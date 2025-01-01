MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryGraphic ObjectsControl ObjectsCChartObjectTextFontSize CreateAngleFontFontSizeAnchorSaveLoadType FontSize (Get Method) Gets the value of "Font size" property. int FontSize() const Return Value Value of "FontSize" property of the object assigned to the class instance. If there is no object assigned, it returns 0. FontSize (Set Method) Sets new value for "Font size" property. bool FontSize( int size // property value ) Parameters size [in] New value for "Font size" property. Return Value true - successful, false - cannot change the property. Font Anchor