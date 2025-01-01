Signals of the Intraday Time Filter

This module is based on the assumption that the efficiency of market models changes in time. Using this module, you can filter signals received from the other modules by hour and days of week. It allows increasing the quality of generated signals due to cutting off the unfavorable time periods. The mechanism of making trade decisions on the basis of signals of the modules is described in a separate section.

Conditions of Generation of Signals

Below you can find the description of conditions when the module passes a signal to an Expert Advisor.

Signal Type Description of Conditions For buying No signals. For selling No signals. No objections to buying The current date and time meet the specified parameters. No objections to selling The current date and time meet the specified parameters.

Adjustable Parameters

This module has the following adjustable parameters: