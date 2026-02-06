THE BITCOIN CORE – USER MANUAL & CONFIGURATION GUIDE

Expert Advisor for BTCUSD (Bitcoin)

Developed by Eriksson Systems





✅ 1) BASIC SETUP (LIVE TRADING)

Symbol: BTCUSD only

Timeframe: Works on any timeframe

📌 Recommended: M30 (best visuals)

Use a broker with low spread + low commission for best performance.

✅ 2) BACKTESTING SETTINGS (IMPORTANT)

To get realistic results, use these settings:

Recommended Test Period

📌 2018 → Present (if your broker has the data)

Recommended Modeling Method

📌 1 Minute OHLC (Open/High/Low/Close)

Do NOT use:

Every Tick

Real Tick Data

Reason: tick data often contains incorrect spreads/gaps and differs heavily between brokers.

The EA is designed to calculate trades on new M1 candle openings, so tick testing gives no benefit.

⚠ If Your Backtest Looks Different Than EA Page Results

This is usually caused by:

bad broker spread/commission data in tester

poor quality historical feed

using tick modeling instead of M1 OHLC

Also recommended:

📌 Backtest risk based on Starting Balance / Fixed Balance

(not equity-based), to get a more stable and realistic performance view.

✅ 3) MAGIC NUMBER & COMMENT

Always use a unique Magic Number

If using multiple EAs, each EA must have a different magic number

Prop firms: use a custom trade comment (optional but recommended)

✅ 4) RISK SETTINGS

Fixed lot size is not recommended

Use Automatic/Manual risk so lot size adapts to volatility

Prop firms:

📌 Low risk recommended

Portfolio use (multiple EAs):

📌 Use manual risk and equal weighting (example: 1% per EA)

✅ 5) EXIT MODELS

The EA uses 3 exit styles for diversification:

Trailing stop (main exit)

Take profit (some trades)

Time-based exit (some trades)

📌 Recommended: keep all enabled (default).

✅ 6) TIME FILTER

Time filter options:

OFF

Standard

Strict

📌 Recommended: Standard

Strict = fewer trades but higher selectivity.

OFF = more trades.

⚠ Time filters are optimized for brokers using GMT+2 / GMT+3.

If your broker uses another timezone: use Time Filter OFF.

🛡 7) DAILY DRAWDOWN PROTECTION (PROP FIRMS)

📌 Recommended: Enable Daily Drawdown Protection

Set your max daily loss below the prop firm limit.

Example: if prop firm allows 5% daily loss → set 4%.

This will close all trades (including other EAs) to protect the account.

📅 8) FRIDAY CLOSE OPTION

Enable only if:

your prop firm does not allow weekend holding

you want weekend gap protection and avoid swap fees

💰 9) MINIMUM BALANCE

Minimum possible: $250+

Recommended: $500+ for safer performance

Very small accounts (example $200) are not recommended.

✅ QUICK RECOMMENDED SETTINGS (BEST DEFAULT)

✔ BTCUSD

✔ M30 timeframe

✔ Low risk (prop firms)

✔ Time filter = Standard

✔ Daily DD protection = ON

✔ Backtest from 2018+

✔ Modeling = 1 Minute OHLC

✔ Unique magic number per EA

DISCLAIMER

Trading involves risk. The Bitcoin Core can experience losing periods. Past results do not guarantee future performance. Always test on demo and use proper risk settings.



