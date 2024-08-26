Forecast System

Brand New Strategy.

Three Month Rent is $30.

ONE YEAR RENT ONLY $50.

FREE EURUSD VERSION AVAILABLE UNDER << Forecast System Gift >>. NO NEED FOR BACKTEST!

Link to the FREE version --> https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/110085?source=Site

---

This is a simple strategy based on BREAKOUT and FIBONACCI levels.

After a breakout, either, the market:

- continues the move directly to the 161, 261 and 423 levels, or

- retraces to the 50% level (also called a correction) and thereafter continues the move in the initial direction to the 161, 261 and 423 levels... or continues and makes a trend change.

Be aware: Trend behaves like the wind... it can change at any moment, sometimes it blows very hard, sometimes the wind blows gently or doesn't blow at all.

The key of the system is the detection of the breakout bar indicated in green (UP) or red (DOWN).

At the moment of breakout the fibonacci target levels are calculated & drawn on the chart. The breakout moment generates a signal (green/red arrow).

There is a retrace level... and three target levels. Optimal trades start at the retrace level, however this level is not always triggered.

In  order to filter trades... the latest version has a rectangle signal/object (4 squares) that indicates the main trend, and thus is the recommended trade direction.

You trade away from the rectangle object (when close) or onwards the object (when far away).

The object is the moving average EMA 200 value on period H4.
When price is below... it's downtrend. When price is above... it's uptrend.
Please, also take into account the slope direction of the EMA 200.

Works for every forex pair and timeframe (period).

Includes pop-up alerts and mql5 notifications.

Please private message me for any question, additional guidance & extra indicators that I use.

It's key to have a good trend indicator... I will provide you this one separately.

Happy Trading to You!

------

