Made $97 Today Using Just One Stochastic-Based Indicator

Today’s Profit: $97.42 — All From One Simple, AI-Free Indicator: Advanced Stochastic Scalper
My solutions on MQL5 Market: Evgeny Belyaev’s products for traders
No magic. No black-box AI. Just pure, transparent, rule-based trading using the Advanced Stochastic Scalper on CADCHF M1.
I traded strictly by its signals today — and the results speak for themselves. This isn’t about complex algorithms or machine learning guessing the market. It’s about disciplined execution of clear, time-tested stochastic logic.
✅ Buy Signal: When the green line crosses up through the oversold level (bottom red dotted line). Close any open sell positions immediately.
✅ Sell Signal: When the green line crosses down through the overbought level (top red dotted line). Close any open buy positions immediately.
✅ Multiple Signals? If you get 2-3 consecutive signals in the same direction — stack your trades! Open a new position without closing the previous one. This is where the real scalping power kicks in.
Today, I followed this to the letter:
- Entered long after the first green arrow (oversold bounce).
- Exited short, then went long again after the second green arrow.
- Caught the sharp drop with two consecutive red arrows — exited long, opened short.
- Final green arrow gave me my last profitable long before close.
Total: $97.42 profit from just 4-5 high-probability setups. No guesswork. No lag. Just clean, mechanical signals.
📥 Download the Indicator:
• For MetaTrader 5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/30312
• For MetaTrader 4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/28824