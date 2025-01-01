DocumentationSections
Control Objects

A group of "Object Controls" graphical objects.

This section contains the technical details of working with a group of classes of "Object Controls" graphical objects and a description of the relevant components of the MQL5 Standard Library.

Class name

Object

CChartObjectText

"Text" graphical object

CChartObjectLabel

"Text Label" graphical object

CChartObjectEdit

"Edit" graphical object

CChartObjectButton

"Button" graphical object

CChartObjectSubChart

"Chart" graphical object

CChartObjectBitmap

"Bitmap" graphical object

CChartObjectBmpLabel

"Bitmap Label" graphical object

CChartObjectRectLabel

"Rectangle Label" graphical object

