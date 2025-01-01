- Object Types
The Chart Corner to Which an Object Is Attached
There is a number of graphical objects for which you can set a chart corner, relative to which the coordinates are specified in pixels. These are the following types of objects (in brackets object type identifiers are specified):
- Label (OBJ_LABEL);
- Button (OBJ_BUTTON);
- Bitmap Label (OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL);
- Edit (OBJ_EDIT).
- Rectangle Label (OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL);
|
Object
|
ID
|
X/Y
|
Width/Height
|
Date/Price
|
Text
|
—
|
—
|
Yes
|
—
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Label
|
Yes
|
Yes (read only)
|
—
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Button
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
—
|
Yes
|
—
|
—
|
Bitmap
|
—
|
Yes (read only)
|
Yes
|
—
|
Yes
|
—
|
Bitmap Label
|
Yes
|
Yes (read only)
|
—
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
—
|
Edit
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
—
|
Yes
|
—
|
—
|
Rectangle Label
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
—
|
Yes
|
—
|
—
The following designations are used in the table:
- X/Y – coordinates of anchor points specified in pixels relative to a chart corner;
- Width/Height – objects have width and height. For "read only", the width and height values are calculated only once the object is rendered on chart;
- Date/Price – anchor point coordinates are specified using the date and price values;
- OBJPROP_CORNER – defines the chart corner relative to which the anchor point coordinates are specified. Can be one of the 4 values of the ENUM_BASE_CORNER enumeration;
- OBJPROP_ANCHOR – defines the anchor point in object itself and can be one of the 9 values of the ENUM_ANCHOR_POINT enumeration. Coordinates in pixels are specified from this very point to selected chart corner;
- OBJPROP_ANGLE – defines the object rotation angle counterclockwise.
In order to specify the chart corner, from which X and Y coordinates will be measured in pixels, use ObjectSetInteger(chartID, name, OBJPROP_CORNER, chart_corner), where:
- chartID - chart identifier;
- name – name of a graphical object;
- OBJPROP_CORNER – property ID to specify the corner for binding;
- chart_corner – the desired chart corner, can be one of the values of the ENUM_BASE_CORNER enumeration.
|
ID
|
Description
|
CORNER_LEFT_UPPER
|
Center of coordinates is in the upper left corner of the chart
|
CORNER_LEFT_LOWER
|
Center of coordinates is in the lower left corner of the chart
|
CORNER_RIGHT_LOWER
|
Center of coordinates is in the lower right corner of the chart
|
CORNER_RIGHT_UPPER
|
Center of coordinates is in the upper right corner of the chart
Example:
|
void CreateLabel(long chart_id,