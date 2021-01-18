EasyWay Trade Panel Buy Sell Arrows RegrChannel ZZ

#EasyWayTradePanel indicator for #MetaTrader4 , is trade assistants for manual trading in any #currency in #FOREX, #CRYPTOCURRENCY as #Bitcoin,#Ethereum, #Lightcoin and more. Also is EasyWay to use for #COMMODITY as #Gold, #Silver, #Oil, #Gas ...... and #CFDs.

When installed on the chart in your chosen time frame and trading tool, the indicator automatically draws the following custom indicators used in the EasyWayTradePanel trading strategy.

1) Zigzag_Extreme_Indicator,

2) Regression_Channel_Indicator,

3) Buy_Sell_Arrows_Indicator ,

4) Support_Resistance_Indicator with 4 levels Weekly,Daily,4h,1h.

5) TradePanel who shows you account information: Today and Yesterday Profits, Balance,Last Profit, Last Open Lot Size, All Open Buy/Sell Position and total lots , Free Margin Level, Equity, 24 hour timer, Spread, Currency and Period.

6) Moved candle timer shows you the time to close the last candle of currently period.

The One Click Trading window will open over of the panel.

 If you RENT the EasyWayTradePanel indicator for at least 12 months, as a bonus I will send you 4 more #MT4 indicators for system support:

1) EasyWay OscillatorAlert,

2) EasyWay SymbolChanger

3) EasyWay NewsPanel

4) EasyWay SuperTrend

You can use the EasyWay TradePanel system with the given indicators or create your own strategies using only the Trade Ranel.

 Risk Warning-Disclaimer: There is a high level of risk involved when trading leveraged products such as #ForexExchangeMarket/Contract For Differences (CFD). CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work, and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money. Any news, opinions, research, data or other information contained within this page is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment or trading advice. I provide information, quotes, references and links to or from other sites and blogs and other sources of economic and market information as an educational service and prospects and does not endorse the opinions or recommendations of the sites, blogs or other sources of information.


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5 (1)
Indicators
The indicator of a Professional Trader is an arrow indicator for predicting the direction of price movement. I have been working on this indicator since 2014. You can use this indicator as your main indicator, use its entry signals, and use it as your only indicator to find entry points. About the product: Recommended TF [H4-D1-W1]   . The indicator predicts the direction of the next candle. Fits a variety of tools; Flexibility in settings for different instruments and intervals through the MO
THE GRAFF III
Charles Harper
Indicators
The [GRAFF] III manual trading system is based on multiple MetaTrader (MT4) indicators. Together, the entire PACK of GRAFF III indicators makes an advanced trading tool. The system consists of over 20 different custom-built indicators which have been carefully selected and tested in the long term to produce strong and efficient trading signals. The particular indicators are based on different mathematical formulas, so the entire system is calibrated to remove false signals from its own indicator
FFx Universal Strength Meter PRO
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
FFx Universal Strength Meter PRO is more than a basic strength meter. Instead of limiting the calculation to price, it can be based on any of the 19 integrated strength modes + 9 timeframes. With the FFx USM, you are able to define any period for any combination of timeframes. For example, you can set the dashboard for the last 10 candles for M15-H1-H4… Full flexibility! Very easy to interpret... It gives a great idea about which currency is weak and which is strong, so you can find the best pai
Pan PrizMA C D Phase
Aleksey Panfilov
Indicators
Pan PrizMA CD Phase is an analogue of the МetaТrader 5 indicator , and is an option based on the Pan PrizMA indicator. Details . Averaging by a quadric-quartic polynomial increases the smoothness of lines, adds momentum and rhythm. Extrapolation by the sinusoid function near a constant allows adjusting the delay or lead of signals. The value of the phase - wave status parameter (which is close in meaning to the trigonometric phase or the angle of the radius-vector rotation in the trigonometric p
Green Wall Arrows
Daniel Luchinger
1 (1)
Indicators
The Name Green Wall : Arrows hits a lot of TP, by changing the idea of non using SL as something bad, but instead use Small TP and a lot of free Margin and Patience. Use micro TP and a lot of Free Margin with this indicator on Forex. It also can be used with Binary Options. This strategy is intended to be traded Manually. This Indicator runs on Open Bar, arrows will delete when price are against it. The only Indicator Parameter is Alerts true/false, all the rest is included inside the code. Arro
Golden Monowave
Ahmed Mohamed Ali
Indicators
Golden Monowave is monowave indicator, the monowave theory is one of Elliott wave approach and one of most complicate and accurate method. Golden Monowave can shortcut many major steps to identify and describe the monowave. It works on any timeframe and with any trading instrument, including currencies, indices, futures, etc. Input Parameters initial_Bars - set the initial number of bars to calculate. wave_color - select the color of the wave. label_color - select the color of labels. temp_labe
Ticks Size
Viktor Kolmakov
Indicators
This indicator displays in a separate window the difference between the number of points which increased the price, and the number of points that decreased the price during the time interval specified in the settings. The time interval for calculation is expressed as the number of bars of the chart the indicator is attached to. This approach allows you to evaluate the movement direction (growth or fall) of the instrument's price, the strength of the movement and the size of the movement in point
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EasyWay FiboZZ Forex Trade Panel
Borislav Shterev
Indicators
FiboZZ Trade Panel is trade assistants designed for manual trading and include account information panel with automatic drawing of ZigZag Extreme Arrows , Daily Fibonacci Extension with 3 levels for targets. You can use it with the following tow strategies or to use the indicators to create your own strategies. The information panel shows you: -Today and Yesterday Profits, -Balance, -Last Profit, -Last Open Lot Size, -All Open Buy/Sell Position and total lots , -Free Margin Level, -Equity, -24 h
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