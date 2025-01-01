CChartObjectEdit
CChartObjectEdit is a class for simplified access to "Edit" graphical object properties.
Description
CChartObjectEdit class provides access to "Edit" object properties.
Declaration
|
class CChartObjectEdit : public CChartObjectLabel
Title
|
#include <ChartObjects\ChartObjectsTxtControls.mqh>
|
Inheritance hierarchy
CChartObjectEdit
Direct descendants
Class Methods by Groups
|
Create
|
|
Creates "Edit" graphical object
|
Properties
|
|
Gets/sets "TextAlign" property
|
Gets "X Size" property
|
Gets "Y Size" property
|
Gets/sets "Background Color" property
|
Gets/sets "Border Color" property
|
Gets/sets "Read Only" property
|
Gets/sets "Angle" property
|
Input/output
|
|
virtual Save
|
Virtual method for writing to file
|
virtual Load
|
Virtual method for reading from file
|
virtual Type
|
Virtual method of identification
See also
Object types, Object properties, Chart angle, Methods of Object Binding, Graphic objects