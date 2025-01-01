The Chart Corner to Which an Object Is Attached

There is a number of graphical objects for which you can set a chart corner, relative to which the coordinates are specified in pixels. These are the following types of objects (in brackets object type identifiers are specified):

Label (OBJ_LABEL);

Button (OBJ_BUTTON);

Bitmap Label (OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL);

Edit (OBJ_EDIT).

Rectangle Label (OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL);

Object ID X/Y Width/Height Date/Price OBJPROP_CORNER OBJPROP_ANCHOR OBJPROP_ANGLE Text OBJ_TEXT — — Yes — Yes Yes Label OBJ_LABEL Yes Yes (read only) — Yes Yes Yes Button OBJ_BUTTON Yes Yes — Yes — — Bitmap OBJ_BITMAP — Yes (read only) Yes — Yes — Bitmap Label OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL Yes Yes (read only) — Yes Yes — Edit OBJ_EDIT Yes Yes — Yes — — Rectangle Label OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL Yes Yes — Yes — —

The following designations are used in the table:

X/Y – coordinates of anchor points specified in pixels relative to a chart corner;

Width/Height – objects have width and height. For "read only", the width and height values are calculated only once the object is rendered on chart;

Date/Price – anchor point coordinates are specified using the date and price values;

OBJPROP_CORNER – defines the chart corner relative to which the anchor point coordinates are specified. Can be one of the 4 values of the ENUM_BASE_CORNER enumeration;

OBJPROP_ANCHOR – defines the anchor point in object itself and can be one of the 9 values of the ENUM_ANCHOR_POINT enumeration. Coordinates in pixels are specified from this very point to selected chart corner;

OBJPROP_ANGLE – defines the object rotation angle counterclockwise.

In order to specify the chart corner, from which X and Y coordinates will be measured in pixels, use ObjectSetInteger(chartID, name, OBJPROP_CORNER, chart_corner), where:

chartID - chart identifier;

name – name of a graphical object;

OBJPROP_CORNER – property ID to specify the corner for binding;

chart_corner – the desired chart corner, can be one of the values of the ENUM_BASE_CORNER enumeration.

ENUM_BASE_CORNER

ID Description CORNER_LEFT_UPPER Center of coordinates is in the upper left corner of the chart CORNER_LEFT_LOWER Center of coordinates is in the lower left corner of the chart CORNER_RIGHT_LOWER Center of coordinates is in the lower right corner of the chart CORNER_RIGHT_UPPER Center of coordinates is in the upper right corner of the chart

Example: