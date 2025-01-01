문서화섹션
CChartObjectEdit

CChartObjectEdit는 그래픽 개체 속성에 대한 단순 액세스를 위한 클래스입니다.

Description

CChartObjectEdit 클래스는 "편집" 개체 속성에 대한 액세스를 제공합니다.

Declaration

   class CChartObjectEdit : public CChartObjectLabel

Title

   #include <ChartObjects\ChartObjectsTxtControls.mqh>

상속 계층

  CObject

      CChartObject

          CChartObjectText

              CChartObjectLabel

                  CChartObjectEdit

직계 하위

CChartObjectButton

그룹별 클래스 메서드

Create

 

Create

"편집" 그래픽 개체를 생성합니다.

Properties

 

TextAlign

"TextAlign" 속성 가져오기/설정

X_Size

"X Size" 속성을 가져옵니다

Y_Size

"Y Size" 속성을 가져옵니다

BackColor

"배경 색" 속성 가져오기/설정

BorderColor

"테두리 색" 속성 가져오기/설정

ReadOnly

"읽기 전용" 속성 가져오기/설정

Angle

"각도" 속성 가져오기/설정

입/출력

 

virtual Save

파일에 쓰기 위한 가상 방법

virtual Load

파일에서 읽기 위한 가상 메서드

virtual Type

가상식별방법

클래스 CObject 에서 상속된 메서드

Prev, Prev, Next, Next, Compare

CChartObject 클래스에서 상속된 메서드

ChartId, Window, Name, Name, NumPoints, Attach, SetPoint, Delete, Detach, Time, Time, Price, Price, Color, Color, Style, Style, Width, Width, Background, Background, Fill, Fill, Z_Order, Z_Order, Selected, Selected, Selectable, Selectable, Description, Description, Tooltip, Tooltip, Timeframes, Timeframes, CreateTime, LevelsCount, LevelsCount, LevelColor, LevelColor, LevelStyle, LevelStyle, LevelWidth, LevelWidth, LevelValue, LevelValue, LevelDescription, LevelDescription, GetInteger, GetInteger, SetInteger, SetInteger, GetDouble, GetDouble, SetDouble, SetDouble, GetString, GetString, SetString, SetString, ShiftObject, ShiftPoint

CChartObjectText 클래스에서 상속된 메서드

Angle, Angle, Font, Font, FontSize, FontSize, Anchor, Anchor, Create

CChartObjectLabel 클래스에서 상속된 메서드

X_Distance, X_Distance, Y_Distance, Y_Distance, X_Size, Y_Size, Corner, Corner, Time, Price, Create

 

