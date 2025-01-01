FontSize (Get Method)

Gets the value of "Font size" property.

int FontSize() const

Return Value

Value of "FontSize" property of the object assigned to the class instance. If there is no object assigned, it returns 0.

FontSize (Set Method)

Sets new value for "Font size" property.

bool FontSize(

int size

)

Parameters

size

[in] New value for "Font size" property.

Return Value

true - successful, false - cannot change the property.