VWAP Cloud
- Indicators
-
Flavio Javier JarabeckWe are a closed brotherhood of traders whose ultimate goal is to profit through well-studied, structured, and automated trades. As a result, we publish dozens of MT5 indicators (FREE and paid) to the global MQL5 community. 80% of our published products are high-quality free indicators so beginner
- Version: 1.4
- Updated: 6 June 2020
Do you love VWAP? So you will love the VWAP Cloud. What is it? Is your very well known VWAP indicator plus 3-levels of Standard Deviation plotted on your chart and totally configurable by you. This way you can have real Price Support and Resistance levels. To read more about this just search the web for "VWAP Bands" "VWAP and Standard Deviation".
SETTINGS
- VWAP Timeframe: Hourly, Daily, Weekly or Monthly.
- VWAP calculation Type. The classical calculation is Typical: (H+L+C)/3
- Averaging Period to be used on VWAP Bands calculation.
- Band #1, #2 and #3 Standard Deviation coeficient.
- Volume type tp be used on VWAP calculation: Real Volume or Ticks.
** Please note that this indicator in order to be useful needs calibration. You must calibrate it taking in consideration the chart timeframe you are using, the type pof Symbol being traded and its volatility range, so you can change the Stantandard Deviation parameters accordingly.
Looking for more FREE VWAP-related indicators, here you go:
If you like this indicator, all I am asking is a little Review (not a Comment, but a REVIEW!)...
This will mean A LOT to me... And this way I can continue to give away Cool Stuff for Free...
With No Strings Attached! Ever!
Live Long and Prosper!;)
muy bueno, pasar a tick si solo le aparece 1 linea