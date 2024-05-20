Harmonic Patterns Osw MT5

User Manual: Harmonic Patterns OSW MT5
1. Introduction and Purpose
Harmonic Patterns OSW is an advanced algorithmic analysis tool designed to automatically detect geometric price structures based on Fibonacci levels. The indicator uses a search engine linked to the ZigZag algorithm to filter market noise and locate high-probability areas where price tends to reverse. Its objective is to identify patterns such as Gartley, Bat, Butterfly, Crab, and Shark, allowing traders to anticipate market reversals with professional accuracy.

2. Parameter Guide (Entry Menu)
Pattern Selection (SHOW HARMONICS)
Show Undefined: Displays technical structures that, while not fitting into a classic category, maintain a relevant Fibonacci geometry for manual analysis.

Show Gartley / Bat / Butterfly / Crab / Shark: Individual toggles to activate or deactivate the search for each specific pattern according to your strategy.

Alerts System (ALERTS)
Signal On Candle: Defines the notification timing. Candle_0 alerts in real time when the level is reached; Candle_1 alerts once the candle is confirmed (more conservative).

Send Alert PC / Mail / Mobile: Activates sound notifications, emails, or push notifications to the MT5 app on your mobile device.

Visual Configuration and Geometry
Bullish / Bearish Color: Customize the colors of the buy (Bullish) and sell (Bearish) structures.

Allowed Degrees: This is the tolerance factor. If a level should be 38.2% and you configure 5 degrees, the indicator will validate the point if it is between 33.2% and 43.2%, compensating for the market's lack of pinpoint accuracy.

Candles Delete Harmonics: Controls chart clarity by removing old patterns after the specified number of candles (e.g., 1000) to avoid visual clutter.

Show Lines: Displays the impulses and retracements (trend lines) that the indicator is currently analyzing, even before a pattern is completed.

ZigZag Settings
Depth / Deviation / BackStep: Control the sensitivity of spike detection. Low values ​​detect rapid movements (scalping); high values ​​filter out larger trends (swinging).

3. Visual Interpretation and Operation
Pattern Identification
The indicator will draw triangles connecting points X, A, B, C, and D. The detected retracement percentage will appear next to points B and C. When the price reaches the Reversal Zone (point D), the system will project specific entry levels (e.g., "Entry BUY 88.6").

Signal Execution
Confirmation: Wait for the signal arrow to appear (blue for buy / brown for sell).

Execution: It is recommended to add a manual analysis (rejection candles or support levels) upon reaching point D.

Exit (TP): The system automatically projects three Fibonacci-based targets: TP1 (38.2%), TP2 (61.8%), and TP3 (100%).

4. Recommendations
Timeframes: Works most reliably on H1, H4, and D1 timeframes.

Risk Management: Place the Stop Loss outside of Point X or the projected level D.

Context: Avoid trading during high-impact macroeconomic news events, as volatility often invalidates the harmonic geometry.
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Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potential of Advanced Supply
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Indicators
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Mr Adisorn Mayang
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ZAB Supply Demand MTF automatically detects institutional supply and demand zones across up to 9 timeframes and draws them directly on your chart. Based on Sam Seiden's methodology, this indicator identifies the exact zones where banks and institutions placed their orders. Why This Indicator? Unlike basic support/resistance tools, ZAB Supply Demand MTF classifies every zone by its formation pattern and merges overlapping zones from different timeframes into high-probability confluence areas. Key
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Shengzu Zhong
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SkyHammer Signal Pro Professional No-Repaint Trend Signal Indicator with Locked Entry, SL and TP Levels SkyHammer Signal Pro is a structured trend and momentum signal indicator designed for traders who want clear, fixed, and verifiable trading signals. It works best on lower timeframes such as M1 and M5 . The indicator does not try to predict tops or bottoms. Instead, it waits for confirmed market structure, trend direction, momentum strength, volatility quality, and target space before generati
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Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
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Introducing   Quantum Breakout PRO , the groundbreaking MQL5 Indicator that's transforming the way you trade Breakout Zones! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years,   Quantum Breakout PRO   is designed to propel your trading journey to new heights with its innovative and dynamic breakout zone strategy. Quantum Breakout Indicator will give you signal arrows on breakout zones with 5 profit target zones and stop loss suggestion based on the breakout b
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