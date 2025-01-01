CChartObjectEdit

CChartObjectEdit is a class for simplified access to "Edit" graphical object properties.

Description

CChartObjectEdit class provides access to "Edit" object properties.

Declaration

class CChartObjectEdit : public CChartObjectLabel

Title

#include <ChartObjects\ChartObjectsTxtControls.mqh>

Inheritance hierarchy CObject CChartObject CChartObjectText CChartObjectLabel CChartObjectEdit Direct descendants CChartObjectButton

Class Methods by Groups

Create Create Creates "Edit" graphical object Properties TextAlign Gets/sets "TextAlign" property X_Size Gets "X Size" property Y_Size Gets "Y Size" property BackColor Gets/sets "Background Color" property BorderColor Gets/sets "Border Color" property ReadOnly Gets/sets "Read Only" property Angle Gets/sets "Angle" property Input/output virtual Save Virtual method for writing to file virtual Load Virtual method for reading from file virtual Type Virtual method of identification

Methods inherited from class CObject Prev, Prev, Next, Next, Compare Methods inherited from class CChartObject ChartId, Window, Name, Name, NumPoints, Attach, SetPoint, Delete, Detach, Time, Time, Price, Price, Color, Color, Style, Style, Width, Width, Background, Background, Fill, Fill, Z_Order, Z_Order, Selected, Selected, Selectable, Selectable, Description, Description, Tooltip, Tooltip, Timeframes, Timeframes, CreateTime, LevelsCount, LevelsCount, LevelColor, LevelColor, LevelStyle, LevelStyle, LevelWidth, LevelWidth, LevelValue, LevelValue, LevelDescription, LevelDescription, GetInteger, GetInteger, SetInteger, SetInteger, GetDouble, GetDouble, SetDouble, SetDouble, GetString, GetString, SetString, SetString, ShiftObject, ShiftPoint Methods inherited from class CChartObjectText Angle, Angle, Font, Font, FontSize, FontSize, Anchor, Anchor, Create Methods inherited from class CChartObjectLabel X_Distance, X_Distance, Y_Distance, Y_Distance, X_Size, Y_Size, Corner, Corner, Time, Price, Create

See also

Object types, Object properties, Chart angle, Methods of Object Binding, Graphic objects