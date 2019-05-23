LT Volume Weighted Average Price

The LT VWAP is a MetaTrader 5 indicator that plots the Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP) directly on the chart. It helps traders identify key price areas, follow market direction, and spot potential zones of support, resistance, equilibrium, overextension, and mean reversion.

Version 2.0 has been significantly expanded compared to the previous release, while maintaining ease of use and introducing new features for more comprehensive market analysis.

Key Features:

Daily VWAP

Weekly VWAP

Monthly VWAP

Yearly VWAP

Anchored VWAP Mode

VWAP Bands

Interactive On-Chart Buttons

Price Crossing Alerts

Volume Type Selection

Band Customization





What's New in Version 2.0:

Yearly VWAP: In addition to the Daily, Weekly, and Monthly VWAPs, the indicator now includes a Yearly VWAP, allowing traders to analyze important price levels over longer time horizons.

Anchored VWAP: You can now enable Anchored VWAP Mode and choose the exact point on the chart from which the VWAP calculation begins. This feature is especially useful for analyzing specific market moves.

On-Chart Buttons: Version 2.0 introduces interactive buttons directly on the chart, allowing you to quickly show or hide VWAP lines without opening the indicator settings.

VWAP Bands: Bands have been added above and below the VWAP to help visualize when price is moving significantly away from the average. The bands are fully customizable and can use the Daily, Weekly, Monthly, or Yearly VWAP as their reference.

Volume Type Selection: Version 2.0 lets you choose the volume source used in the calculation: Real Volume or Tick Volume. This improves the indicator's adaptability across different assets, markets, and brokers.

Alerts: The indicator can generate alerts whenever price crosses a VWAP line or one of its bands.





LT VWAP by Litoral Trading is a practical tool for traders who want a clearer, faster, and more visual way to monitor the market's average price.

It can be used across a variety of trading styles, including scalping, day trading, swing trading, and trend analysis.

Enjoy using it!