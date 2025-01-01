CChartObjectLabel

CChartObjectLabel is a class for simplified access to "Label" graphical object properties.

Description

CChartObjectLabel class provides access to "Label" object properties.

Declaration

class CChartObjectLabel : public CChartObjectText

Title

#include <ChartObjects\ChartObjectsTxtControls.mqh>

Inheritance hierarchy CObject CChartObject CChartObjectText CChartObjectLabel Direct descendants CChartObjectEdit, CChartObjectRectLabel

Class Methods by Groups

Create Create Creates "Label" graphical object Properties X_Distance Gets/sets "X_Distance" property Y_Distance Gets/sets "Y_Distance" property X_Size Gets/sets "X_Size" property Y_Size Gets/sets "Y_Size" property Corner Gets/sets "Corner" property Time "Stub" for time coordinate change Price "Stub" for price coordinate change Input/output virtual Save Virtual method for writing to file virtual Load Virtual method for reading from file virtual Type Virtual method of identification

Methods inherited from class CObject Prev, Prev, Next, Next, Compare Methods inherited from class CChartObject ChartId, Window, Name, Name, NumPoints, Attach, SetPoint, Delete, Detach, Time, Time, Price, Price, Color, Color, Style, Style, Width, Width, Background, Background, Fill, Fill, Z_Order, Z_Order, Selected, Selected, Selectable, Selectable, Description, Description, Tooltip, Tooltip, Timeframes, Timeframes, CreateTime, LevelsCount, LevelsCount, LevelColor, LevelColor, LevelStyle, LevelStyle, LevelWidth, LevelWidth, LevelValue, LevelValue, LevelDescription, LevelDescription, GetInteger, GetInteger, SetInteger, SetInteger, GetDouble, GetDouble, SetDouble, SetDouble, GetString, GetString, SetString, SetString, ShiftObject, ShiftPoint Methods inherited from class CChartObjectText Angle, Angle, Font, Font, FontSize, FontSize, Anchor, Anchor, Create

See also

Object types, Object properties, Chart angle, Methods of Object Binding, Graphic objects