Angle (Get Method)

Gets the value of "Angle" property.

double Angle() const

Return Value

Value of "Angle" property of the object assigned to the class instance. If there is no object assigned, it returns EMPTY_VALUE.

Angle (Set Method)

Sets a value for "Angle" property.

bool Angle(

double angle

)

Parameters

angle

[in] New value for "Angle" property.

Return Value

true - successful, false - cannot change the property.