LT Volume Weighted Average Price

The LT VWAP is a MetaTrader 5 indicator that plots the Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP) directly on the chart. It helps traders identify key price areas, follow market direction, and spot potential zones of support, resistance, equilibrium, overextension, and mean reversion.

Version 2.0 has been significantly expanded compared to the previous release, while maintaining ease of use and introducing new features for more comprehensive market analysis.

Key Features:

  • Daily VWAP

  • Weekly VWAP

  • Monthly VWAP

  • Yearly VWAP

  • Anchored VWAP Mode

  • VWAP Bands

  • Interactive On-Chart Buttons

  • Price Crossing Alerts

  • Volume Type Selection

  • Band Customization


What's New in Version 2.0:

Yearly VWAP: In addition to the Daily, Weekly, and Monthly VWAPs, the indicator now includes a Yearly VWAP, allowing traders to analyze important price levels over longer time horizons.

Anchored VWAP: You can now enable Anchored VWAP Mode and choose the exact point on the chart from which the VWAP calculation begins. This feature is especially useful for analyzing specific market moves.

On-Chart Buttons: Version 2.0 introduces interactive buttons directly on the chart, allowing you to quickly show or hide VWAP lines without opening the indicator settings.

VWAP Bands: Bands have been added above and below the VWAP to help visualize when price is moving significantly away from the average. The bands are fully customizable and can use the Daily, Weekly, Monthly, or Yearly VWAP as their reference.

Volume Type Selection: Version 2.0 lets you choose the volume source used in the calculation: Real Volume or Tick Volume. This improves the indicator's adaptability across different assets, markets, and brokers.

Alerts: The indicator can generate alerts whenever price crosses a VWAP line or one of its bands.


LT VWAP by Litoral Trading is a practical tool for traders who want a clearer, faster, and more visual way to monitor the market's average price.

It can be used across a variety of trading styles, including scalping, day trading, swing trading, and trend analysis.

Enjoy using it!

Recommended products
Swiss VWAPsimple
Terence Gronowski
4.8 (5)
Indicators
Swiss VWAPsimple Motivation Did not find free VWAP that works, the one that I found craseh. So I created a VWAP which calculates values only for the actual day. So computer resouces are not over stressed. What is VWAP, how is it used?  VWAP stands for Volume Weighed Average Price, it calculates the running sum of tick volume and the runnung sum of price times tickvolume. The division of these sums result in a weighed price (Sum P*V/Sum V). The calculation starts normally at midnight. The values
FREE
White Weis Volume Ticks
Ricardo Almeida Branco
5 (4)
Indicators
White Weis Volume This indicator shows the sum of the volume in each wave, bulish or bearish, as idealized by David Weis , but it brings an important addition , which is the marking of the bar with the highest volume of the wave (White Bar)! In coding the indicator, it was sought to optimize the code to require minimal processing during use and not to overload mt5. The indicator can be used for pre-trading analysis and study, where the trader analyzes possible points of support and resistance
Box Weis Wave
Thalles Nascimento De Carvalho
5 (1)
Indicators
Elevate Your Analysis with the Weis Wave Box ! If you seek precision and clarity in your trading , the Weis Wave Box is the perfect tool. This advanced volume wave indicator provides clear visualization of the effort vs. result dynamics in the market — essential for traders focused on volume and flow reading. Key Features: Customizable Volume Waves – adjust in ticks to fit your strategy. Adjustable History – analyze specific periods with more accuracy. Real Volume vs Ticks – unders
VWAP and MVWAP
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
3.88 (8)
Indicators
Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP) is a trading benchmark commonly used by Big Players that gives the average price a Symbol has traded throughout the day. It is based on both Volume and price. Additionally we put in this indicator the MVWAP (Moving Volume Weighted Average Price). For those who do not know the usage and the importance od this indicator I recommend a great article about this subject at Investopedia ( https://www.investopedia.com/articles/trading/11/trading-with-vwap-mvwap.asp )
FREE
Stackable VWAP
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
3.5 (4)
Indicators
Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP) is a trading benchmark commonly used by Big Players that gives the average price a Symbol has traded throughout the day. It is based on both Volume and price. Additionally we put in this indicator the MVWAP (Moving Volume Weighted Average Price). For those who do not know the usage and the importance od this indicator I recommend a great article about this subject at Investopedia ( https://www.investopedia.com/articles/trading/11/trading-with-vwap-mvwap.asp
FREE
Titan Dual Mode Utility
Alex Junior Gomes Barbosa
Utilities
Titan Dual Mode Utility is a high-performance trading assistant designed for traders who require speed, precision, and flexibility in the MetaTrader 5 terminal. This utility was developed to solve the delay of manual order entry, providing a professional interface for modern scalpers and intraday traders. The main innovation of this tool is the Dual Mode System , which allows the user to switch between two different execution strategies instantly: Protected Mode: This mode is designed for conser
FREE
MA Distance Histogram
Pablo Filipe Soares De Almeida
Indicators
MA Distance Histogram The MA Distance Histogram is an indicator that displays, in histogram form, the distance between the closing price (Close) and a Moving Average, providing a clear visualization of market strength and momentum. Positive values indicate that the price is above the moving average, representing buying pressure (bulls). Negative values indicate that the price is below the moving average, representing selling pressure (bears). The indicator uses ATR (Average True Range) to normal
Automatic Vwap Midas
Ricardo Almeida Branco
5 (1)
Indicators
The 3 Automatic Vwap (Midas) Indicator can be used for Price and Volume studyers to map the movement of market drivers. It automatically plots 3 Vwaps, two of which are dynamic and will be updated throughout the day if new highs or new lows emerge. The third Vwap is daily and can help if the trend is up or down. Also, an auxiliary indicator that plots (also dynamic) points of interest with OHLC prices (Open, High and Low of the current day and Close of the previous day) was inserted. Success and
Midas VWAP
Paulo Henrique Faquineli Garcia
4 (2)
Indicators
Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP) is a trading benchmark commonly used by Big Players that gives the average price a Symbol has traded throughout the day. It is based on both Volume and price. This indicator contains Daily VWAP and MIDAS' VWAP, which means you are able to anchor the beggining of MIDAS' calculations and, therefore you will be able to use this methodology to study price versus volume moves after anchor point. You will be able to anchor up to 3 HIGH MIDAS VWAP's and 3 LOW. Wish
FREE
Frato Vwap Bands
Francisco Felipe Alves Da Silva Rocha
Indicators
Frato VWAP Bands — Volume Weighted Average Price with Standard Deviation Frato VWAP Bands is an indicator that combines the traditional VWAP with dynamic volatility bands. It offers a multi-period view of the volume-weighted average price. Main Functionality: The indicator calculates the VWAP (Volume Weighted Average Price) and plots up to 3 upper and lower bands based on the standard deviation. The calculation is reset at the beginning of each new selected period (Hourly, H4, Daily, Weekly,
FREE
Tick Database
Boris Sedov
Utilities
Tick Database — export of tick database from MT5 terminal to MT4. The utility provides access to the tick database in real time. This is necessary to generate synthetic charts in the MT4 terminal, which initially does not provide for loading a tick database. For example, you can organize permanent access to the tick database for the Seconds Chart utility. If the opening time of the current candle in the terminals is different, then you need to specify the time offset in hours. Example We open M1
FREE
VWAP Indicator
LUC JACOBUS A VERHEECKE
4.11 (27)
Indicators
Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP) The volume weighted average price (VWAP) is a  trading   benchmark  used by traders that gives the average price a security has traded at throughout the day, based on both volume and price. It is important because it provides traders with insight into both the trend and value of a security. This indicator VWAP V2 is free and is the manual version of the extended Easy VWAP indicator (30 Euro), where the date and time properties are automatically entered. With
FREE
Quick deals EA
Aleksandr Slavskii
Utilities
Горячие клавиши плюс клик левой кнопки мыши на графике. Советник открывает сделки, выставляет лимитные и стоповые ордера, удаляет ордера и закрывает позиции, также  делает реверс  открытых позиций, выставляет прописанные в настройках стоп лосс и тейк профит. (реверс только на неттинговых счетах) При запуске советника можно посмотреть подсказку как действует советник при нажатии клавиши + клик на графике. Правее последнего бара, ниже цены Ctrl+ЛКМ  - OpenSell Правее последнего бара, выше цены C
MW Volume
Martin Bittencourt
3.8 (5)
Indicators
The Martinware Volume indicator plots a colored moving average over volume bars. The coloring uses three colors and can be done in different ways choosable by the user and is applied both to the average as to the volume bars. Three types of coloring are possible: None: no coloring is done Increasing or decreasing: changes the color depending on the current value being bigger or lesser than the previous one Volume relative to average: colors vary if the current volume is bigger or lesser then
FREE
VWAP Anchor Tool
Jackson Mukurani Wanguthi
Indicators
Anchored VWAP is a lightweight, interactive volume-weighted average price indicator designed for traders who need precision without clutter. Unlike standard VWAP that resets every session, this tool lets you drop up to five custom anchors directly on any candle. Each anchor calculates VWAP from that exact point forward, complete with standard deviation bands to highlight where price may find support or resistance relative to volume. Key Features: • Up to 5 simultaneous anchors — compare multi
FREE
Waves Sizer
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
3.86 (7)
Indicators
Wyckoff fans, enjoy! Ideally to be used with the Weis Waves indicator, but it can be easily used alone, the Waves Sizer puts the range (in resulting Price movement) done by the Price on its market swings. You can control how accurate or loose will be the swings. This tool is very helpful for visually know how much the Price has traveled in your Timeframe. This way you can confront this level of effort with the resulting Volume, etc... Weis Waves indicator: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/produc
FREE
Renko bars with tail
Dionisio Munir Miziarajunior
Utilities
This EA generates high-precision Offline Renko charts from 1-minute data. When attached to a live chart, it processes every tick to update the bricks at the configured size (Default: 100 points). Although the generated chart is offline (not directly tradable), the EA features an exclusive synchronization system that mirrors all pending orders, open positions, and trading history from the real asset onto the Renko chart in real-time, allowing for flawless technical analysis and operational forens
Wave Box Market Frenquency
Jean Jacques Huve Ribeiro
4.75 (4)
Indicators
Totally linked to the result of a movement and the duration he had. Its height records how many ticks the asset walked during a given movement, its width shows us the duration that movement had. Its configuration must be in line with the Weis Wave Indicator configuration to observe the movement force and can indicate a possible accumulation or distribution of the movement;
FREE
Start Midas Displacement Channel
Ricardo Almeida Branco
Indicators
Midas is the acronym for Market Interpretation / Data Analysis System is a trade approach started in 1995 by technical analyst Paul Levine and later developed by Andrew Coles, PhD and David Hawkins. Learn more in the book MIDAS Technical Analysis: A VWAP Approach to Trading and Investing in Today's Markets , (I saw that it is possible buy via Amazon). The positive points in relation to the Midas-based indicators are the prediction of movement reversal points, the negative point is the subjectivi
Value Chart Candlesticks
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
4.57 (14)
Indicators
The idea of a Value Chart indicator was presented in the very good book I read back in 2020 , " Dynamic Trading Indicators: Winning with Value Charts and Price Action Profile ", from the authors Mark Helweg and David Stendahl. The idea is simple and the result is pure genius: Present candlestick Price analysis in a detrended way! HOW TO READ THIS INDICATOR Look for Overbought and Oversold levels. Of course, you will need to test the settings a lot to find the "correct" one for your approach. It
FREE
MIDAS Super VWAP
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
4.27 (11)
Indicators
Imagine VWAP, MVWAP and MIDAS in one place... Well, you found it! Now you can track the movement of Big Players in various ways, as they in general pursue the benchmarks related to this measuring, gauging if they had good execution or poor execution on their orders. Traders and analysts use the VWAP to eliminate the noise that occurs throughout the day, so they can measure what prices buyers and sellers are really trading. VWAP gives traders insight into how a stock trades for that day and deter
FREE
Format Charts
Vital H B Engenharia Ltda
5 (1)
Utilities
If you use several charts open at the same time, you know how boring it is to apply formats to each chart individually. This script can change all open charts using a single command. Parameters: 1 - Choose symbol to put on charts: apply the selected symbol to all charts. If "current", it does not change the symbol; 2 - Choose timeframe or leave empty: apply the selected timeframe to all charts. If "CURRENT", it does not change the timeframe; 3 - Apply template to the charts: If true, apply the t
FREE
VisualVol EURUSD
Maxim Kuznetsov
Indicators
The indicator highlights the points that a professional trader sees in ordinary indicators. VisualVol visually displays different volatility indicators on a single scale and a common align. Highlights the excess of volume indicators in color. At the same time, Tick and Real Volume, Actual range, ATR, candle size and return (open-close difference) can be displayed. Thanks to VisualVol, you will see the market periods and the right time for different trading operations. This version is intended f
FREE
Color Histogram Volume Set
Ricardo Almeida Branco
Indicators
Do you use volume in your reading of the market? Certainly many traders use it, and do not imagine operating without it. The Color Histogram Volume Set indicator allows the user to choose the value that he considers interesting to monitor. When you pass this you will have visual confirmation and if you want you will also have the audible alert that is given by the indicator. Of course, there are other ways to try to find a high volume, such as assessing whether the volume is above av
MSX Hybrid Heiken Scalper
Som Prakash Gehlot
5 (1)
Indicators
MSX Hybrid Heiken Scalper Overview MSX Hybrid Heiken Scalper is a MetaTrader 5 indicator based on a modified Heiken Ashi methodology with closed-bar smoothing. The indicator is designed to display trend direction through color-coded candles while reducing sensitivity to short-term market fluctuations. All calculations are performed using completed candles, allowing historical values to remain fixed after bar close. Features • Modified Heiken Ashi calculation • Closed-bar processing • Color-code
FREE
Breakout Boxes with Volume Pressure
Israr Hussain Shah
Indicators
Breakout Boxes with Volume Pressure This indicator automates the identification of key consolidation zones (Supply and Demand) based on Market Pivots and Volatility (ATR). Unlike standard support/resistance tools, this indicator provides a unique   Volume Pressure Analysis   inside every box, giving you insight into the battle between Buyers and Sellers before a breakout occurs. Key Features Automated Supply & Demand Zones:   Automatically detects significant Pivot Highs and Lows to draw dyna
Weis Waves
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
2.83 (18)
Indicators
The original author is David Weis, an expert in the Wyckoff Method. The Weis Wave is a modern adaptation of the 1930's Wyckoff Method, another expert in Tape Reading techniques and Chart Analysis. Weis Waves takes market volume and stacks it into waves according to price conditions giving the trader valuable insights about the market conditions. If you want to learn more about this subject you can find tons of videos in YouTube. Just look for "The Wickoff Method", "Weis Wave" and "Volume Spread
FREE
Indicador de Volume
Devscode Desenvolvimento de Softwares LTDA
4.5 (2)
Indicators
This indicator is a volume indicator it changes the color of the candles according to a certain number of ticks, and this number of ticks can be informed by the user both the number of ticks and the color of the candles, this indicator works in any graphical time or any asset, provided that the asset has a ticker number to be informed. This indicator seeks to facilitate user viewing when analyzing candles with a certain number of ticks.
FREE
Moving Average Custom
Danrlei Hornke
Indicators
A Média Móvel é um indicador que faz parte da Análise Técnica. Com ela, é possível identificar o equilíbrio dos preços no mercado, observando tendências de alta, neutra ou baixa. Este indicador customizado traz opções extras pera definir o método de cálculo podendo-se esclolher entre SMA,EMA,SSMA,LWMA,JJMA,JurX,ParMA,T3,Vidya,AMA,HULL MA. Também conta com varias opções para escolher o método de cálculo para o preço base a ser usado no cáculo da média.
Basic Vwap
james mugendi
4 (1)
Indicators
Simple Vwap with the daily, weekly and monthly VWAP is the abbreviation for   volume-weighted average price , which is a technical analysis tool that shows the ratio of an asset's price to its total trade volume. It provides traders and investors with a measure of the average price at which a stock is traded over a given period of time. How it's used Identify entry and exit points:   Traders can use VWAP to determine when to buy or sell an asset.   Understand price trends :  Traders can use V
FREE
Buyers of this product also purchase
Trade Assistant MT5
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.41 (216)
Utilities
It helps to calculate the risk per trade, the easy installation of a new order, order management with partial closing functions, trailing stop of 7 types and other useful functions. Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions - Application instructions - Trial version of the application for a demo account Line function -   shows on the chart the Opening line, Stop Loss, Take Profit. With this function it is easy to set a new order and see its additional characteristics bef
Forex Trade Manager MT5
InvestSoft
4.98 (673)
Utilities
Trade Manager MT5 is an advanced position size calculator and trade management tool for MetaTrader 5, designed to help traders plan trades faster, control risk more precisely, and manage open positions directly from the chart. It combines order placement, risk based lot calculation, Stop Loss and Take Profit management, Break Even, Trailing Stop, Partial Close, Equity Protection, and external trade management in one panel. Whether you trade forex, indices, metals, commodities, crypto, or future
Astro Trade MT5
Indra Maulana
5 (2)
Utilities
25% discount on the release of the tool: only for the next 3 buyers AstroTrade Trading Assistant AstroTrade is a comprehensive multi-functional trading utility developed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It integrates essential tools for trade execution, risk management, and technical monitoring into a single unified interface. The application is designed to assist traders in managing their daily operations through a visual and structured environment. Visual Trade Execution and Risk Management T
Local Trade Copier EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.97 (146)
Utilities
Experience exceptionally fast trade copying with the   Local Trade Copier EA MT5 . With its easy 1-minute setup, this trade copier allows you to copy trades between multiple MetaTrader terminals on the same Windows computer or Windows VPS with lightning-fast copying speeds of under 0.5 seconds. Whether you're a beginner or a professional trader, the   Local Trade Copier EA MT5   offers a wide range of options to customize it to your specific needs. It's the ultimate solution for anyone looking t
Telegram To MT5 Signal Trader
Lukas Roth
5 (30)
Utilities
Beta Release The Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader is nearly at the official alpha release. Some features are still under development and you may encounter minor bugs. If you experience issues, please report them, your feedback helps improve the software for everyone. Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader is a powerful tool that automatically copies trading signals from Telegram channels or groups directly to your MetaTrader 5 account. It supports both public and private Telegram channels, and you can conn
TradePanel MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.88 (167)
Utilities
Trade Panel is a multi-functional trading assistant. The app contains over 50 trading functions for manual trading and allows you to automate most trading tasks. Application instructions + video instructions: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/756482 Trial version of the application for a demo account: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/750865 How to install the application: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/756239 How to test the application in visual mode: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/7
Point of Control Breakout Buy Sell Signal
Abdul Jalil
5 (5)
Utilities
================================================================================ POC BREAKOUT - V20.72. Full Professional Grade Toolkit ================================================================================ POC Breakout is a full MetaTrader 5 trading dashboard for discretionary traders who want breakout signals, Point of Control (POC) context, volume profiles, order flow, market structure, news, alerts, and advanced trade planning in one professional workspace. Attached directly to you
Telegram to MT5 MultiChannel Copier
Sergio Marquez Uroz
4.5 (8)
Utilities
Telegram to MT5 Multi-Channel Copier automatically copies trading signals from your Telegram channels directly into MetaTrader 5. No bots, no browser extensions, no manual copying. You receive a signal on Telegram and the EA opens the trade on your terminal in a few seconds. The product includes two components: a Windows application that listens to your Telegram channels, and this Expert Advisor that executes the signals on your MT5 terminal. An MT4 version is also available. Setup guide and app
Telegram To MT5 Ultra
Mirel Daniel Gheonu
5 (4)
Utilities
Telegram To MT5 — Signal Copier Turn the trading calls from your Telegram channels into real MT5 orders — automatically, on as many accounts as you like, with risk and rules fully under your control. Telegram To MT5 connects the VIP / signal channels you already follow on Telegram to your MetaTrader 5 terminal. A free companion desktop app reads the messages (even from channels that block bots), and this Expert Advisor executes them on your account — applying your own risk settings, symbol mappi
HINN MagicEntry Extra
ALGOFLOW OÜ
4.71 (17)
Utilities
HINN MAGIC ENTRY – the ultimate tool for entry and position management! SIMPLE. FASTEST. INTUITIVE. MAX AUTOMATED. Place orders by selecting a level directly on the chart! full description   ::  demo-version  :: 60-sec-video-description Key features: - Market, limit, and pending orders - Automatic lot size calculation - Automatic spread and commission accounting - Unlimited partitial take-profits  - Breakeven and trailing stop-loss and take-profit  functions - Invalidation leves - Intuitive, a
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.97 (35)
Utilities
Professional Trade Copier for MetaTrader 5 Fast, professional, and reliable trade copier for MetaTrader . COPYLOT allows you to copy Forex trades between MT4 and MT5 terminals with support for Hedge and Netting accounts. COPYLOT MT5 version supports: - MT5 Hedge to MT5 Hedge - MT5 Hedge to MT5 Netting - MT5 Netting to MT5 Hedge - MT5 Netting to MT5 Netting - MT4 to MT5 Hedge - MT4 to MT5 Netting MT4 version Full Description +DEMO +PDF How To Buy How To Install How to get Log Files H
Signal Trading View to MT5 Pro
Mirel Daniel Gheonu
4.5 (2)
Utilities
Signal TradingView to MT5 Pro  Instant professional execution between TradingView and MetaTrader 5 Automate your trading strategy with the most robust communication bridge between TradingView alerts and real execution in MT5. Designed for traders who demand speed, flexibility, and impeccable risk management, this Expert Advisor transforms any alert message into a precise market or limit order.   Install and TEST the TRIAL version HERE STRENGTHS AND ADVANTAGES Universal Parsing Engine (Propriet
Trade copier MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.58 (52)
Utilities
Trade Copier is a professional utility designed to copy and synchronize trades between trading accounts. Copying occurs from the account / terminal of the supplier to the account / terminal of the recipient, which are installed on the same computer or VPS . PROMOTION - If you have already purchased the "Trade Copier MT5," you can receive the "Trade Copier MT4" for free (for copying MT4 > MT5 and MT4 < MT5). For more detailed information about the conditions, please contact us via private message
Anchor Trade Manager
Kalinskie Gilliam
5 (7)
Utilities
Anchor: The EA Manager Your EAs manage their own trades. Anchor manages the account around them. Anchor gives you one place to control your EAs, manage risk and decide when trading is allowed. Any EA, any vendor, any broker or symbol. No source-code changes required. The Problem Most EAs only know what they are doing. They cannot see when another EA is already trading, when several EAs open and are stacking risk or when the account has reached your loss limit. Even using just one EA, it may not
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.96 (48)
Utilities
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
Trade Copier Ultimate
Janitha Sandaruwan Amaradasa Wickramasingha Arachchilage
5 (4)
Utilities
Trade Copier Ultimate - Telegram to MT5 Signal Copier Trade Copier Ultimate automatically copies Telegram trading signals into MetaTrader 5. The EA can read signal messages, detect the symbol, order type, entry price, Stop Loss, Take Profit levels and selected update commands, then execute or manage the trade in MT5 using your lot and risk settings. It is more than a basic Telegram to MT5 copier. TCU also supports Bot API and user-account Bridge workflows, Discord signal routing, local MT5 to MT
Timeless Charts
Samuel Manoel De Souza
5 (8)
Utilities
Timeless Charts is an all-in-one trading utility for professional traders. It combines custom chart types such as Seconds Charts and Renko with advanced order flow analysis using Footprints , Clusters , Volume Profiles , VWAP studies, and anchored analysis tools for deeper market insight. Trading and position management are handled directly from the chart through an integrated trade management panel , while Market Replay and Virtual Accounts provide environments for practicing trading skills and
Order flow footprint chart
Abdul Jalil
4.4 (5)
Utilities
Footprint Chart Pro — Professional OrderFlow EA for MetaTrader 5 Version 6.34 | Professional tool for real traders | Institutional-Grade Visualization DEMO USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY TICK / REAL TICK WHEN TESTING AND YOU HAVE DOWNLOADED HISTORICAL DATA. IF YOU SEE A WAITING SCREEN AND IT IS NOT DOWNLOADING, IT MEANS YOU HAVE LOW HISTORICAL DATA. TRY 1 MIN AND 5 MIN FIRST ON 1 DAY DATA. ONE DAY DATA SHOULD BE THE NEWEST AND MOST CURRENT DATE. PLEASE WAIT UNTIL THE MARKET HAS ROLLED OVER PERIOD.
Global Investing FX Terminal
Santiago Nicolas Pla Casuriaga
Utilities
The Global Investing FX Terminal is an all-in-one FX dashboard for MetaTrader 5 — CB policy rates, CFTC COT positioning, carry rankings, economic surprises, options skew, retail sentiment, and correlations, thirteen panels in total — rendered on a single zero-flicker canvas overlay and refreshing every 10 seconds from one attached EA. No external software required. Professional FX analysis requires simultaneous access to data that normally lives in separate platforms: rate derivatives, governmen
Premium Trade Manager
Daniel Stein
5 (4)
Utilities
Premium Trade Manager - The Trade Panel With a Coach Built In Premium Trade Manager puts a trading coach inside your chart, with a full execution engine underneath it. Set the trade up the way you always do, then let Max, your AI trading coach, read that exact setup against your live account and give you a straight verdict before you commit: is the stop disciplined, is the risk sane, is a high-impact release minutes away, are you near a prop-firm limit. Below sits the engine that runs everything
FarmedHedge Pair Trading Dashboard
Tanapisit Tepawarapruek
5 (3)
Utilities
Farmed Hedge Yield Farming | All Markets (Manual - Hybrid - Semi/Automated EA) VERIFIED TRADING RESULTS - Farmed Hedge Yield Axi Copy:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2356376 - Farmed Hedge Yield Exn Copy:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2356404 - Farmed Hedge Yield V Copy:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2357156 * Before purchasing, please feel free to send me a message if you have any questions about the product or setup. ** After purchase,  Contact me via private message to receive t
Grid Manual MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.73 (22)
Utilities
Grid Manual is a trading panel for working with grid strategies. The utility is universal, has flexible settings and an intuitive interface. It works with a grid of orders not only in the direction of averaging losses, but also in the direction of increasing profits. The trader does not need to create and maintain a grid of orders, the utility will do it. It is enough to open an order and the "Grid manual" will automatically create a grid of orders for it and will accompany it until the close. F
Trading Chaos Expert
Gennadiy Stanilevych
5 (11)
Utilities
This software has no equals in the world and represents a universal trade "console" covering trading signals, automated market entry, setting of Stop Loss and Take Profit, as well as Trailing Profit for multiple trades at the same time in a single open window. Intuitive control of the Expert Advisor in "three clicks" ensures a comprehensive use of all its functions on different computers, including tablets PCs. Interacting with additional signal indicators that mark the chart to give a real mark
Power Candles Scanner
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Utilities
Power Candles Strategy Scanner - Self-Optimizing Multi-Symbol Setup Finder Power Candles Strategy Scanner runs the same self-optimizing engine that powers the Power Candles indicator - on every symbol in your Market Watch, side by side. One panel tells you which symbols are statistically tradable right now, which strategy wins on each, the optimal Stop Loss / Take Profit pair, and pings you the moment a fresh signal fires. This tool is part of the Stein Investments ecosystem - 18+ tools plus Max
Trade Dashboard MT5
Fatemeh Ameri
4.95 (132)
Utilities
Trade Dashboard simplifies how you open, manage, and control your trades, with built-in lot size calculation. It allows you to execute trades, manage risk, and control positions directly on the chart, with tools such as partial close, breakeven, and trailing stop. Designed to reduce manual work and help you stay focused on your trading decisions. A demo version is available for testing. Detailed explanations of features are provided within the MQL5 platform. Installation instructions are include
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.87 (31)
Utilities
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT4 Version ] [ Discord Version ]     New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (43)
Utilities
Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
Risk Manager Pro MT5
Roman Zhitnik
5 (8)
Utilities
Risk Manager Pro MT5 is an account protection Expert Advisor for traders who want strict risk control inside MetaTrader 5. The utility monitors your account equity, daily and weekly results, drawdown, open positions, trade count, consecutive losses, and trading hours. When a configured limit is reached, it can automatically close positions, cancel pending orders, stop other EAs, send notifications, or close the terminal. Instead of relying on discipline during a stressful trading session, you de
Entry In The Zone with SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.83 (6)
Utilities
Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE WITH SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading op
Daily Trading Limiter
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
5 (8)
Utilities
• Please test the product in the Strategy Tester before purchasing to understand how it works. • If you face any issues, contact me via private message—I’m always available to help. • After purchase, send me a screenshot of your order to receive a FREE EA as a gift. Daily Trading Limiter — the rule you cannot break Every trader knows the number. Three trades. Two percent. One bad day and stop. And every trader has watched themselves take the fourth trade anyway. The problem was never knowing th
More from author
LT Trade Panel Professional
Thiago Duarte
5 (7)
Utilities
LT Trade Panel Pro 2 - Ultimate Risk Manager & Fast Execution Tool LT Trade Panel Pro   is the definitive tool for traders seeking precision, speed, and impeccable risk management in MetaTrader 5. Designed for   Scalpers   and   Day Traders , this panel transforms execution complexity into a seamless one-click experience. In the new   Version 2  the system has been fully refactored to deliver maximum performance, eliminating latency and adding exclusive capital protection features. Why use LT
LT Watermark MT5
Thiago Duarte
4.79 (24)
Utilities
This indicator draw a watermark on the chart, with the timeframe and symbol name. You can change everything, including add a aditional watermark. Functions: Symbol watermark: Size -  text size. Font -  text font. Color -  text color. Background text -  watermark at foreground or background mode. Horizontal correction -  x correction in pixels. Vertical correction -  y correction in pixels. Separator period X symbol -  what will separate the period from symbol. Aditional watermark: Enable custom
FREE
LT Clock MT5
Thiago Duarte
5 (10)
Utilities
Simple indicator that draws the market hours on chart (broker, local and GMT). Functions: Horizontal distance - from border. Vertical distance - from border. Color - text color. Font - text font. Size - text size. Corner - which chart corner will be drawn. Show seconds - show or hide seconds. Draw as background - candles front or back. Label local - text before local time. Label broker - text before broker time. Label GMT - text before GMT time. Separator - separator between label and time Objec
FREE
LT Round Numbers MT5
Thiago Duarte
4.86 (21)
Utilities
Round numbers (or key levels) is an amazing strategy. These numbers are strong support and resistance levels. So what this indicator does is draw horizontal lines on the chart to help you find these levels. Configurations: Key levels in pips - distance between the lines. Color -   lines color. Style -   lines style. Width -  lines width. Display at background -  draw lines in front or back of candles. Selectable -  turn on or off the option to select the lines. Lines identification -  identifica
FREE
LT Easy Market
Thiago Duarte
5 (3)
Indicators
LT Easy Market - Transform Any Market into a Precise Trading Zone Have you ever found yourself lost trying to trade in strong trending markets? Or frustrated because you can't clearly see entry points during consolidations? LT Easy Market was developed to solve this dilemma by completely normalizing price movement and creating an "eternally" sideways visualization that makes identifying overbought and oversold extremes easy and surgically precise. == THE MAGIC OF NORMALIZATION == Instead of str
LT Trade Panel Lite
Thiago Duarte
4.59 (54)
Utilities
T Trade Panel Lite - Fast Execution & Free Trading Pad LT Trade Panel Lite   is the most practical and fastest trading pad for MetaTrader 5, designed for traders who seek total agility in manual execution. Perfect for Day Trading indices, stocks, and forex. This free version offers the essential tools for you to operate with professional precision at no cost. Key Features in the LITE Version: Instant Execution:   One-click Buy, Sell, and Close All (Flatten) buttons. Keyboard Shortcuts:
FREE
LT Rainbow Trend
Thiago Duarte
5 (1)
Indicators
== LT RAINBOW TREND - THE TREND INDICATOR WITH 36 MOVING AVERAGES == OVERVIEW LT Rainbow Trend is an advanced technical trend analysis indicator that utilizes 36 simultaneous Moving Averages with a smart color system (Rainbow). Developed for traders who want to trade in the direction of the main trend with maximum visual clarity, the indicator transforms the complexity of multi-timeframe analysis into a simple, colorful, and highly intuitive visualization. Ideal for traders who understand that
LT Day High Low
Thiago Duarte
4.55 (31)
Indicators
This indicator draw a line on high and low levels of X number of days. It is possible to have an alert (in the software and mobile app) for when the price breaks the high or low of the current day. Configurações: Days -   past days to calculate (1 = actual day only). Alert when reach levels -   activate the alert for specific levels or both. Push notification -   enable the alert to the mobile MT5 app. Appearance High -   high level color. Low -   low level color. Size actual day -   thickness
FREE
LT Volume
Thiago Duarte
4.73 (15)
Indicators
LT Volume is the natural evolution of the conventional volume indicator for MetaTrader 5. Designed to deliver a much smarter and more dynamic flow analysis, it goes far beyond traditional limited bars, providing a powerful set of features to enhance your institutional reading. Ideal for tracking liquidity and detecting exhaustion points or breakouts, the indicator makes visual interaction on your chart much smoother. Key Features Flexible Volume: Supports Tick Volume or Real Market Volume r
FREE
LT Weis Waves
Thiago Duarte
5 (11)
Indicators
The Weis Wave first takes the market volume and then organizes it with the price into Wave charts. It is the only software that will present the true picture of the market before you. If anyone of you, has watched an intraday price movement then you must know that it unfolds in a series of selling as well as buying waves-a procedures tearing down and building up. Wave analysis is an integral part of the trading method. The indicator helps to deal with today’s volatile market. Moreover, it works
FREE
RSI with Moving Average
Thiago Duarte
4.81 (16)
Indicators
RSI with moving average is great to see when the price is overbought and oversold instead of RSI only. INPU T PARAME TERS : RSI: Period - RSI period. Price - RSI applied price. Color scheme - RSI color scheme (4 available). MOVING AVERAGE: Period - MA period. Type - MA  type. Apply - MA applica tion. Shift - MA shif t (correc tion). PRICE LINE: Show - specify if line with price, only line or nothing. Style - line style. OTHER: Overbought level - specify  the level . Overbought descriptio
FREE
LT Colored Fibo
Thiago Duarte
4 (8)
Utilities
LT Colored Fibo is a simple indicator that paints the price zones between Fibonacci Retracement levels. Its configuration is extremely simple. It is possible to change the colors of each level of the retracement, choose between background or front of the chart and also work only with the current asset or all open. If you found a bug or have any suggestion for improvement, please contact me. Enjoy! This is a free indicator, but it took hours to develop. If you want to pay me a coffee, I apprecia
FREE
LT Force
Thiago Duarte
5 (5)
Indicators
For those who like trend the Force will be a very useful indicator. This is because it is based on the famouse ADX, which measure the strenght of a trend, but without its 3 confusing lines. Force has its very simple interpretation: if the histogram is above zero level the trend is up, otherwise it is down. You can use it to find divergences too, which is very profitable. Thanks to Andre Sens for the version 1.1 idea. If you have any doubt or suggestion, please, contact me. Enjoy! MT4 version: 
FREE
LT Filled Moving Averages
Thiago Duarte
5 (5)
Indicators
Are you a  trend surfer like us? Do you use Moving Averages too? Ever wanted the are between them to be painted? Yeah, we solved this problem with the Filled MAs indicator! It is very simple, just puts two fully customizable Moving Averages on chart and fill the space between them, changing the color as they intersect. Thanks to gmbraz for the version 1.1 idea. Any questions os suggestions please contact me! Enjoy! This is a free indicator, but it took hours to develop. If you want to pay me a
FREE
LT Trade Copy MT5
Thiago Duarte
Utilities
LT Trade Copy MT5   is a high-performance utility designed for traders who need to replicate trades between MetaTrader 5 (and MetaTrader 4) terminals on the same computer or local network with minimal latency and absolute precision. Whether you are an account manager, a signal provider, or a trader operating across multiple brokers simultaneously, this tool provides the comprehensive control you require. Key Features: Dual Mode (Sender/Receiver):   The same Expert Advisor can act as a   Sender
Candle Cross MA
Thiago Duarte
5 (3)
Indicators
Candle cross MA is an indicator that works "silently", that is, drawing only a moving average on the chart. It alerts you when the last candle cross with a moving average that you set. Alert is given only when the candle closes. The moving average settings are fully customizable. The indicator sends popup, and push notifications. You can also deactivate alerts when the chart is inactive. Are you the trend type?  Do not miss another opportunity!
FREE
LT Candle Counter
Thiago Duarte
5 (3)
Utilities
Candle Counter is a simple indicator that list the amout of candles in the day according to the current chart timeframe. It is specially useful for those teaching others how to trade, as it can draw attention to a specific candle of the day. Configuration: Reverse mode - if on, the actual candle is the first one. Position - Above or below the candles. Vertical distance - Vertical distance from the candles in pipets/points. Size - Font size. If you need help please don't hesitate to contact me.
FREE
LT Mini Charts
Thiago Duarte
4.88 (8)
Utilities
This is a utility indicator that creates mini charts on left side of the chart you are looking at. It is very useful to watch many timeframes simultaneously, without having to change between multiple charts. Its configuration is very simple. You can have up to 4 mini charts opened. They automatically load the template of the "parent" chart. If you have any doubt please contact me. Enjoy! This is a free indicator, but it took hours to develop. If you want to pay me a coffee, I appreciate a lot  
FREE
LT Candle Time with Alert MT5
Thiago Duarte
5 (9)
Utilities
This indicator show the candle remaining time on the chart and/or in the corner of the window. It also display notificaton (popup and push) when a new candle is formed (optional). You configure the timer on candles and at chart corner. I don't need to explain the functions because are very simple. MT4 version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/38677 Any doubt or suggestion please contact us. Enjoy! This is a free indicator, but it took hours to develop. If you want to pay me a coffee, I a
FREE
LT Exaustion Oscillator
Thiago Duarte
3.33 (3)
Indicators
LT EXHAUSTION OSCILLATOR - BUYER AND SELLER EXHAUSTION OSCILLATOR == OVERVIEW == The LT Exhaustion Oscillator is an advanced indicator that measures the exhaustion of buyers (Bulls) and sellers (Bears) through a unique multi-layer filtering system. It reduces up to 90% of the noise found in traditional oscillators (RSI, Stochastic, CCI), providing clear overbought/oversold signals at genuine reversal points. Ideal for traders seeking high-probability entries while eliminating false signals. ==
LT Candle Time with Alert MT4
Thiago Duarte
3.5 (2)
Utilities
This indicator show the candle remaining time on the chart and/or in the corner of the window. It also display notificaton (popup and push) when a new candle is formed (optional). You configure the timer on candles and at chart corner. I don't need to explain the functions because are very simple. MT5 version:  https://www.mql5.com/pt/market/product/38470 Any doubt or suggestion to a new feature please comment. Enjoy!
FREE
LT Hide And Show Shortcut
Thiago Duarte
5 (12)
Utilities
Are you tired of erasing the objects on chart and then having to put them back in? What if you had a tool that would allow you to hide and show all objects any time? Cool, huh? That is why I developed this tool as an indicator. With it you hide all objects using a shortcut button on chart or the keyboard (customizable). If you have any suggestions or find a bug, please, contact us. Enjoy!
FREE
LT Protect My Trades
Thiago Duarte
5 (3)
Utilities
Protect My Trades is an EA (expert advisor bot) that automatically put stop loss and take profit on market trades and pending orders. You can specify if want it to do this only on actual symbol trades or in all others. Its configuration is very simple. Functions: Take profit: distance to TP (0 = disabled, no TP will be created). Stop loss: distance to SL (0 = disabled, no SL will be created). Price type: price type in pips or pipets/points (pips is common in Forex). Actual symbol only: manage th
FREE
LT Watermark MT4
Thiago Duarte
5 (5)
Utilities
This indicator draw a watermark on the chart, with the timeframe and symbol name. You can change everything, including add a aditional watermark. Functions: Symbol watermark: Size -  text size. Font -  text font. Color -  text color. Background text -  watermark at foreground or background mode. Horizontal correction -  x correction in pixels. Vertical correction -  y correction in pixels. Separator period X symbol -  what will separate the period from symbol. Aditional watermark: Enable custom
FREE
LT Clock MT4
Thiago Duarte
4.9 (10)
Utilities
Simple indicator that draws the market hours on chart (broker, local and GMT). Functions: Horizontal distance -  from border. Vertical distance -  from border. Color -  text color. Font -  text font. Size -  text size. Corner -  which chart corner will be drawn. Show seconds -  show or hide seconds. Draw as background -  candles front or back. Label local -  text before local time. Label broker -  text before broker time. Label GMT -  text before GMT time. Object ID -  identification from object
FREE
LT History On Chart
Thiago Duarte
5 (1)
Utilities
History On Chart is an indicator that shows the "trail" of all trades made in a specific period of time. It shows the entry and exit point with their respective dates and prices. It also shows the type of trades and the cash result. Open trades are also displayed, but only the entry point. The indicator is free and fully customizable. If you have any questions please contact us. Enjoy! This is a free indicator, but it took hours to develop. If you want to pay me a coffee, I appreciate a lot   <
FREE
LT Price Change
Thiago Duarte
4.9 (20)
Utilities
This is an informant indicator, very simple. It shows how much the price has chanded in percentage in certain period (month, week, day and actual period). It is discreet and small, does not visually posslute the chart. If your MT is not on portuguese idiom the indicator will automatically change to english. Check out our most complete tool for the market, the Trade Panel:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/42658 If you have any suggestion or find any bug, please, contact us. Enjoy! This is
FREE
LT Account Growth
Thiago Duarte
Utilities
Tired of calculate every weekend and the end of the month to know how much you've earned and how much your capital has grown? Then this indicator will help you! It informs you how much your capital has grown in money and percentage in the day, week, month, year and in history, plus show how much volume ou used, how much trades you did and how much comission and swap you paid. Alo the open positions result are showed in money and percentage. Note: The amount of trades displayed may differ from
LT Round Numbers
Thiago Duarte
4.2 (5)
Utilities
Round numbers (or key levels) is an amazing strategy. These numbers are strong support and resistance levels. So what this indicator does is draw horizontal lines on the chart to help you find these levels. Configurations: 1St level: Color - lines color. Style - lines style. Width -  lines width. 2Nd level: Second level lines? -  turn off second level lines. Color -  lines color. Style -  lines style. Width -  lines width. Space between lines in points -  I don't need explain :) Display at backg
FREE
LT Simple Price
Thiago Duarte
4.6 (5)
Utilities
This is our simplest tool! With it you hide the Bid and Ask lines from chart and have only a small rectangle showing what current price is. This tool is useful for those who want the cleanest chart possible. You can also show the Ask price only, instead of the Bid (most common). To further assist you in cleaning the chart check out our other tool:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/41835 Any questions or suggestions, please contact us. Enjoy!
FREE
Filter:
EB83Br72
1155
EB83Br72 2026.03.09 13:38 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Thiago Duarte
260997
Reply from developer Thiago Duarte 2026.03.09 18:45
Fico feliz que tenha gostado
igorvita13
64
igorvita13 2024.12.27 15:31 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Vns Oktora
228
Vns Oktora 2024.11.05 09:05 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Darz
3180
Darz 2023.03.21 06:11 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Deusmar Moreira
53
Deusmar Moreira 2021.10.22 14:21 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

agodinho
14
agodinho 2021.09.26 17:03 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

peoliveirafreitas
24
peoliveirafreitas 2021.08.13 17:36 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

jonasesteves
26
jonasesteves 2021.08.11 15:24 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

sl87
14
sl87 2021.08.04 18:29 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Heitor Leal Farnese
229
Heitor Leal Farnese 2021.06.22 18:09 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Regiscamargo
24
Regiscamargo 2021.06.05 11:41 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

pkvm
14
pkvm 2021.04.27 00:37 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

zebrittoveiga
24
zebrittoveiga 2021.04.25 19:47 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

dudutrader
14
dudutrader 2021.03.30 15:51 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

patrickjb3
14
patrickjb3 2021.03.04 13:49 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Reply to review