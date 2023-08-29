ON Trade Optuma Astro

Introducing the Astronomy Indicator for MT4: Your Ultimate Celestial Trading Companion

Are you ready to elevate your trading experience to celestial heights? Look no further than our revolutionary Astronomy Indicator for MT4. This innovative tool transcends traditional trading indicators, harnessing the power of complex algorithms to provide you with unparalleled astronomical insights and precision calculations.

A Universe of Information at Your Fingertips: Gaze upon a comprehensive panel that unveils a treasure trove of astronomical data. Witness the planets' geo/heliocentric coordinates, the sun/earth distance, magnitudes, elongations, constellations, ecliptic and equatorial coordinates, and even horizontal coordinates—each meticulously calculated and beautifully presented. The vertical line generated by the indicator corresponds to the time value, granting you a cosmic perspective on your trading journey.

Planetary Lines and Relationships: Experience the magic of planetary lines as they grace your charts, with customizable scales and angles. Effortlessly toggle the visibility of each planet's line through the intuitive control panel. Discover the art of planetary relationships with indicators for conjunctions, sextiles, quadratures, trines, oppositions, and retrogrades. Explore these cosmic configurations within your chosen time range, empowering you to identify significant trading opportunities.

Unlocking Gann's Wisdom: Unveil the future with Gann-inspired squaring vertical lines that reveal potential reversal times. This innovative modification brings Gann's time-tested principles to life, helping you stay ahead of market turns and trends.

Lunar Guidance: Navigate the lunar phases with elegance as the New Moon and Full Moon adorn your charts. Lunar cycles play a vital role in trading, and our indicator ensures you never miss a beat.

The Square of Nine Advantage: Harness the Square of Nine panel to enrich your astronomical analyses. This ancient tool has been seamlessly integrated to empower you with unique perspectives on price and time relationships.

Time of Planetary Degree: Embark on a journey through the heavens with the Time of Planetary Degree function. Effortlessly adjust angles and dive into the cosmos, aligning your trading decisions with celestial wisdom.

Orbits and More: Witness the orbits function, an ingenious feature that draws orbit time separators on your chart, be it daily or current. The indicator's account info panel complements its features with a powerful lot calculator and alarm function, ensuring you're always in control.

Seize the Stars: Navigate the universe of trading with an overlay function that offers clarity and precision. Every feature is seamlessly accessible through the intuitive control panel, allowing you to save your preferred settings for a personalized trading journey.

A Bright Future Awaits: This Astronomy Indicator marks the dawn of a new era. As you embrace its potential, remember that it's merely the beginning. Updates are on the horizon, with a vision to establish it as the premier and unparalleled offering in the market.

One Note of Importance: While the indicator does not support backtesting, rest assured that its functionality has been meticulously captured in an attached video and images. Witness its dynamic capabilities in action.

Your Review Matters: As you embark on this cosmic trading journey, kindly share your experiences through reviews. Your feedback fuels our pursuit of excellence.

Embrace the stars, capture the planets, and navigate the cosmos with confidence. The Astronomy Indicator for MT4 is your guiding light in the world of trading, merging the profound with the practical in a harmonious dance of celestial precision and financial acumen.