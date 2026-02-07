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Copy trading from telegram to MT5/MT4

7 February 2026, 16:46
Mohammed Kaddour
Mohammed Kaddour
2
400


Transform your MT5 trading with this powerful, feature-rich signal copying expert advisor. Copy trades from Telegram with advanced money management, time-based controls, and intelligent position management.

💰 Advanced Money Management

  •  3 Lot Size Calculation Methods:
    • Fixed lot size
    • Balance-based (e.g., 0.1 lot per $10,000)
    • Risk percentage (risk 1-5% per trade)
  •  Multiple TP levels with individual lot multipliers
  • ✅ Dynamic lot size based on stop loss distance
  • ✅ Min/Max lot size filters

 Time-Based Controls (NEW!)

  •  Auto close positions after X minutes
  • ✅ Close profitable trades only after time limit
  • ✅ Close losing trades only to cut losses early
  • ✅ Perfect for scalping (5-15 min) and day trading (60-240 min)
  • ✅ Trading hours filter (e.g., trade only 8:00-22:00)

🎯 Position Management

  •  Breakeven automation - move SL to entry + protection
  •  Trailing stop with customizable start point and distance
  •  Partial close - close 25%, 50%, or custom percentage
  •  Close at TP1 and trail remaining position
  • ✅ Manual SL/TP adjustment from signals

🔧 Signal Processing

  • ✅ Detect BUY, SELL, and 4 pending order types
  • ✅ Extract entry price, stop loss, take profit automatically
  • ✅ Support for price or points format (auto-detect)
  • ✅ Process modify, close, cancel signals
  •  Slippage control - convert to limit order if exceeded
  •  Signal expiration - ignore old signals

🛡️ Risk Management

  • ✅ Maximum number of open positions limit
  •  Pending order expiration (auto-delete after X hours)
  • ✅ Symbol whitelist/blacklist
  • ✅ Filter signals by keywords (include/exclude)
  •  Trading time window - trade only during specific hours

🌍 Symbol Management

  • ✅ Support for non-standard symbols (GOLD→XAUUSD, SILVER→XAGUSD)
  •  Prefix/suffix support (broker-specific symbols)
  • ✅ Minimum symbol length filter
  • ✅ Smart symbol extraction with multiple detection methods

📝 Detailed Logging

  • ✅ Complete execution logs for debugging
  • ✅ Track signal processing steps
  • ✅ Position management notifications
  • ✅ Error reporting with detailed codes

🎓 INSTALLATION GUIDE

Step 1: Install EA

  1. Download the EA file from https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/164472
  2. Copy to: MQL5/Experts/ folder
  3. Restart MT5 or refresh Navigator

Step 2: Enable WebRequest

  1. Tools → Options → Expert Advisors
  2. Check "Allow WebRequest for listed URLs"
  3. Add: http://127.0.0.1
  4. Click OK

Step 3: Setup Signal Server

  1. Install App From Telegram Channel
  2. https://t.me/copy_trader_softwer/17

Step 4: Attach EA to Chart

  1. Drag EA to any chart (symbol doesn't matter)
  2. Configure settings:
    • Lot size method
    • Risk percentage
    • Auto close time (if needed)
    • Trading hours
  3. Enable "Allow live trading"
  4. Click OK

Step 5: Test

  1. Send test signal to server
  2. Check MT5 Experts tab for logs
  3. Verify trade execution
  4. Adjust settings as needed

⚠️ IMPORTANT NOTES

Risk Warning

  • Test on demo account first before going live
  • Set appropriate lot sizes and risk limits
  • Monitor first trades carefully
  • Use stop losses always

🆘 TROUBLESHOOTING

Issue: "WebRequest failed, code: X"

Solution:

  • Check MT5 WebRequest settings
  • Verify server is running
  • Test URL in browser first

Issue: "Symbol not found"

Solution:

  • Check symbol name matches broker
  • Use prefix/suffix if needed
  • Add to non-standard symbols list

Issue: Trades not opening

Solution:

  • Check lot size limits
  • Verify account balance
  • Check maximum positions limit
  • Review signal format

Issue: Auto close not working

Solution:

  • Verify EnableAutoCloseByTime = true
  • Check MinutesToAutoClose > 0
  • Ensure EA is running on chart

#copy trading, MT5, MT4