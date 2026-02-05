Made $97 Today Using Just One Stochastic-Based Indicator
Analytics & Forecasts

Made $97 Today Using Just One Stochastic-Based Indicator

5 February 2026, 07:25
Evgeny Belyaev
Evgeny Belyaev
0
487

Today’s Profit: $97.42 — All From One Simple, AI-Free Indicator: Advanced Stochastic Scalper


My solutions on MQL5 Market: Evgeny Belyaev’s products for traders


No magic. No black-box AI. Just pure, transparent, rule-based trading using the Advanced Stochastic Scalper on CADCHF M1.

I traded strictly by its signals today — and the results speak for themselves. This isn’t about complex algorithms or machine learning guessing the market. It’s about disciplined execution of clear, time-tested stochastic logic.

 Buy Signal: When the green line crosses up through the oversold level (bottom red dotted line). Close any open sell positions immediately.

 Sell Signal: When the green line crosses down through the overbought level (top red dotted line). Close any open buy positions immediately.

 Multiple Signals? If you get 2-3 consecutive signals in the same direction — stack your trades! Open a new position without closing the previous one. This is where the real scalping power kicks in.

Today, I followed this to the letter:

  •  Entered long after the first green arrow (oversold bounce).
  •  Exited short, then went long again after the second green arrow.
  •  Caught the sharp drop with two consecutive red arrows — exited long, opened short.
  •  Final green arrow gave me my last profitable long before close.

Total: $97.42 profit from just 4-5 high-probability setups. No guesswork. No lag. Just clean, mechanical signals.

📥 Download the Indicator:

• For MetaTrader 5https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/30312
• For MetaTrader 4https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/28824