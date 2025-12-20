Professional Smart Trading System Online Course







Welcome to The Professional Smart Trading System (PSTS) ONLINE COURSE It is a complete educational roadmap designed to take traders from absolute beginners to fully structured, disciplined, and system-driven professionals.

Instead of learning random strategies or disconnected concepts, PSTS Online Course organizes trading into a clear sequence: first understanding how markets work, then learning how structure behaves, and finally applying consistent rules using modern tools and automation.

The goal is simple: provide a clean, logical framework that removes confusion, reduces emotional mistakes, and helps traders grow step by step with clarity and confidence.























PHASE 1: Learn Trading From Zero

COURSE 1: TYPES OF TRADERS & SYSTEMS

Phase 1 is designed for traders who are starting from zero or who feel they never built a proper foundation.This phase focuses on the basics: types of traders, core market concepts, essential risk management, and fundamental price-action principles.It gives you the clarity and vocabulary you need before touching advanced tools or structured systems.By the end of Phase 1, you will understand how markets move, how risk works, and how real trading decisions are built — preparing you for the more advanced PSTS levels.

This course introduces the main trader profiles, trading styles, and system types used in the market today. You will learn how to identify your trading personality, what system structure suits you best, and how to build a foundation that matches your strengths.



COURSE 2: TRADING QUESTION AND ANSWERS

A practical course covering real trading questions, common trader mistakes, and clear professional answers. This section strengthens your understanding of market logic, execution, psychology, and the core principles needed before applying any strategy.



COURSE 3: RISK AND CAPITAL MANAGEMENT

Here you learn the most important part of trading: risk, money management, position sizing, drawdown control, and capital preservation. This course shows how professionals protect their accounts and how to apply safe, consistent rules in all market conditions.



COURSE 4: ADVANCED PRICE ACTION 101

This course builds your technical foundation with structured price action: trends, ranges, pullbacks, breakouts, support/resistance, candlestick logic, and market phases. It prepares you for deeper structural analysis in later courses.



COURSE 5: T.A.T S.E.T — THE MAP TRADING SYSTEM

A rule-based system that organizes the chart into logical zones to help you read structure, identify high-probability areas, and remove noise. This course teaches how to “map” the market and stay aligned with clean price movement.



COURSE 6: STRATEGY 1 — S&R WITH CANDLESTICK PATTERNS

A complete strategy combining support/resistance zones with candlestick confirmation to create simple, reliable entries. Perfect for traders who need a clean approach before moving to advanced systems.



PHASE 2: Becoming a Pro Trader with Structure and Clarity

Phase 2 is where your trading becomes structured.

Here you will learn the full PSTS framework — Levels 1, 2, 3, 4, and X — which covers professional execution, structured market analysis, trend scanning, automation, and advanced Smart Money Concepts.

This phase transforms the way you read the market, select trades, manage risk, and build consistency.

Each level builds on the previous one to create a complete, disciplined decision-making system used by modern traders.









COURSE 7: THE ATOMIC ANALYST

This course focuses on the Atomic Analyst indicator — a structured, non-repainting system built for clarity, directional bias, and rule-based entries. You learn how to use signals, stop-loss logic, risk templates, and the new Atomic Filter designed for the 2026 market.



COURSE 8: THE SMART TREND TRADING SYSTEM

A full deep dive into STTS — a multi-indicator market system with trend-following, reversal, and scalping strategies. You learn cloud logic, breakout structure, trailing stop rules, volume candles, reversal zones, and multi-timeframe confirmation.



COURSE 9: THE MENA TREND SCANNER

This course teaches how to scan the entire market from one chart using a professional multi-pair, multi-timeframe dashboard. You learn how to choose the strongest pairs, avoid bad market conditions, and combine scanner direction with STTS structure.



COURSE X: THE SMART MONEY CONCEPTS

This course explains institutional logic — liquidity, order blocks, imbalance, BOS/CHoCH, and structural shifts. You learn how professional price movement works and how SMC integrates naturally with Levels 1, 2, and 3 of PSTS.



COURSE 11: THE SMART UNIVERSAL EXPERT ADVISER

This course teaches how to automate your strategies without coding. You learn how the Smart Universal EA reads indicator buffers, executes trades, manages stop-loss and take-profit, applies filters, and converts manual systems into rule-based automation.



