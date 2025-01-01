CChartObjectEdit
CChartObjectEdit는 그래픽 개체 속성에 대한 단순 액세스를 위한 클래스입니다.
Description
CChartObjectEdit 클래스는 "편집" 개체 속성에 대한 액세스를 제공합니다.
Declaration
class CChartObjectEdit : public CChartObjectLabel
Title
#include <ChartObjects\ChartObjectsTxtControls.mqh>
상속 계층
CChartObjectEdit
직계 하위
그룹별 클래스 메서드
Create
"편집" 그래픽 개체를 생성합니다.
Properties
"TextAlign" 속성 가져오기/설정
"X Size" 속성을 가져옵니다
"Y Size" 속성을 가져옵니다
"배경 색" 속성 가져오기/설정
"테두리 색" 속성 가져오기/설정
"읽기 전용" 속성 가져오기/설정
"각도" 속성 가져오기/설정
입/출력
virtual Save
파일에 쓰기 위한 가상 방법
virtual Load
파일에서 읽기 위한 가상 메서드
virtual Type
가상식별방법
클래스 CObject 에서 상속된 메서드
Prev, Prev, Next, Next, Compare
CChartObject 클래스에서 상속된 메서드
ChartId, Window, Name, Name, NumPoints, Attach, SetPoint, Delete, Detach, Time, Time, Price, Price, Color, Color, Style, Style, Width, Width, Background, Background, Fill, Fill, Z_Order, Z_Order, Selected, Selected, Selectable, Selectable, Description, Description, Tooltip, Tooltip, Timeframes, Timeframes, CreateTime, LevelsCount, LevelsCount, LevelColor, LevelColor, LevelStyle, LevelStyle, LevelWidth, LevelWidth, LevelValue, LevelValue, LevelDescription, LevelDescription, GetInteger, GetInteger, SetInteger, SetInteger, GetDouble, GetDouble, SetDouble, SetDouble, GetString, GetString, SetString, SetString, ShiftObject, ShiftPoint
CChartObjectText 클래스에서 상속된 메서드
Angle, Angle, Font, Font, FontSize, FontSize, Anchor, Anchor, Create
CChartObjectLabel 클래스에서 상속된 메서드
X_Distance, X_Distance, Y_Distance, Y_Distance, X_Size, Y_Size, Corner, Corner, Time, Price, Create
더보기
객체 유형, 객체 속성, 차트 각도, 객체 바인딩 메서드, 그래픽 객체