All Harmonics 26 demo
- Indicators
- Alexey Isavnin
- Version: 1.7
- Updated: 22 June 2020
This is the demo version of "All Harmonics 26" indicator. "All Harmonics 26" searches for 26 types of harmonic patterns and outputs them in a convenient way. You can check out the documentation here.
This demo version has the following limitations:
- The indicator searches only for one type of harmonic patterns out of 26:- Gartley.
- The indicator outputs new patterns with a lag of 10 bars.
very good and working weel thanks