TimeFilter

The bit field. Each bit of this field corresponds to an hour of day (0 bit - 0 hour, ..., 23 bit - 23-rd hour). If the value of a bit is equal to 0, trade signals will be enabled during the corresponding hour. If the value of a bit is equal to 1, trade signals will be disabled during the corresponding hour. A specified number is represented as a binary number and is used as bit mask.

Disabled hours have higher priority than the enabled ones.