- Object Types
- Object Properties
- Methods of Object Binding
- Chart Corner
- Visibility of Objects
- Levels of Elliott Wave
- Gann Objects
- Web Colors
- Wingdings
Graphical objects Text, Label, Bitmap and Bitmap Label (OBJ_TEXT, OBJ_LABEL, OBJ_BITMAP and OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL) can have one of the 9 different ways of coordinate binding defined by the OBJPROP_ANCHOR property.
|
Object
|
ID
|
X/Y
|
Width/Height
|
Date/Price
|
Text
|
—
|
—
|
Yes
|
—
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Label
|
Yes
|
Yes (read only)
|
—
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Button
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
—
|
Yes
|
—
|
—
|
Bitmap
|
—
|
Yes (read only)
|
Yes
|
—
|
Yes
|
—
|
Bitmap Label
|
Yes
|
Yes (read only)
|
—
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
—
|
Edit
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
—
|
Yes
|
—
|
—
|
Rectangle Label
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
—
|
Yes
|
—
|
—
The following designations are used in the table:
- X/Y – coordinates of anchor points specified in pixels relative to a chart corner;
- Width/Height – objects have width and height. For "read only", the width and height values are calculated only once the object is rendered on chart;
- Date/Price – anchor point coordinates are specified using the date and price values;
- OBJPROP_CORNER – defines the chart corner relative to which the anchor point coordinates are specified. Can be one of the 4 values of the ENUM_BASE_CORNER enumeration;
- OBJPROP_ANCHOR – defines the anchor point in object itself and can be one of the 9 values of the ENUM_ANCHOR_POINT enumeration. Coordinates in pixels are specified from this very point to selected chart corner;
- OBJPROP_ANGLE – defines the object rotation angle counterclockwise.
The necessary variant can be specified using the function ObjectSetInteger(chart_handle, object_name, OBJPROP_ANCHOR, anchor_point_mode), where anchor_point_mode is one of the values of ENUM_ANCHOR_POINT.
|
ID
|
Description
|
ANCHOR_LEFT_UPPER
|
Anchor point at the upper left corner
|
ANCHOR_LEFT
|
Anchor point to the left in the center
|
ANCHOR_LEFT_LOWER
|
Anchor point at the lower left corner
|
ANCHOR_LOWER
|
Anchor point below in the center
|
ANCHOR_RIGHT_LOWER
|
Anchor point at the lower right corner
|
ANCHOR_RIGHT
|
Anchor point to the right in the center
|
ANCHOR_RIGHT_UPPER
|
Anchor point at the upper right corner
|
ANCHOR_UPPER
|
Anchor point above in the center
|
ANCHOR_CENTER
|
Anchor point strictly in the center of the object
The OBJ_BUTTON, OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL, OBJ_EDIT and OBJ_CHART objects have a fixed anchor point in the upper left corner (ANCHOR_LEFT_UPPER).
Example:
|
string text_name="my_OBJ_TEXT_object";
Graphical objects Arrow (OBJ_ARROW) have only 2 ways of linking their coordinates. Identifiers are listed in ENUM_ARROW_ANCHOR.
|
ID
|
Description
|
ANCHOR_TOP
|
Anchor on the top side
|
ANCHOR_BOTTOM
|
Anchor on the bottom side
Example:
|
void OnStart()
After the script execution the chart will look like in this figure.