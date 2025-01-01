DocumentationSections
MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryGraphic ObjectsControl ObjectsCChartObjectTextFont 

Font (Get Method)

Gets the value of "Font" property.

string  Font() const

Return Value

Value of "Font" property of the object assigned to the class instance. If there is no object assigned, it returns "".

Font (Set Method)

Sets new value for "Font" property.

bool  Font(
   string  font      // property value
   )

Parameters

font

[in]  New value for "Font" property.

Return Value

true - success, false - cannot change the property.