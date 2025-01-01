DocumentationSections
Signals of the Intraday Time Filter

This module is based on the assumption that the efficiency of market models changes in time. Using this module, you can filter signals received from the other modules by hour and days of week. It allows increasing the quality of generated signals due to cutting off the unfavorable time periods. The mechanism of making trade decisions on the basis of signals of the modules is described in a separate section.

Conditions of Generation of Signals

Below you can find the description of conditions when the module passes a signal to an Expert Advisor.

Signal Type

Description of Conditions

For buying

No signals.

For selling

No signals.

No objections to buying

The current date and time meet the specified parameters.

No objections to selling

The current date and time meet the specified parameters.

Adjustable Parameters

This module has the following adjustable parameters:

Parameter

Description

Weight

Weight of signal of the module in the interval 0 to 1.

GoodHourOfDay

Number of the only hour of day (from 0 to 23) when trade signals will be enabled. If the value is -1, the signals will be enabled through the whole day.

BadHoursOfDay

The bit field. Each bit of this field corresponds to an hour of day (0 bit - 0 hour, ..., 23 bit - 23-rd hour). If the value of a bit is equal to 0, trade signals will be enabled during the corresponding hour. If the value of a bit is equal to 1, trade signals will be disabled during the corresponding hour. A specified number is represented as a binary number and is used as bit mask.

Disabled hours have higher priority than the enabled ones.

GoodDayOfWeek

Number of the only day of week (from 0 to 6, where 0 is Sunday), when trade signals will be enabled. If the value is -1, the signals will be enabled on any day.

BadDaysOfWeek

The bit field. Each bit of this field corresponds to a day of week (0 bit - Sunday, ..., 6 bit - Saturday). If the value of a bit is equal to 0, trade signals will be enabled during the corresponding day. If the value of a bit is equal to 1, trade signals will be disabled during the corresponding day. A specified number is represented as a binary number and is used as bit mask.

Disabled days have higher priority than the enabled ones.

 