MQL5 Reference\Standard Library\Graphic Objects\Control Objects\CChartObjectText\Angle 

Angle (Get Method)

Gets the value of "Angle" property.

double  Angle() const

Return Value

Value of "Angle" property of the object assigned to the class instance. If there is no object assigned, it returns EMPTY_VALUE.

Angle (Set Method)

Sets a value for "Angle" property.

bool  Angle(
   double  angle      // property value
   )

Parameters

angle

[in]  New value for "Angle" property.

Return Value

true - successful, false - cannot change the property.