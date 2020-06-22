ArcTracer

This Indicator draws Fibonacci Arc levels in two different ways. You can select whether to draw Fibonacci Arc levels based on your favourite ZigZag settings or you can let the indicator to draw Arc levels based on given number of bars or candles.  You can also set Mobile and Email notification for your favourite Arc levels individually. With this indicator you will not have to feel lonely as the it can generate Voice alerts, which will keep you focused on your trading and remove boredom. 

Product Home Page: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/51228

Advantages:

  • Voice Alert for Fibonacci levels with a female human voice
  • Email Notification when price reaches your desired Fibonacci Arc levels.
  • Mobile Notification when price reaches you desired Fibonacci Arc levels.
  • Flash Alert when price reaches you desired Fibonacci Arc levels.
  • A total of 7 levels:  Swing High, Swing Low, 38.2%, 50%, 61.8%, 78.6%, 88.6%
  • Two way of Automatic Fibonacci drawing
  • Activate and Deactivate Mobile and Email notification for each levels individually.

Settings:

BarsToProcess: Number of bars or candles for Fibonacci drawing. 

DrawZigZagBasedFibo: Default value is set to false. Indicator will draw levels based on Chart high and low if this is off.

ZigZagDepth=Settings for ZigZag indicators Depth value.

ZigZagDeviation=Settings for ZigZag indicators Deviation value.

ZigZagBackstep=Settings for ZigZag indicators Backstep value.

ShowEllipse=Settings for hide or show Arc Ellipse.

VoiceAlert=Set to true if you want to hear Voice Alerts.

FlashAlert = Set to true if you want to see Flash Alerts.

MobileNotification=Set to true if you want to be notified through mobile app.

EmailNotification=Set to true if you want to be notified through email.

SwingHighSwingLowAlert=Set to true if you want to be notified through mobile or email for Swing High and Swing Low Levels.

LevelThirtyEightAlert=Set to true if you want to be notified through mobile or email for this level 

LevelFiftyAlert=Set to true if you want to be notified through mobile or email for this level 

LevelSixtyOneAlert=Set to true if you want to be notified through mobile or email for this level 

LevelSeventyEightAlert=Set to true if you want to be notified through mobile or email for this level 

LevelEightyEightAlert=Set to true if you want to be notified through mobile or email for this level 


Note: Please make sure you have a correct setup for mobile and email notification before trying to get mobile and email notification 


This product has been released only on MQL5.COM.  I do not sell this product on any other sites.

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ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 ATbot : How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The "AtBot" indicator for the MT5 platform generates buy and sell signals using a combination of technical analysis tools. It integrates Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and the Average True Range (ATR) index to identify trading opportunities. Additionally, it can utilize Heikin Ashi candles to en
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Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products  ] It detects 19 different harmonic pric
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FibTracer is an interactive Fibonacci tool that is aim to improve and facilitate your Fibonacci trading style. This Indicator can generate Fibonacci Retracement levels in two different ways. You can select whether to draw Fibonacci Retracement levels based on you favourite ZigZag settings or you can let the indicator to draw Fibonacci Retracement level based on given number of periods.  You can also set Mobile and Email notification for your favourite Retracement levels individually. With this i
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