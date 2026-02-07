Copy trading from telegram to MT5/MT4

Transform your MT5 trading with this powerful, feature-rich signal copying expert advisor. Copy trades from Telegram with advanced money management, time-based controls, and intelligent position management.
💰 Advanced Money Management
- ✅ 3 Lot Size Calculation Methods:
- Fixed lot size
- Balance-based (e.g., 0.1 lot per $10,000)
- Risk percentage (risk 1-5% per trade)
- ✅ Multiple TP levels with individual lot multipliers
- ✅ Dynamic lot size based on stop loss distance
- ✅ Min/Max lot size filters
⏰ Time-Based Controls (NEW!)
- ✅ Auto close positions after X minutes
- ✅ Close profitable trades only after time limit
- ✅ Close losing trades only to cut losses early
- ✅ Perfect for scalping (5-15 min) and day trading (60-240 min)
- ✅ Trading hours filter (e.g., trade only 8:00-22:00)
🎯 Position Management
- ✅ Breakeven automation - move SL to entry + protection
- ✅ Trailing stop with customizable start point and distance
- ✅ Partial close - close 25%, 50%, or custom percentage
- ✅ Close at TP1 and trail remaining position
- ✅ Manual SL/TP adjustment from signals
🔧 Signal Processing
- ✅ Detect BUY, SELL, and 4 pending order types
- ✅ Extract entry price, stop loss, take profit automatically
- ✅ Support for price or points format (auto-detect)
- ✅ Process modify, close, cancel signals
- ✅ Slippage control - convert to limit order if exceeded
- ✅ Signal expiration - ignore old signals
🛡️ Risk Management
- ✅ Maximum number of open positions limit
- ✅ Pending order expiration (auto-delete after X hours)
- ✅ Symbol whitelist/blacklist
- ✅ Filter signals by keywords (include/exclude)
- ✅ Trading time window - trade only during specific hours
🌍 Symbol Management
- ✅ Support for non-standard symbols (GOLD→XAUUSD, SILVER→XAGUSD)
- ✅ Prefix/suffix support (broker-specific symbols)
- ✅ Minimum symbol length filter
- ✅ Smart symbol extraction with multiple detection methods
📝 Detailed Logging
- ✅ Complete execution logs for debugging
- ✅ Track signal processing steps
- ✅ Position management notifications
- ✅ Error reporting with detailed codes
🎓 INSTALLATION GUIDE
Step 1: Install EA
- Download the EA file from https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/164472
- Copy to: MQL5/Experts/ folder
- Restart MT5 or refresh Navigator
Step 2: Enable WebRequest
- Tools → Options → Expert Advisors
- Check "Allow WebRequest for listed URLs"
- Add: http://127.0.0.1
- Click OK
Step 3: Setup Signal Server
- Install App From Telegram Channel
- https://t.me/copy_trader_softwer/17
Step 4: Attach EA to Chart
- Drag EA to any chart (symbol doesn't matter)
- Configure settings:
- Lot size method
- Risk percentage
- Auto close time (if needed)
- Trading hours
- Enable "Allow live trading"
- Click OK
Step 5: Test
- Send test signal to server
- Check MT5 Experts tab for logs
- Verify trade execution
- Adjust settings as needed
⚠️ IMPORTANT NOTES
Risk Warning
- Test on demo account first before going live
- Set appropriate lot sizes and risk limits
- Monitor first trades carefully
- Use stop losses always
🆘 TROUBLESHOOTING
Issue: "WebRequest failed, code: X"
Solution:
- Check MT5 WebRequest settings
- Verify server is running
- Test URL in browser first
Issue: "Symbol not found"
Solution:
- Check symbol name matches broker
- Use prefix/suffix if needed
- Add to non-standard symbols list
Issue: Trades not opening
Solution:
- Check lot size limits
- Verify account balance
- Check maximum positions limit
- Review signal format
Issue: Auto close not working
Solution:
- Verify EnableAutoCloseByTime = true
- Check MinutesToAutoClose > 0
- Ensure EA is running on chart