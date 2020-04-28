VWAP Cloud

4.1

Do you love VWAP? So you will love the VWAP Cloud. What is it? Is your very well known VWAP indicator plus 3-levels of Standard Deviation plotted on your chart and totally configurable by you. This way you can have real Price Support and Resistance levels. To read more about this just search the web for "VWAP Bands" "VWAP and Standard Deviation".


SETTINGS

  • VWAP Timeframe: Hourly, Daily, Weekly or Monthly.
  • VWAP calculation Type. The classical calculation is Typical: (H+L+C)/3
  • Averaging Period to be used on VWAP Bands calculation.
  • Band #1, #2 and #3 Standard Deviation coeficient.
  • Volume type tp be used on VWAP calculation: Real Volume or Ticks.


** Please note that this indicator in order to be useful needs calibration. You must calibrate it taking in consideration the chart timeframe you are using, the type pof Symbol being traded and its volatility range, so you can change the Stantandard Deviation parameters accordingly.


    Looking for more FREE VWAP-related indicators, here you go:

    VWAP and MVWAP

    MIDAS Super VWAP

    Stackable VWAP


    If you like this indicator, all I am asking is a little Review (not a Comment, but a REVIEW!)...   

    This will mean A LOT to me... And this way I can continue to give away Cool Stuff for Free...

    With No Strings Attached!  Ever!


    Live Long and Prosper!

    ;)


    Reviews 18
    Lopez Mariano
    18
    Lopez Mariano 2023.07.26 23:56 
     

    muy bueno, pasar a tick si solo le aparece 1 linea

    Steven Bramall
    52
    Steven Bramall 2022.07.01 18:36 
     

    Hi I've really enjoyed using this. I initially wanted a vwap indicator to help filter out the weaker set-ups that my strategy occasionally presented however, I increasingly find that I use this in place of my previous system. I love the way that it can be used in such a varity of timeframes - hourly, daily, weekly, monthly - and that the deviation lines can be so easily configured. Some vwap indicators present the deviation lines simply as offsets of the vwap line itself, but I love the way that this one builds in a degree of volitility by stretching the distance from the vwap line via formulae which is variable. I use this mainly for mean reversal setups with take profit back to the vwap line but it is also good for identifying trend continuations. I agree that it could be enhanced with an alert system and perhaps better documentation but for a free indicator, this is simply amazing. I still can't work out why this is free! I would say that this is the most reliable indicator I have used, so much so that I have removed everything else from my charts. Great work guys! Thanks very much.

    Vstar650
    14
    Vstar650 2021.08.06 23:37 
     

    Hola solo me aparece una linea no la banda gracias

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    Filter:
    angelmr8
    14
    angelmr8 2025.06.03 00:15 
     

    I can only see one line.

    behzad zallaghi
    48
    behzad zallaghi 2025.04.03 16:11 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Nicolas Dobrovsky
    849
    Nicolas Dobrovsky 2024.03.23 19:33 
     

    it doesn't show anything

    Lopez Mariano
    18
    Lopez Mariano 2023.07.26 23:56 
     

    muy bueno, pasar a tick si solo le aparece 1 linea

    Krishna Prasad Upreti
    126
    Krishna Prasad Upreti 2023.05.23 13:09 
     

    Hi, the standard deviation bands dont show up in mt5, only the vwap appears, also, after changing the standard deviation inputs the vwap disappears. I really want to be able to have 2 upper bands and 2 lower bands with 2.01 and 2.51 standard deviation.vwap and it standard deviation not candle deviation

    Steven Bramall
    52
    Steven Bramall 2022.07.01 18:36 
     

    Hi I've really enjoyed using this. I initially wanted a vwap indicator to help filter out the weaker set-ups that my strategy occasionally presented however, I increasingly find that I use this in place of my previous system. I love the way that it can be used in such a varity of timeframes - hourly, daily, weekly, monthly - and that the deviation lines can be so easily configured. Some vwap indicators present the deviation lines simply as offsets of the vwap line itself, but I love the way that this one builds in a degree of volitility by stretching the distance from the vwap line via formulae which is variable. I use this mainly for mean reversal setups with take profit back to the vwap line but it is also good for identifying trend continuations. I agree that it could be enhanced with an alert system and perhaps better documentation but for a free indicator, this is simply amazing. I still can't work out why this is free! I would say that this is the most reliable indicator I have used, so much so that I have removed everything else from my charts. Great work guys! Thanks very much.

    Alexandre Conte
    18
    Alexandre Conte 2022.05.10 13:37 
     

    Hi, the standard deviation bands dont show up in mt5, only the vwap appears, also, after changing the standard deviation inputs the vwap disappears. I really want to be able to have 2 upper bands and 2 lower bands with 2.01 and 2.51 standard deviation.

    Vstar650
    14
    Vstar650 2021.08.06 23:37 
     

    Hola solo me aparece una linea no la banda gracias

    mnomans
    24
    mnomans 2021.07.02 14:00 
     

    good indicator

    devsoft88
    14
    devsoft88 2021.05.30 16:16 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    jsd777
    37
    jsd777 2021.05.24 19:06 
     

    great work, i use it every day for cfd stocks.

    can you add alert notification e.g price touch vwap, stdev 1, stdev 2, etc.

    thx

    ottovilela
    67
    ottovilela 2021.05.14 14:57 
     

    otima ferramenta

    AdedmlFXSignal Orolu
    250
    AdedmlFXSignal Orolu 2021.02.07 23:18 
     

    It seems promising

    Aleksandr Tamonin
    4107
    Aleksandr Tamonin 2021.01.24 16:01 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Valentin Butorin
    4147
    Valentin Butorin 2020.07.23 15:04 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    faithdefender
    1746
    faithdefender 2020.06.30 22:42 
     

    I like your indicators. Thanks

    wsw2000
    70
    wsw2000 2020.06.23 18:00 
     

    Great job: very good indicator! Thank you!!!

    Gustavo Fracaroli
    19
    Gustavo Fracaroli 2020.05.29 19:17 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

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