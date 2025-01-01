MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryGraphic ObjectsControl ObjectsCChartObjectTextFont CreateAngleFontFontSizeAnchorSaveLoadType Font (Get Method) Gets the value of "Font" property. string Font() const Return Value Value of "Font" property of the object assigned to the class instance. If there is no object assigned, it returns "". Font (Set Method) Sets new value for "Font" property. bool Font( string font // property value ) Parameters font [in] New value for "Font" property. Return Value true - success, false - cannot change the property. Angle FontSize