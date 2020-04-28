Do you love VWAP? So you will love the VWAP Cloud. What is it? Is your very well known VWAP indicator plus 3-levels of Standard Deviation plotted on your chart and totally configurable by you. This way you can have real Price Support and Resistance levels. To read more about this just search the web for "VWAP Bands" "VWAP and Standard Deviation".



SETTINGS

** Please note that this indicator in order to be useful needs calibration. You must calibrate it taking in consideration the chart timeframe you are using, the type pof Symbol being traded and its volatility range, so you can change the Stantandard Deviation parameters accordingly.









If you like this indicator, all I am asking is a little Review (not a Comment, but a REVIEW!)...

This will mean A LOT to me... And this way I can continue to give away Cool Stuff for Free...

With No Strings Attached! Ever!





Live Long and Prosper!

;)