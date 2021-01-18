EasyWay Trade Panel Buy Sell Arrows RegrChannel ZZ

#EasyWayTradePanel indicator for #MetaTrader4 , is trade assistants for manual trading in any #currency in #FOREX , #CRYPTOCURRENCY as #Bitcoin , #Ethereum , #Lightcoin and more. Also is EasyWay to use for #COMMODITY as #Gold , #Silver , #Oil , #Gas ...... and #CFDs .

When installed on the chart in your chosen time frame and trading tool, the indicator automatically draws the following custom indicators used in the EasyWayTradePanel trading strategy.

1) Zigzag_Extreme_Indicator,

2) Regression_Channel_Indicator,

3) Buy_Sell_Arrows_Indicator ,

4) Support_Resistance_Indicator with 4 levels Weekly,Daily,4h,1h.

5) TradePanel who shows you account information: Today and Yesterday Profits, Balance,Last Profit, Last Open Lot Size, All Open Buy/Sell Position and total lots , Free Margin Level, Equity, 24 hour timer, Spread, Currency and Period.

6) Moved candle timer shows you the time to close the last candle of currently period.

The One Click Trading window will open over of the panel.

If you RENT the EasyWayTradePanel indicator for at least 12 months, as a bonus I will send you 4 more #MT4 indicators for system support:

1) EasyWay OscillatorAlert,

2) EasyWay SymbolChanger

3) EasyWay NewsPanel

4) EasyWay SuperTrend

You can use the EasyWay TradePanel system with the given indicators or create your own strategies using only the Trade Ranel.

Risk Warning-Disclaimer: There is a high level of risk involved when trading leveraged products such as #ForexExchangeMarket/Contract For Differences (CFD). CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work, and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money. Any news, opinions, research, data or other information contained within this page is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment or trading advice. I provide information, quotes, references and links to or from other sites and blogs and other sources of economic and market information as an educational service and prospects and does not endorse the opinions or recommendations of the sites, blogs or other sources of information.



