossover signals can now be generated using either MA 1 × MA 2 or MA 3 × MA 4, providing more accurate and versatile trading confirmations.

The On Chart Lines has also been upgraded.

In the latest version, on chart lines can now be generated using either MA 1 × MA 2 or MA 3 × MA 4 or custom parameter.


Default Hotkeys:

- Press F6 – Enable the 1st Arrow Crossover (default: MA 1 × MA 2, M30 × M30).
- Press F7 – Enable the 2nd Arrow Crossover (default: MA 1 × MA 2, M15 × M15).
- Press F3 – Enable the 1st On-Chart Lines (default: MA 1 × MA 2, M5 × M15).
- Press F4 – Enable the 2nd On-Chart Lines (default: MA 1 × MA 2, M1 × M5).

With these new enhancements, you can quickly combine multiple MA-based confirmations across different timeframes, making it easier to spot high-probability trading opportunities with greater confidence.

Trade with confidence using the power of MTF NRPA 5 Moving Average Real Time Dashboard.

#movingaverage #movingaveragetradingstrategy #movingaveragedashboard #multitimeframe 
Recommended products
MTF Non Repaint Arrow Five RSI RTD
Anon Candra N
1 (1)
Indicators
After weeks of intensive development, the latest version is finally here! [V2.20] MTF NRPA 5 RSI RTD ( New 2026 Algorithm ) Non-Repaint Arrow with Real-Time Dashboard This major update introduces powerful new features along with significant algorithm improvements designed to deliver more accurate multi-timeframe trend analysis and high-quality trading signals. I've completely refined the core algorithms to provide a smoother and more reliable trading experience. Default Trading System: This
Chart Pattern MT4
Young Ho Seo
Indicators
Introduction to Chart Pattern MT Chart Pattern MT is a chart pattern scanner to detect the triangle pattern, falling wedge pattern, rising wedge pattern, channel pattern and so on. Chart Pattern MT uses highly sophisticated chart pattern detection algorithm. However, we have designed it in the easy to use with intuitive user interface. Chart Pattern MT will show all the patterns in your chart in the most efficient format for your trading. You do not have to do tedious manual pattern detection an
Binary Option Signal
Yaroslav Varankin
Indicators
Indicator for binary options arrow is easy to use and does not require configuration works on all currency pairs, cryptocurrencies buy signal blue up arrow sell signal red down arrow tips do not trade during news and 15-30 minutes before their release, as the market is too volatile and there is a lot of noise it is worth entering trades one or two candles from the current period (recommended for 1 candle) timeframe up to m 15 recommended money management fixed lot or fixed percentage of the depo
MagicTrigger MT4
Mostafa Ghanbari
Indicators
MagicTrigger — Multi-Timeframe HD/RD Divergence Confirmation Indicator MagicTrigger is a multi-timeframe divergence engine that looks for a structural divergence on a higher timeframe (HD) and waits for it to be confirmed by matching divergences on lower timeframes (RD) inside the same price zone. Only when the higher-timeframe swing structure and the lower-timeframe confirmations align does the indicator mark a signal, together with a suggested entry trigger, stop loss, and two target levels. H
Binary Smart System
Ramzi Abuwarda
Indicators
**Introducing the Binary Smart System: Your Ultimate Trading Companion** The Binary Smart System is not just an indicator; it's a sophisticated trading tool meticulously designed to empower traders with pinpoint accuracy and timely signals across various markets. Built on a foundation of cutting-edge algorithms and an exhaustive collection of technical indicators, this system is your key to unlocking trading success. **Indicator Components:** 1. **Moving Average Percentage (MAP):** This comp
Email Drawdown Alert
Roman Starostin
5 (12)
Indicators
Free informative Indicator-helper. It'll be usefull for traders who trade many symbols or using grid systems (Averaging or Martingale). Indicator counts drawdown as percent and currency separate. It has a number of settings: Count deposite drawdown according equity value and send e-mail or notifications to user if DD more than set; Sending e-mail when max open orders reached; Shows price and remaining pips amount before MarginCall on current chart and Account generally; Display summary trade lot
FREE
ON Trade Numerology Station
Abdullah Alrai
Indicators
User Manual Download link: https://ontrd.com/our-books/ For all who are asking about indicator  ON Trade Numerology Station It obtain about 16 numerology strategies it make together completed unit control your trading . Basic strategies to work with it are 3 strategies statistics about them are the following : 1. RBA levels success rate more then 95%. 2. FF more then 96%  3.RBA SUN 98% We will not say 100 % as they are .. Ratio rates as following :  1.Rba levels more then 1/3 to 1/6 . 2.FF MORE
Pro Trend Lucem
Lucas Kamau
Indicators
Trend Indicator This Indicator detects the essential momentum in the market and lets you know when the market has a potential trend Green means we are going higher and Red Means we are going Lower,  You can customise the Line to Any Color.  The alerts come in immediately there is a potential signal Defaults Length : 55 This is the Depth of your averaging calculation. The bigger it is the more noise is filtered.  55 Is the Best Optimum Setting For This Indicator
Channel Scalper Pro
Andrey Kozak
Indicators
The Channel Scalper Pro Indicator is a highly efficient tool for market analysis based on price channels and signal arrows. This indicator is designed for the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform. It utilizes a combination of channels and visual signals to provide fairly accurate entry and exit points in the market. Below is a detailed description of the indicator, its functionalities, and usage strategies. Technical Description Channels: The channels presented by the indicator display the upper and lowe
FREE
Alqannas
Mouhcine Haddad
Indicators
ALQANNAS (Sniper) Indicator Overview: Welcome to ALQANNAS, your ultimate sniper in the forex market! ALQANNAS is a powerful and versatile trading indicator designed to enhance your trading experience. Whether you're a beginner or an experienced trader, ALQANNAS provides you with accurate non repainting signals, trend direction and strength, and advanced features to elevate your trading strategy.   Key Features: Buy and Sell Signals: ALQANNAS is equipped with a sophisticated algorithm that genera
Indo Scalping
Umar Said
Indicators
Indo Scalper Multi TF Multi Pair Indo Scalper Multi TF Multi Pair is a powerful trading indicator designed to help traders identify trend direction and high-probability entry opportunities using Multi-Timeframe (MTF) confirmation . Built for multiple currency pairs, it is ideal for both scalping and intraday trading. Features Multi-Timeframe (MTF) Trend Confirmation Supports Multiple Currency Pairs Helps Identify Trend and Market Momentum Suitable for Scalping & Intraday Trading Clean,
Free Lotus
Christophe Godart
Indicators
Due to the huge success of the limited free version, the now low priced LOTUS version will continue being updated in the future. Optimal for Binary Options and Forex. For beginners and intermediates. Lotus is 100% non repaint. The strategy is based on 4 ADX parameters, including pivot points and candle patterns.  It is recommendable to combine the arrow with an moving average, Elliot waves indicator or Parabolic SAR. The main goal was to  keep it as simple as possible ! No useless oscillators.
A Boss Stats
Anthonius Soruh
Indicators
Hi Trader, We are strategy development for Binary and Forex tools, our product have success for binary trading 1 min - 2 min experation. At the moment I build indicator for trading all day, not like Bonosu series with specific time. We launch A-Boss Stats Indicator for trading 1 minute to 5 minutes experation is mean can trade from 1 minutes - 5 minutes. Specification of A Boss Stats trading binary option: Work with all MT4 broker. Chart Time Frame M1 only, can use M5 Experation time for contact
Quantum Smart Signals
Shaaban Riad
Indicators
Quantum Falcon Signal Free is a smart visual trading indicator for MetaTrader 4 designed for Forex and Gold traders. The indicator combines: • Trend analysis • RSI momentum confirmation • MACD momentum filtering • ATR volatility filtering • Higher timeframe confirmation • Smart exit signal detection Main Features: • Smart Buy and Sell signals • Exit Buy / Exit Sell alerts • Real-time dashboard on chart • Professional candle arrows • Multi-timeframe trend confirmation • ATR market volatility filt
FREE
HTF Moving Averages Cross mk
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator "HTF Moving Averages Cross" for MT4. - Upgrade your trading methods with the powerful HTF Moving Averages Cross indicator for MT4.  HTF means - higher timeframe. - This indicator is excellent for Trend Traders with Price Action entries. - It allows you to attach Fast and Slow Moving Averages from Higher time frame to your current chart --> this is professional method. - HTF MAs Cross has built-in Mobile and PC alerts. - This indicator gives opportunity to get decent prof
Forex Beast Indicator
Elias Mtwenge
Indicators
EARLY REMINDER: The Starting price is 65 price will rise soon up to 365$ and then 750$ after first 10 copies of sales. Grab this offer now! Introduction Hello, traders! Welcome to the demonstration of the Forex Beast Indicator , a comprehensive tool designed to assist aspiring traders in navigating the complexities of the forex market. This indicator incorporates seven essential components to provide a well-rounded trading experience: Moving Averages Colored Zones Support and Resistance Levels
VR Cub
Vladimir Pastushak
Indicators
VR Cub is an indicator for getting high-quality entry points. The indicator was developed to facilitate mathematical calculations and simplify the search for entry points into a position. The trading strategy for which the indicator was written has been proving its effectiveness for many years. The simplicity of the trading strategy is its great advantage, which allows even novice traders to successfully trade with it. VR Cub calculates position opening points and Take Profit and Stop Loss targe
ReboltP
David Theodore Caro-greene
Indicators
Rebalance Overlay Technology (Rebolt) enables the trader to visualize the flow of money from one chart to another chart. Rebolt Probability indicates the probability that money has flowed from one chart to another chart for a specified length of time over a number of intervals specified by the user. When Rebolt reads Cyan or Blue these are buying signs good for the length of time specified by the user or until a conflicting signal arises. When Rebolt reads Violet or Red there are selling signs g
ON Trade Wolf Waves Patterns
Abdullah Alrai
Indicators
This product is a part of  ON Trade Waves Patterns Harmonic Elliot Wolfe you can test free version on EURJPY from this link  Wolf Waves Indicator Discover Wolf Waves - Your Ultimate Trading Tool! Are you on the hunt for a powerful tool to spot Wolf Waves easily on any time frame? Look no further! Our Wolf Waves indicator does the job effortlessly. Here's why it's perfect for you: Key Features: Automatic Detection: Our Wolf Waves indicator finds key points and draws lines on your chart automati
BinaryScalping
Andrey Spiridonov
Indicators
BinaryScalping is a professional indicator for trading binary options and scalping. The algorithm of the indicator is based on the calculation of pivot points for each time period separately, the location of the price of the trading instrument relative to the pivot points is analyzed and the probability of a trading operation is calculated. The indicator has a built-in filter of trading signals based on the global trend. The indicator is installed in the usual way and works with any trading inst
RSI Divergence Alert Simple
Arkady Segal
5 (1)
Indicators
A simplistic indicator informing a user on RSI divergence by sending messages to mobile device and email. The indicator draws 2 vertical lines, marking two RSI extrema that formed the divergence. You get the alert, open the charts and make a decision. The indicator does not show past divergences, thus when you attach it to a chart for the first time you see nothing. Graphics and alerts will appear as soon as divergences do. Drop it in Tester to see how it works. Parameters: RSIPeriod - number of
Trend Identifier for MT4
Signature trader
Indicators
Trend Identifier   is a MetaTrader indicator that does exactly what its name says. It shows where the trend begins, where it ends, and where there is no trend at all. It is based on standard MetaTrader ADX ( Average Direction Movement Index ) indicators and works quite fast. Trend Identifier displays itself in the main chart window. Offers a range of alerts: horizontal line cross, arrow up, arrow down, previous horizontal line cross (PHLC). Available for MT4 and MT5 platforms. Input parameters
AI Supertrend timely alerts
Xin You Lin
Indicators
AI Supertrend timely alerts MT4 Super Trend timely reminder indicator introduction I. Overview of indicators The MT4 Super Trend Alert Indicator is a technical analysis tool specifically designed for the MetaTrader 4 platform to help traders accurately capture changes in market trends and send timely signals to alert traders to potential trading opportunities. It is based on a unique AI-based algorithm that takes into account factors such as price volatility, trend strength, and market volatil
Pair Trading Station MT4
Young Ho Seo
3.67 (3)
Indicators
How to use Pair Trading Station Pair Trading Station is recommended for H1 time frame and you can use it for any currency pairs. To generate buy and sell signal, follow few steps below to apply Pair Trading Station to your MetaTrader terminal. When you load Pair Trading Station on your chart, Pair Trading station will assess available historical data in your MetaTrader platforms for each currency pair. On your chart, the amount of historical data available will be displayed for each currency pai
Quants Scanner For All
Ferhat Mutlu
5 (4)
Indicators
MT4 Universal Panel pro is designed for all indicators and timeframes as Universal Scanner, including ex4 files. It is a indicator signaler and indicator alerter. It can scan limitless pairs based on your computers power and up to 10 time frame. Size of panel will arranged automatically.  you can call any indicator by buffers. It works for all default and custom indicators. You can simply use it for heikan ashi, rsi, parabolic, renko, fractals, support resistance, supply demand, divergence, hig
Smc Macd
Yutthaphong Hanphayom
Indicators
SMC MACD – Market Structure & Momentum Context Indicator Overview SMC MACD is a technical indicator designed to support market structure analysis using MACD-based momentum logic , aligned with Smart Money Concept (SMC) principles. The indicator helps traders observe structure shifts and momentum behavior around key structural areas in a clear and simplified way. It is built as an analytical and confirmation tool , not as an automatic trading system. Core Concept SMC MACD focuses on providing cl
BSA Indicator
Ahmet Metin Yilmaz
Indicators
BSA indicator is a ZigZag based indicator. This indicator is used to find the reversal level of the price. You can use the existing risk ratio and calculation timeframe in the entries by optimizing them according to your usage preference.  In lower time frames, the indicator can repaint. For healthier results, you can detect the least repainting by observing for a while according to the graphic you will apply.
Cross platform arbitrage indicator
Zheng Biao Wu
Indicators
Get rid of trading confusion and embrace stable income! Are you still worried about finding a low-risk and stable profit method? Are you still anxious about judging the market direction and controlling the risk of placing orders? The new cross-platform arbitrage indicator helps you easily achieve stable returns! Accurately capture arbitrage opportunities without you having to worry! The cross-platform arbitrage indicator is a powerful tool that can monitor the price differences of the same finan
EFW Pattern Trader MT4
Young Ho Seo
4.5 (2)
Indicators
EFW Pattern Trader is a powerful pattern scanner for Forex and Stock trading. The pattern detection in EFW Pattern Trader uses the Fractal Wave Theory, which captures the endless up and down movement of the market. Therefore, EFW Pattern Trader can be considered as the robust price action indicator. Any patterns in EFW Pattern Trader can be backtested visually in your strategy tester. Visual backtesting with pattern will show you how pattern will likely behave in the live trading. Therefore, you
Borders Arrow Signals MT4
Michael Oko Oboh
Indicators
Borders Arrow Signals MT4 The Ultimate Non-Repainting Smart Arrow Trading Indicator Borders Arrow Signals MT4 is a professional-grade MetaTrader 4 indicator designed for traders who demand precision, reliability, and high-probability trade entries. Built for the MT4 trading platform, it delivers intelligent Buy and Sell signals based on advanced market analysis while maintaining exceptional speed and efficiency. Unlike conventional arrow indicators that repaint historical signals and create fals
Buyers of this product also purchase
Neuro Poseidon MT4
Daria Rezueva
4.8 (45)
Indicators
Neuro Poseidon is a new indicator by Daria Rezueva. It combines precise trading signals with adaptive TP/SL levels - creating best possible trades as a result! Message me and get  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  as a gift to automize your trading process! What makes it stand out? 1. Proven profitability on all assets and timeframes 2. Only confirmed BUY and SELL signals present on the chart 3. Adaptive TP & SL levels generated by the software for each trade 4. Easy to understand - suitable for all
Super Signal Skyblade Edition MT4
Shengzu Zhong
5 (2)
Indicators
Super Signal – Skyblade Edition Professional No-Repaint / No-Lag Trend Signal System with Exceptional Win Rate | For MT4 / MT5 It works best on lower timeframes, such as 1-minute, 5-minute, and 15-minute charts. Core Features: Super Signal – Skyblade Edition is a smart signal system designed specifically for trend trading. It applies a multi-layered confirmation mechanism to detect only strong, directional moves supported by real momentum. This system does not attempt to predict tops or bottoms
ATC AlgoZone Indicator
Ameur Boudenne
5 (2)
Indicators
Algo Trading Indicaor  With this indicator , you’ll have zones and trends that hight probability the price will reverse from it. so will gives you all the help that you need  MT5 Version                    https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/170028 MT4 Version                    https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/88034 Why should you join us !?  1-This indicator is logical since it’s working in previous days movement , to predict the future movements. 2-Algo trading indicator will hel
Miraculous Indicator Binary and Forex
Ramzi Abuwarda
Indicators
Miraculous Indicator – 100% Non-Repaint Forex and Binary Tool Based on Gann Square of Nine This video introduces the Miraculous Indicator , a highly accurate and powerful trading tool specifically developed for Forex and Binary Options traders. What makes this indicator unique is its foundation on the legendary Gann Square of Nine and Gann's Law of Vibration , making it one of the most precise forecasting tools available in modern trading. The Miraculous Indicator is fully non-repaint, meaning t
Enigmera
Ivan Stefanov
5 (9)
Indicators
ENIGMERA: The core of the market (This is a manual indicator and contains features that may not supported by the MetaTrader current testing environment) Introduction This indicator and trading system is a remarkable approach to the financial markets . ENIGMERA uses the fractal cycles to accurately calculate support and resistance levels. It shows the authentic accumulation phase and gives direction and targets.  A system that works whether we are in a trend or a correction.   How It Works Most
Meravith
Ivan Stefanov
5 (3)
Indicators
Market makers' tool. Meravith will: Analyze all timeframes and display the current trend in force. Highlight liquidity zones (volume equilibrium) where bullish and bearish volumes are equal. Display all liquidity levels across different timeframes directly on your chart. Generate and present text-based market analysis for your reference. Calculate targets, support levels, and stop-loss points based on the current trend. Compute the risk/reward ratio for your trades. Determine position size accor
Gold Channel XAUUSD
Paulo Rocha
5 (4)
Indicators
Gold Channel is a volatility-based indicator, developed with a specific timing algorithm for the XAUUSD pair, which consists of finding possible corrections in the market. This indicator shows two outer lines, an inner line (retracement line) and an arrow sign, where the theory of the channel is to help identify overbought and oversold conditions in the market. The market price will generally fall between the boundaries of the channel. If prices touch or move outside the channel it is a tradi
Linear Trend Predictor
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicators
Linear Trend Predictor - A trend indicator that combines entry points and direction support lines. It works on the principle of breaking through the High/Low price channel. The indicator algorithm filters market noise, takes into account volatility and market dynamics. Indicator capabilities Using smoothing methods, it shows the market trend and entry points for opening BUY or SELL orders. Suitable for determining short-term and long-term market movements by analyzing charts on any timeframes.
KT Alpha Hunter Arrows MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicators
Most arrow indicators give you a signal and leave you to figure out the rest. KT Alpha Hunter Arrows gives you the full trading plan. Every signal arrow prints with a full plan already drawn: entry line, stop-loss, four take-profit levels, and a live edge verdict telling you whether this symbol and time-frame is worth trading right now. An included Trade Manager EA handles the execution after you enter, so discipline stays intact when the market gets loud. Non-repaint. Closed-bar signals only. B
RelicusRoad Pro
Relicus LLC
4.65 (107)
Indicators
RelicusRoad Pro: Quantitative Market Operating System 70% OFF LIFETIME ACCESS (LIMITED TIME) - JOIN 2,000+ TRADERS Why do most traders fail even with "perfect" indicators? Because they trade Single Concepts in a vacuum. A signal without context is a gamble. To win consistently, you need CONFLUENCE . RelicusRoad Pro is not a simple arrow indicator. It is a complete Quantitative Market Ecosystem . It maps the "Fair Value Road" price travels on, distinguishing between random noise and true structur
Peak Formation Dashboard Pro MT4
Sarika G Talekar
Indicators
The Propfolio Master Suite is the ultimate all-in-one analytical workstation for professional traders. Combining the power of the Beat The Market Maker (BTMM) methodology, Smart Money Concepts (SND/Liquidity), and Advanced Volume Profile, this suite replaces multiple different indicators with one optimized engine. Monitor up to 14 pairs simultaneously from a single chart, instantly identify market cycles, and seamlessly map institutional footprints with the click of a button. The Command Center
KuKl
IGOR KIRIANEN
Indicators
The indicator is built on a non-standard Zig Zag, it draws accumulations after which if the price leaves this zone and a test of this zone occurs, then a sound signal is given and an arrow appears - after the test candle closes.The indicator does not redraw its signals, it is very easy to use, there are only three settings 1- this is the zig zag parameter 2- this is the minimum price exit from the zone 3- this is the maximum price exit from the zone. The lower the parameter for Zig Zag, the more
GoldRush Trend Arrow Signal
Kirk Lee Holloway
5 (2)
Indicators
GoldRush Trend Arrow Signal V1.6 The GoldRush Trend Arrow Signal indicator V1.6 continues to provide precise, real-time trend analysis tailored for high-speed, short-term scalpers in XAU/USD , but it now has additional features and improved efficiency and reliability. Built specifically for the 1-minute time frame, this tool displays directional arrows for clear entry points, allowing scalpers to navigate volatile market conditions with confidence. The indicator consists of PRIMARY and SECONDARY
OrderFlow Absorption
Chi Sum Poon
Indicators
OrderFlow Absorption – Professional Delta & Absorption Signal Indicator for MT4 Unlock the power of true order flow analysis with   OrderFlow Absorption   – the ultimate delta histogram and absorption signal indicator for MetaTrader 4. Designed for traders who want to see what’s really happening behind every price move, this tool reveals hidden buy/sell pressure and absorption events that drive the market. Features Delta Histogram Visualization:   Instantly see buy and sell pressure with clear,
TrendMaestro
Stefano Frisetti
4 (4)
Indicators
Attention: beware of SCAMS, TRENDMAESTRO is only ditributed throught MQL5.com market place. note: this indicator is for METATRADER4, if you want the version for METATRADER5 this is the link:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/108106 TRENDMAESTRO ver 2.5 TRENDMAESTRO recognizes a new TREND from the start, he never makes mistakes. The certainty of identifying a new TREND is priceless. DESCRIPTION TRENDMAESTRO identifies a new TREND in the bud, this indicator examines the volatility, volumes a
NAM Divergences
NAM TECH GROUP, CORP.
5 (1)
Indicators
MT4 Multi-timeframe Divergence and Overbougt/Oversold detection indicator. Features - Fully customizable on chart control panel, provides complete interaction. - Hide and show control panel wherever you want. - Real time information about non-capitalized divergences. - Real time information about overbougt / oversold situations. - Real time information about regular divergences. - Real time information about hidden divergences. - Oscillators available for divergences detection: AO, RSI, CCI, MA
Volatility Ratio Histogram MTF
Damien Camille Leriche
Indicators
There is always a need to measure if the market is "quiet" or it is volatile. One of the possible way is to use standard deviations, but the issue is simple : We do not have some levels that could help us find out if the market is in a state of lower or higher volatility. This indicator is attempting to do that : •           values above level 0 are indicating state of higher volatility (=GREEN buffer) •           values below level 0 are indicating state of lower volatility (=RED buffer)
IQ Star Lines
INTRAQUOTES
Indicators
First time on MetaTrader, introducing IQ Star Lines - an original Vedic Astrology based indicator. "Millionaires don't use astrology, billionaires do" . - J.P. Morgan, Legendary American financier and banker. Welcome to  the new and updated  IQ Star Lines , the ultimate fusion of ancient planetary harmonic cycles and modern quantitative trading. published for the   first time on Metatrader. This is an indicator built by the developer, who has spent almost 2 decades trading while studying Vedic
Dynamic Scalper System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (2)
Indicators
The " Dynamic Scalper System " indicator is designed for the scalping method of trading within trend waves. Tested on major currency pairs and gold, compatibility with other trading instruments is possible. Provides signals for short-term opening of positions along the trend with additional price movement support. The principle of the indicator. Large arrows determine the trend direction. An algorithm for generating signals for scalping in the form of small arrows operates within trend waves.
Breakout Arrows Mt4
Michael Oko Oboh
5 (1)
Indicators
Trend Breakout Arrows Indicator The Trend Breakout Arrows Indicator is a momentum-based signal tool designed to identify potential bullish and bearish breakout opportunities. It displays clear arrow signals directly on the price chart, helping traders quickly recognize possible trend changes and continuation setups. Up Arrow (Buy Signal) A magenta up arrow appears below a candle when bullish momentum begins to strengthen. This signal indicates that buying pressure may be overtaking selling press
Smart Order Block Indicator
Aditya Jayswal
5 (7)
Indicators
Smart4x Institutional Order Blocks v6.0 Advanced Smart Money Concepts (SMC) Indicator with Quality Scoring, Fibonacci Confluence & Multi-Timeframe Analysis The Ultimate Smart Money Trading Tool for Forex, Crypto, Indices, and Commodities Brand:   Smart4x Version:   6.0 Type:   MT4 Indicator Overview Smart4x Institutional Order Blocks v6.0   is a next-generation Smart Money Concepts indicator designed to scout, score, and filter institutional-grade order blocks with unparalleled precision. Bui
Route Lines Prices
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicators
Route Lines Prices is an indicator designed for finding price directions. Its simple interface contains multiple algorithms for price behavior and future direction calculations. These algorithms include volatility calculations and price smoothing based on the timeframes used. The indicator has a single parameter for changing the " Calculating Price Values " value. The default value of 1 provides a balanced automatic calculation, which can be used without manually configuring the indicator. By m
Keypad support resistance logic 1
Olaniyi Ayeku
Indicators
TRADING STRATEGY GUIDE DELIVERY The full Trading Strategy Guide will be sent directly to you after purchase. Just message me on MQL5 and ask for it — you'll receive it instantly, along with priority support and setup help. Powered Market Scanner for Smart Trading Decisions keypad support resistance logic 1  is a next-generation MT4 trading system built for serious traders who demand precision, reliability, and clarity. It combines advanced smart filters with real-time price structure logic to
CountSig
Yin Zhou Luo
Indicators
一款信号统计指标(MT4)——实现基于当前图表周期下的单线MA转向和双线MA金叉/死叉统计 . 转向定义：前一K向下或走平，当前K向上，视为转向向上；反之，转向向下。 金死叉定义：前一K快线在慢线下方，当前K快线在慢线上方，为金叉；反之，死叉。 参数及使用说明： 1、可指定统计K线数。 2、可指定4个不同的日内时间段，格式如"03:00-07:59"，4个时间段可交叉任意输入。 3、可配置ABC三个浮盈区间段点值。如：分界区间统计小点值设为500，即当某转向信 号出现后到下一反向信号止浮盈<=此点值，计入A区间； 若大于此点值<大分界点值时，计入B区间；若大于“大分界点值”计入C区间。 4、最大/最小浮盈统计。显示所有统计区间内的最大浮盈点值和最小浮盈点值(亏损点值)。 5、输出完整信号，按信号出现顺序排列，如“ACCBCA”之类。 6、综合预测。使用概率、周期、趋势、马尔可夫链等综合概算输出预测该信号出现的归类概率值。 7、加载指定MA线。在当前图表自动载入相应设置的MA线。 8、自适应列宽。以完整显示统计信号数。 9、用法:点击相应统计按钮即输出相应的统计表格.
Trend Signal Advanced System
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicators
Trend Signal Advanced System - is a trading system that provides trend-following entry signals for short- and medium-term trades. Signal arrows are plotted on the current candlestick, generating signals at the top and bottom of the chart. The trend is based on the "standard deviation" indicator with flexible, customizable parameters for any trading instrument volatility. The trading system includes Take Profit and Stop Loss level planner, allowing you to select appropriate trading result levels
Binary Options Channels Signals
Majeed Odubela
Indicators
SYSTEM INTRODUCTION:   The Binary Options Channels System Is Specifically Designed For Binary Options Trading. Unlike Other Systems And Indicators That Were Adopted From Other Trading Environments For Binary Options. Little Wonder Why Many Of Such Systems Fail To Make Money . Many End Up Loosing Money For Their Users.  A Very Important Fact That Must Be Noted Is The Fact That Application Of Martingale Is not Required. Thus Making It Safer For Traders Usage And Profitability. A Trader Can Use Fi
VTrende Pro mt4
Andrii Diachenko
3 (2)
Indicators
VTrende Pro MT4 - MTF indicator for trend trading with a display panel for MT5 *** Videos can be translated into any language using subtitles (video language - Russian) Although the signals of the VTrende Pro indicator can be used as signals of a full-fledged trading system, it is recommended to use them in conjunction with the Bill Williams TS. VTrende Pro  MT4 is an extended version of the VTrende indicator. Difference between Pro version and VTrende: - Time zones - Signal V - signal 1-2 wave
WanaScalper MT4
Isaac Wanasolo
1 (1)
Indicators
A scalping indicator based on mathematical patterns, which on average gives signals with relatively small SL, and also occasionally helps to catch big moves in the markets (more information in the video) This indicator has three main types of notifications: The first type warns of a possible/upcoming signal on the next bar The second type indicates the presence of a ready signal to enter the market/open a position The third type is for SL and TP levels - you will be notified every time price re
FFx Engulfing Setup Alerter
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
FFx Engulfing Setup Alerter gives trade suggestions with Entry, Target 1, Target 2 and StopLoss. Below are the different options available: Entry suggestion - pips to be added over the break for the entry 3 different options to calculate the SL - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at the pattern High/Low 3 different options to calculate the 2 TPs - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at Risk/Reward Offset the dashboard - any place on the chart Remove the suggestion once the price reached the SL line Lines
FFx InsideBar Setup Alerter
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
FFx InsideBar Setup Alerter gives trade suggestions with Entry, Target 1, Target 2 and StopLoss. Below are the different options available: Entry suggestion - pips to be added over the break for the entry Minimum candle size - to avoid too close buy/sell entry suggestions 3 different options to calculate the SL - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at the pattern High/Low 3 different options to calculate the 2 TPs - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at Risk/Reward Offset the dashboard - any place on the c
More from author
Nine Timeframes Stoch RSI
Anon Candra N
Indicators
Analyzing multiple time frames of a currency pair in one window can make you confused. To analyze multiple time frames, you need reliable indicators. One of them is using 9TF STOCH RSI . I've been working day and night to create code that is simple but reliable and covers all nine time frames in just one indicator .  Let's look at some of the advantages of this indicator: Colorful histogram . The color of the curve in each timeframe is different from one another.  Arrows indicating the crossing
Nine Timeframes RSIMA
Anon Candra N
Indicators
Analyzing multiple time frames of a currency pair in one window can make you confused. To analyze multiple time frames, you need reliable indicators. One of them is using 9TF RSI MA . I've been working day and night to create code that is simple but reliable and covers all nine time frames in just one indicator .  Let's look at some of the advantages of this indicator: Colorful histogram . The color of the curve in each timeframe is different from one another.  Arrows indicating the crossing of
Dashboard 9TF Double RSI Double MA Angle Button
Anon Candra N
Indicators
Analyzing multiple time frames of a currency pair in one window can make you confused. To analyze multiple time frames, you need reliable indicators. One of them is using 9TF Double RSI Double MA . I've been working day and night to create code that is simple but reliable and covers all nine time frames in just one indicator .  Let's look at some of the advantages of this indicator: Double RSI , i.e RSI faster & RSI slower. Double MA , i.e MA faster & MA slower. MA angle of fast & slow. ( Note
Dashboard 9TF Double CCI Double MA Angle Button
Anon Candra N
Indicators
Analyzing multiple time frames of a currency pair in one window can make you confused. To analyze multiple time frames, you need reliable indicators. One of them is using 9TF Double CCI Double MA . I've been working day and night to create code that is simple but reliable and covers all nine time frames in just one indicator .  Let's look at some of the advantages of this indicator: Double CCI , i.e CCI faster & CCI slower. Double MA , i.e MA faster & MA slower. MA angle of fast & slow. ( Note
Dashboard Trend Bar Smart Level 9TF Double CCI
Anon Candra N
Indicators
An accurate CCI indicator is available. Dashboard Trend Bar Smart Level 9TF Double CCI. Double CCI , i.e Fast CCI & Slow CCI Why you need second CCI? Using additional indicators will convince us more in live trading 9TF Fast CCI curve 9TF Slow CCI curve 9TF real time  CCI angle 9TF real time CCI value 9TF real time CCI direction/phase 9TF Trend Bar   New algo in calculating trend bar On/off Button . Very useful to show/hide indicator in just one click Real time 9TF dashboard monitor   Ability to
Dashboard Trend Bar Smart Level 9TF Double RSI
Anon Candra N
Indicators
An accurate RSI indicator is available. Dashboard Trend Bar Smart Level 9TF Double RSI. Double RSI , i.e Fast RSI & Slow RSI Why you need second RSI? Using additional indicators will convince us more in live trading 9TF Fast RSI curve 9TF Slow RSI curve 9TF real time  RSI angle 9TF real time RSI value 9TF real time RSI direction/phase 9TF Trend Bar   New algo in calculating trend bar On/off Button . Very useful to show/hide indicator in just one click Real time 9TF dashboard monitor   Ability to
Dashboard Trend Bar Smart Level 9TF Dual MACD
Anon Candra N
Indicators
An accurate MACD indicator is available. Dashboard Trend Bar Smart Level 9TF Dual MACD. Dual MACD , i.e Fast (MACD 1) & Slow (MACD 2) Why you need second MACD? Using additional indicators will convince us more in live trading 9TF Fast MACD 1 curve 9TF Slow MACD 2 curve 9TF real time  MACD angle 9TF real time MACD value 9TF real time MACD direction/phase 9TF Trend Bar   New algo in calculating trend bar On/off Button . Very useful to show/hide indicator in just one click Real time 9TF dashboard m
Dashboard Trend Bar Smart Level 9TF Dual STOCH
Anon Candra N
Indicators
An accurate Stochastic indicator is available. Dashboard Trend Bar Smart Level 9TF Dual Stochastic. Dual Stochastic , i.e Fast Stochastic & Slow Stochastic  Why you need second Stochastic? Using additional indicators will convince us more in live trading 9TF Fast Stochastic curve 9TF Slow Stochastic curve 9TF real time  Stochastic angle 9TF real time Stochastic value 9TF real time Stochastic direction/phase 9TF Trend Bar   New algo in calculating trend bar On/off Button . Very useful to show/hid
MTF Precise Price Action Arrow Filtered
Anon Candra N
Indicators
If you are looking for a trading tool that combines various indicators, then you are on the right page. Why do we need to combine different indicators? THE ANSWER IS TO STRENGTHEN THE SIGNAL. It is possible that the RSI is rising at that time but is the moving average also rising? Is the stochastic also rising? Is the CCI also rising? Sometimes RSI keeps going up even though it is already in the overbought area. Even at 100 it is still going up. Is it safe for us to take a sell position when R
MTF Non Repaint Arrow Five RSI RTD
Anon Candra N
1 (1)
Indicators
After weeks of intensive development, the latest version is finally here! [V2.20] MTF NRPA 5 RSI RTD ( New 2026 Algorithm ) Non-Repaint Arrow with Real-Time Dashboard This major update introduces powerful new features along with significant algorithm improvements designed to deliver more accurate multi-timeframe trend analysis and high-quality trading signals. I've completely refined the core algorithms to provide a smoother and more reliable trading experience. Default Trading System: This
MTF Precise Price Action Arrow Filtered Model S
Anon Candra N
Indicators
Introducing the advanced trading tools of 2023. MTF PPAAF Model S. This is sub window version of my best trading tool : MTF Precise Price Action Arrow Filtered.  Click here to learn more about MTF PPAAF . This trading tool is equipped with various powerful features : MTF = Multi Time Frame = Time Frame can be changed. On/off button. Non Repaint Arrows.  Customizable parameter, color etc.  Can show all time frame (ATF) crossover arrows of fast stochastic main line & fast stochastic signal line (
ATF Trend Following Trend Bar OBOS
Anon Candra N
Indicators
If you are curious about the position of the stochastic, RSI, CCI curve, whether it is at the OBOS level or not, then this trading tool is for you. Introducing the advanced trading tools of 2024. ATF Trend Following Trend Bar OBOS. This indicator is similar to MTF PPAAF Model S but have two layers.  Click here to learn more about MTF PPAAFS . This trading tool is equipped with various powerful features : MTF = Multi Time Frame = Time Frame can be changed. On/off button. Customizable parameter,
MTF Precise Price Action Arrow Filtered Model T
Anon Candra N
Indicators
Hello traders. Introducing my best trading tool : MTF PPAAF Model T. Multi Time Frame Precise Price Action Arrow Filtered Model T. This trading tool is my best work after years of making various trading tools. This trading tool is similar to the original MTF PPAAF but you can monitor per TF curve of Double RSI and Stochastic visually from M1 to MN which is very very important! If you are looking for a multi-timeframe trading tool that combines several indicators and is equipped with a dashboar
Dashboard Multi Currency MTF Stochastic
Anon Candra N
Indicators
With this trading tool, you can scan 15 markets simultaneously . Introducing, new trading indicator 2024 : ️ Dashboard Multi Currency Multi Time Frame Stochastic. There are at least two reasons why I created this trading tool : First , I'm bored of only observing one market. Second , I don't want to lose the entry moment in another market. That's why I want to know other market conditions at the same time. For this reason, I need a scanner that can scan the conditions of several markets si
Dashboard Multi Currency MTF Double CCI
Anon Candra N
Indicators
With this trading tool, you can scan 15 markets simultaneously . Introducing, new trading indicator 2024 : ️ Dashboard Multi Currency Multi Time Frame Double CCI. There are at least two reasons why I created this trading tool : First , I'm bored of only observing one market. Second , I don't want to lose the entry moment in another market. That's why I want to know other market conditions at the same time. For this reason, I need a scanner that can scan the conditions of several markets si
Dashboard Multi Currency MTF Double RSI
Anon Candra N
Indicators
With this trading tool, you can scan 15 markets simultaneously . Introducing, new trading indicator 2024 : ️ Dashboard Multi Currency Multi Time Frame Double RSI. There are at least two reasons why I created this trading tool : First , I'm bored of only observing one market. Second , I don't want to lose the entry moment in another market. That's why I want to know other market conditions at the same time. For this reason, I need a scanner that can scan the conditions of several markets si
ATF Double CCI Model T
Anon Candra N
Indicators
Looking for a trading tool based on the CCI indicator that can display crossovers arrows on all time frames? Introducing trading indicator : All Time Frame Double CCI Model T ready to help you achieve daily profits. This tool is created using the intersection of two CCI (Double CCI) indicator lines: the main CCI and the signal CCI. Using this tool makes it easier to observe the real-time dashboard and intersections of multiple timeframes simultaneously. Viewing both higher and lower timeframes
ATF Double CCI Model S
Anon Candra N
Indicators
Looking for a trading tool based on the CCI indicator that can display crossovers arrows on all time frames? Introducing trading indicator : All Time Frame Double CCI Model S ready to help you achieve daily profits. This tool is created using the intersection of two CCI (Double CCI) indicator lines: the main CCI and the signal CCI. Using this tool makes it easier to observe the real-time dashboard and intersections of multiple timeframes simultaneously. Viewing both higher and lower timeframes
ATF Macd Model T
Anon Candra N
Indicators
Looking for a trading tool based on the MACD indicator that can display crossovers arrows on all time frames? Introducing trading indicator : All Time Frame MACD Model T ready to help you achieve daily profits. This tool is created using the intersection of two indicator lines of MACD : the main MACD and the signal MACD. Using this tool makes it easier to observe the real-time dashboard and intersections of multiple timeframes simultaneously. Viewing both higher and lower timeframes simultaneou
ATF Macd Model S
Anon Candra N
Indicators
Looking for a trading tool based on the MACD indicator that can display crossovers arrows on all time frames? Introducing trading indicator : All Time Frame MACD Model S ready to help you achieve daily profits. This tool is created using the intersection of two indicator lines of MACD : the main MACD and the signal MACD. Using this tool makes it easier to observe the real-time dashboard and intersections of multiple timeframes simultaneously. Viewing both higher and lower timeframes simultaneou
ATF Stochastic Model T
Anon Candra N
Indicators
Looking for a trading tool based on the Stochastic indicator that can display crossovers arrows on all time frames? Introducing trading indicator : All Time Frame Stochastic Model T ready to help you achieve daily profits. This tool is created using the intersection of two indicator lines of Stochastic  : the main Stochastic  and the signal Stochastic . Using this tool makes it easier to observe the real-time dashboard and intersections of multiple timeframes simultaneously. Viewing both higher
ATF Stochastic Model S
Anon Candra N
Indicators
Looking for a trading tool based on the Stochastic indicator that can display crossovers arrows on all time frames? Introducing trading indicator : All Time Frame Stochastic Model S ready to help you achieve daily profits. This tool is created using the intersection of two indicator lines of Stochastic  : the main Stochastic and the signal Stochastic . Using this tool makes it easier to observe the real-time dashboard and intersections of multiple timeframes simultaneously. Viewing both higher
ATF Double RSI Model T
Anon Candra N
Indicators
Looking for a trading tool based on the RSI indicator that can display crossovers arrows on all time frames? Introducing trading indicator : All Time Frame Double RSI Model T ready to help you achieve daily profits. This tool is created using the intersection of two RSI (Double RSI) indicator lines: the main RSI and the signal RSI. Using this tool makes it easier to observe the real-time dashboard and intersections of multiple timeframes simultaneously. Viewing both higher and lower timeframes
ATF Double RSI Model S
Anon Candra N
Indicators
Looking for a trading tool based on the RSI indicator that can display crossovers arrows on all time frames? Introducing trading indicator : All Time Frame Double RSI Model S ready to help you achieve daily profits. This tool is created using the intersection of two RSI (Double RSI) indicator lines: the main RSI and the signal RSI. Using this tool makes it easier to observe the real-time dashboard and intersections of multiple timeframes simultaneously. Viewing both higher and lower timeframes
ATF Two MA Model T
Anon Candra N
Indicators
Looking for a trading tool based on the moving average indicator that can display crossovers arrows on all time frames? Introducing trading indicator : All Time Frame Two MA Model T ready to help you achieve daily profits. This tool is created using the intersection of two moving average  indicator lines: the main MA1 and the signal MA2. Using this tool makes it easier to observe the real-time dashboard and intersections of multiple timeframes simultaneously. Viewing both higher and lower timef
ATF Two MA Model S
Anon Candra N
Indicators
Looking for a trading tool based on the moving average indicator that can display crossovers arrows on all time frames? Introducing trading indicator : All Time Frame Two MA Model S ready to help you achieve daily profits. This tool is created using the intersection of two moving average indicator lines: the main MA1 and the signal MA2. Using this tool makes it easier to observe the real-time dashboard and intersections of multiple timeframes simultaneously. Viewing both higher and lower timefr
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review