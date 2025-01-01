Methods of Object Binding

Graphical objects Text, Label, Bitmap and Bitmap Label (OBJ_TEXT, OBJ_LABEL, OBJ_BITMAP and OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL) can have one of the 9 different ways of coordinate binding defined by the OBJPROP_ANCHOR property.

Object ID X/Y Width/Height Date/Price OBJPROP_CORNER OBJPROP_ANCHOR OBJPROP_ANGLE Text OBJ_TEXT — — Yes — Yes Yes Label OBJ_LABEL Yes Yes (read only) — Yes Yes Yes Button OBJ_BUTTON Yes Yes — Yes — — Bitmap OBJ_BITMAP — Yes (read only) Yes — Yes — Bitmap Label OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL Yes Yes (read only) — Yes Yes — Edit OBJ_EDIT Yes Yes — Yes — — Rectangle Label OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL Yes Yes — Yes — —

The following designations are used in the table:

X/Y – coordinates of anchor points specified in pixels relative to a chart corner;

Width/Height – objects have width and height. For "read only", the width and height values are calculated only once the object is rendered on chart;

Date/Price – anchor point coordinates are specified using the date and price values;

OBJPROP_CORNER – defines the chart corner relative to which the anchor point coordinates are specified. Can be one of the 4 values of the ENUM_BASE_CORNER enumeration;

OBJPROP_ANCHOR – defines the anchor point in object itself and can be one of the 9 values of the ENUM_ANCHOR_POINT enumeration. Coordinates in pixels are specified from this very point to selected chart corner;

OBJPROP_ANGLE – defines the object rotation angle counterclockwise.

The necessary variant can be specified using the function ObjectSetInteger(chart_handle, object_name, OBJPROP_ANCHOR, anchor_point_mode), where anchor_point_mode is one of the values of ENUM_ANCHOR_POINT.

ENUM_ANCHOR_POINT

ID Description ANCHOR_LEFT_UPPER Anchor point at the upper left corner ANCHOR_LEFT Anchor point to the left in the center ANCHOR_LEFT_LOWER Anchor point at the lower left corner ANCHOR_LOWER Anchor point below in the center ANCHOR_RIGHT_LOWER Anchor point at the lower right corner ANCHOR_RIGHT Anchor point to the right in the center ANCHOR_RIGHT_UPPER Anchor point at the upper right corner ANCHOR_UPPER Anchor point above in the center ANCHOR_CENTER Anchor point strictly in the center of the object

The OBJ_BUTTON, OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL, OBJ_EDIT and OBJ_CHART objects have a fixed anchor point in the upper left corner (ANCHOR_LEFT_UPPER).

Example:

string text_name="my_OBJ_TEXT_object";

if(ObjectFind(0,text_name)<0)

{

Print("Object ",text_name," not found. Error code = ",GetLastError());

//--- Get the maximal price of the chart

double chart_max_price=ChartGetDouble(0,CHART_PRICE_MAX,0);

//--- Create object Label

ObjectCreate(0,text_name,OBJ_TEXT,0,TimeCurrent(),chart_max_price);

//--- Set color of the text

ObjectSetInteger(0,text_name,OBJPROP_COLOR,clrWhite);

//--- Set background color

ObjectSetInteger(0,text_name,OBJPROP_BGCOLOR,clrGreen);

//--- Set text for the Label object

ObjectSetString(0,text_name,OBJPROP_TEXT,TimeToString(TimeCurrent()));

//--- Set text font

ObjectSetString(0,text_name,OBJPROP_FONT,"Trebuchet MS");

//--- Set font size

ObjectSetInteger(0,text_name,OBJPROP_FONTSIZE,10);

//--- Bind to the upper right corner

ObjectSetInteger(0,text_name,OBJPROP_ANCHOR,ANCHOR_RIGHT_UPPER);

//--- Rotate 90 degrees counter-clockwise

ObjectSetDouble(0,text_name,OBJPROP_ANGLE,90);

//--- Forbid the selection of the object by mouse

ObjectSetInteger(0,text_name,OBJPROP_SELECTABLE,false);

//--- redraw object

ChartRedraw(0);

}

Graphical objects Arrow (OBJ_ARROW) have only 2 ways of linking their coordinates. Identifiers are listed in ENUM_ARROW_ANCHOR.

ENUM_ARROW_ANCHOR

ID Description ANCHOR_TOP Anchor on the top side ANCHOR_BOTTOM Anchor on the bottom side

Example:

void OnStart()

{

//--- Auxiliary arrays

double Ups[],Downs[];

datetime Time[];

//--- Set the arrays as timeseries

ArraySetAsSeries(Ups,true);

ArraySetAsSeries(Downs,true);

ArraySetAsSeries(Time,true);

//--- Create handle of the Indicator Fractals

int FractalsHandle=iFractals(NULL,0);

Print("FractalsHandle = ",FractalsHandle);

//--- Set Last error value to Zero

ResetLastError();

//--- Try to copy the values of the indicator

int copied=CopyBuffer(FractalsHandle,0,0,1000,Ups);

if(copied<=0)

{

Print("Unable to copy the upper fractals. Error = ",GetLastError());

return;

}



ResetLastError();

//--- Try to copy the values of the indicator

copied=CopyBuffer(FractalsHandle,1,0,1000,Downs);

if(copied<=0)

{

Print("Unable to copy the bottom fractals. Error = ",GetLastError());

return;

}



ResetLastError();

//--- Copy timeseries containing the opening bars of the last 1000 ones

copied=CopyTime(NULL,0,0,1000,Time);

if(copied<=0)

{

Print("Unable to copy the Opening Time of the last 1000 bars");

return;

}



int upcounter=0,downcounter=0; // count there the number of arrows

bool created;// receive the result of attempts to create an object

for(int i=2;i<copied;i++)// Run through the values of the indicator iFractals

{

if(Ups[i]!=EMPTY_VALUE)// Found the upper fractal

{

if(upcounter<10)// Create no more than 10 "Up" arrows

{

//--- Try to create an "Up" object

created=ObjectCreate(0,string(Time[i]),OBJ_ARROW_THUMB_UP,0,Time[i],Ups[i]);

if(created)// If set up - let's make tuning for it

{

//--- Point anchor is below in order not to cover bar

ObjectSetInteger(0,string(Time[i]),OBJPROP_ANCHOR,ANCHOR_BOTTOM);

//--- Final touch - painted

ObjectSetInteger(0,string(Time[i]),OBJPROP_COLOR,clrBlue);

upcounter++;

}

}

}

if(Downs[i]!=EMPTY_VALUE)// Found a lower fractal

{

if(downcounter<10)// Create no more than 10 arrows "Down"

{

//--- Try to create an object "Down"

created=ObjectCreate(0,string(Time[i]),OBJ_ARROW_THUMB_DOWN,0,Time[i],Downs[i]);

if(created)// If set up - let's make tuning for it

{

//--- Point anchor is above in order not to cover bar

ObjectSetInteger(0,string(Time[i]),OBJPROP_ANCHOR,ANCHOR_TOP);

//--- Final touch - painted

ObjectSetInteger(0,string(Time[i]),OBJPROP_COLOR,clrRed);

downcounter++;

}

}

}

}

}

After the script execution the chart will look like in this figure.