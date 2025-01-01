- Signals of the Indicator Accelerator Oscillator
- Signals of the Indicator Adaptive Moving Average
- Signals of the Indicator Awesome Oscillator
- Signals of the Oscillator Bears Power
- Signals of the Oscillator Bulls Power
- Signals of the Oscillator Commodity Channel Index
- Signals of the Oscillator DeMarker
- Signals of the Indicator Double Exponential Moving Average
- Signals of the Indicator Envelopes
- Signals of the Indicator Fractal Adaptive Moving Average
- Signals of the Intraday Time Filter
- Signals of the Oscillator MACD
- Signals of the Indicator Moving Average
- Signals of the Indicator Parabolic SAR
- Signals of the Oscillator Relative Strength Index
- Signals of the Oscillator Relative Vigor Index
- Signals of the Oscillator Stochastic
- Signals of the Oscillator Triple Exponential Average
- Signals of the Indicator Triple Exponential Moving Average
- Signals of the Oscillator Williams Percent Range
Signals of the Intraday Time Filter
This module is based on the assumption that the efficiency of market models changes in time. Using this module, you can filter signals received from the other modules by hour and days of week. It allows increasing the quality of generated signals due to cutting off the unfavorable time periods. The mechanism of making trade decisions on the basis of signals of the modules is described in a separate section.
Conditions of Generation of Signals
Below you can find the description of conditions when the module passes a signal to an Expert Advisor.
|
Signal Type
|
Description of Conditions
|
For buying
|
No signals.
|
For selling
|
No signals.
|
No objections to buying
|
The current date and time meet the specified parameters.
|
No objections to selling
|
The current date and time meet the specified parameters.
Adjustable Parameters
This module has the following adjustable parameters:
|
Parameter
|
Description
|
Weight
|
Weight of signal of the module in the interval 0 to 1.
|
GoodHourOfDay
|
Number of the only hour of day (from 0 to 23) when trade signals will be enabled. If the value is -1, the signals will be enabled through the whole day.
|
BadHoursOfDay
|
The bit field. Each bit of this field corresponds to an hour of day (0 bit - 0 hour, ..., 23 bit - 23-rd hour). If the value of a bit is equal to 0, trade signals will be enabled during the corresponding hour. If the value of a bit is equal to 1, trade signals will be disabled during the corresponding hour. A specified number is represented as a binary number and is used as bit mask.
Disabled hours have higher priority than the enabled ones.
|
GoodDayOfWeek
|
Number of the only day of week (from 0 to 6, where 0 is Sunday), when trade signals will be enabled. If the value is -1, the signals will be enabled on any day.
|
BadDaysOfWeek
|
The bit field. Each bit of this field corresponds to a day of week (0 bit - Sunday, ..., 6 bit - Saturday). If the value of a bit is equal to 0, trade signals will be enabled during the corresponding day. If the value of a bit is equal to 1, trade signals will be disabled during the corresponding day. A specified number is represented as a binary number and is used as bit mask.
Disabled days have higher priority than the enabled ones.