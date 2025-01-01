DocumentationSections
CChartObjectLabel

CChartObjectLabel is a class for simplified access to "Label" graphical object properties.

Description

CChartObjectLabel class provides access to "Label" object properties.

Declaration

   class CChartObjectLabel : public CChartObjectText

Title

   #include <ChartObjects\ChartObjectsTxtControls.mqh>

Inheritance hierarchy

  CObject

      CChartObject

          CChartObjectText

              CChartObjectLabel

Direct descendants

CChartObjectEdit, CChartObjectRectLabel

Class Methods by Groups

Create

 

Create

Creates "Label" graphical object

Properties

 

X_Distance

Gets/sets "X_Distance" property

Y_Distance

Gets/sets "Y_Distance" property

X_Size

Gets/sets "X_Size" property

Y_Size

Gets/sets "Y_Size" property

Corner

Gets/sets "Corner" property

Time

"Stub" for time coordinate change

Price

"Stub" for price coordinate change

Input/output

 

virtual Save

Virtual method for writing to file

virtual Load

Virtual method for reading from file

virtual Type

Virtual method of identification

Methods inherited from class CObject

Prev, Prev, Next, Next, Compare

Methods inherited from class CChartObject

ChartId, Window, Name, Name, NumPoints, Attach, SetPoint, Delete, Detach, Time, Time, Price, Price, Color, Color, Style, Style, Width, Width, Background, Background, Fill, Fill, Z_Order, Z_Order, Selected, Selected, Selectable, Selectable, Description, Description, Tooltip, Tooltip, Timeframes, Timeframes, CreateTime, LevelsCount, LevelsCount, LevelColor, LevelColor, LevelStyle, LevelStyle, LevelWidth, LevelWidth, LevelValue, LevelValue, LevelDescription, LevelDescription, GetInteger, GetInteger, SetInteger, SetInteger, GetDouble, GetDouble, SetDouble, SetDouble, GetString, GetString, SetString, SetString, ShiftObject, ShiftPoint

Methods inherited from class CChartObjectText

Angle, Angle, Font, Font, FontSize, FontSize, Anchor, Anchor, Create

 

See also

