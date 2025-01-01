MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryGraphic ObjectsControl ObjectsCChartObjectTextAngle CreateAngleFontFontSizeAnchorSaveLoadType Angle (Get Method) Gets the value of "Angle" property. double Angle() const Return Value Value of "Angle" property of the object assigned to the class instance. If there is no object assigned, it returns EMPTY_VALUE. Angle (Set Method) Sets a value for "Angle" property. bool Angle( double angle // property value ) Parameters angle [in] New value for "Angle" property. Return Value true - successful, false - cannot change the property. Create Font