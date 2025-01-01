DocumentationSections
CChartObjectEdit

CChartObjectEdit is a class for simplified access to "Edit" graphical object properties.

Description

CChartObjectEdit class provides access to "Edit" object properties.

Declaration

   class CChartObjectEdit : public CChartObjectLabel

Title

   #include <ChartObjects\ChartObjectsTxtControls.mqh>

Inheritance hierarchy

  CObject

      CChartObject

          CChartObjectText

              CChartObjectLabel

                  CChartObjectEdit

Direct descendants

CChartObjectButton

Class Methods by Groups

Create

 

Create

Creates "Edit" graphical object

Properties

 

TextAlign

Gets/sets "TextAlign" property

X_Size

Gets "X Size" property

Y_Size

Gets "Y Size" property

BackColor

Gets/sets "Background Color" property

BorderColor

Gets/sets "Border Color" property

ReadOnly

Gets/sets "Read Only" property

Angle

Gets/sets "Angle" property

Input/output

 

virtual Save

Virtual method for writing to file

virtual Load

Virtual method for reading from file

virtual Type

Virtual method of identification

Methods inherited from class CObject

Prev, Prev, Next, Next, Compare

Methods inherited from class CChartObject

ChartId, Window, Name, Name, NumPoints, Attach, SetPoint, Delete, Detach, Time, Time, Price, Price, Color, Color, Style, Style, Width, Width, Background, Background, Fill, Fill, Z_Order, Z_Order, Selected, Selected, Selectable, Selectable, Description, Description, Tooltip, Tooltip, Timeframes, Timeframes, CreateTime, LevelsCount, LevelsCount, LevelColor, LevelColor, LevelStyle, LevelStyle, LevelWidth, LevelWidth, LevelValue, LevelValue, LevelDescription, LevelDescription, GetInteger, GetInteger, SetInteger, SetInteger, GetDouble, GetDouble, SetDouble, SetDouble, GetString, GetString, SetString, SetString, ShiftObject, ShiftPoint

Methods inherited from class CChartObjectText

Angle, Angle, Font, Font, FontSize, FontSize, Anchor, Anchor, Create

Methods inherited from class CChartObjectLabel

X_Distance, X_Distance, Y_Distance, Y_Distance, X_Size, Y_Size, Corner, Corner, Time, Price, Create

 

