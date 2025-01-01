MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryGraphic ObjectsControl Objects
Control Objects
A group of "Object Controls" graphical objects.
This section contains the technical details of working with a group of classes of "Object Controls" graphical objects and a description of the relevant components of the MQL5 Standard Library.
|
Class name
|
Object
|
"Text" graphical object
|
"Text Label" graphical object
|
"Edit" graphical object
|
"Button" graphical object
|
"Chart" graphical object
|
"Bitmap" graphical object
|
"Bitmap Label" graphical object
|
"Rectangle Label" graphical object
