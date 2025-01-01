Control Objects

A group of "Object Controls" graphical objects.

This section contains the technical details of working with a group of classes of "Object Controls" graphical objects and a description of the relevant components of the MQL5 Standard Library.

Class name Object CChartObjectText "Text" graphical object CChartObjectLabel "Text Label" graphical object CChartObjectEdit "Edit" graphical object CChartObjectButton "Button" graphical object CChartObjectSubChart "Chart" graphical object CChartObjectBitmap "Bitmap" graphical object CChartObjectBmpLabel "Bitmap Label" graphical object CChartObjectRectLabel "Rectangle Label" graphical object

