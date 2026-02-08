Axi Select: Scaling Capital Without Challenge Fees (And The Question Everyone's Asking)

I've hit 7.5% in Phase 2 of Axi Select.

No challenge fees. No artificial time limits. Just trading and proving consistency.

But everyone's asking the same question: "Did you do it with Alpha Pulse AI?"

The answer is more interesting than a single EA.

The Progress So Far

For those unfamiliar with Axi Select:

No upfront fees to enter

Capital allocated based on your Edge Score

Progress through stages based on consistent performance

Profit splits that improve as you advance

Phase 2 means I've proven enough consistency for initial allocation. The 7.5% is progress toward the next threshold.

The math compared to traditional prop firms:

Traditional path: $155-500 per challenge attempt. Fail = pay again. Pass = start over if you blow it.

$155-500 per challenge attempt. Fail = pay again. Pass = start over if you blow it. Axi Select path: $0 fees. Trade your own capital. Prove consistency. Get allocated.

At 7.5% with zero challenge fees, I'm ahead of every trader who paid $500 this month to try a prop firm challenge.

The Question Everyone Asks

"What EA did you use? Alpha Pulse AI? Gold Guardian?"

Short answer: Not just one.

Longer answer: I'm running something different. A portfolio approach. Multiple systems working together.

And that's all I'm going to say for now.

Why I'm Not Revealing Details Yet

Two reasons:

1. It's still being validated.

7.5% is progress, not proof. I want more data before I claim anything. Too many people share "strategies" after 2 weeks of good results, then disappear when it stops working.

I'd rather wait, prove it works over a longer period, and then share something genuinely useful.

2. I'm building something to share properly.

This isn't going to be a vague hint followed by "buy my course." I'm documenting the approach, the EAs involved, the allocation logic, and the results.

When it's ready, it'll be the complete picture. Not teasers forever.

What I Can Share Now

The general principles (without specifics):

Diversification matters. One EA, no matter how good, has bad weeks. Multiple systems with different approaches smooth returns.

One EA, no matter how good, has bad weeks. Multiple systems with different approaches smooth returns. AI and traditional logic complement each other. What AI does well isn't what rules-based systems do well. Running both captures different opportunities.

What AI does well isn't what rules-based systems do well. Running both captures different opportunities. Consistency beats aggression. Axi Select's Edge Score rewards steady performance. The portfolio is designed for that.

Axi Select's Edge Score rewards steady performance. The portfolio is designed for that. Capital efficiency. Not everything runs at full size all the time. Allocation adapts to conditions.

That's the philosophy. The specifics—which EAs, what ratios, how I decide allocation—that comes later.

Why Axi Select for This

The Edge Score system is what makes this possible.

Traditional prop firms measure: "Did you make 10% in 30 days without hitting drawdown limits?"

Axi Select measures: "Are you consistently profitable over time with controlled risk?"

These are different questions. The second one is what a portfolio approach is designed to answer. Steady progress. Controlled drawdowns. Systematic behavior.

If I was trying to pass a 30-day challenge, I'd need to be more aggressive. Take more risk. Hope for good variance.

For Axi Select, the portfolio approach is ideal. Prove consistency. Progress through phases. Scale allocation.

The Timeline

I'll share the full portfolio approach when:

I have at least 3 months of documented performance

The data shows it works across different market conditions

I've figured out how to explain it in a way that's actually useful

Estimate: 3-4 weeks from now. Maybe sooner if results are clear faster.

How to Know When It's Ready

I'll announce it in the newsletter first.

Not on social media. Not as a public post that gets buried. Newsletter subscribers get the complete breakdown before anyone else.

If you're interested in the portfolio approach—the specific EAs, the allocation logic, the actual results—that's where it'll appear first.

There might also be something extra for subscribers. Haven't decided yet. But the newsletter is definitely the first place.

The Bigger Picture

This matters beyond just my results because it represents a different way to think about trading:

Old model: Find the perfect EA → Run it → Hope it keeps working → When it stops, find another "perfect" EA.

New model: Build a portfolio of approaches → Diversify across styles → Adapt allocation based on conditions → Survive when any single approach struggles.

The second model is harder to set up but easier to maintain. And it's how institutional money actually works.

Why shouldn't retail traders think the same way?

Axi Select Access

If you want to explore Axi Select yourself, here's my affiliate link.

The benefit of using it: I have direct contact with my manager at Axi. If you use my link and have any issues—account verification delays, deposit problems, execution concerns—reach out to me. I'll escalate it personally.

The difference between generic support (weeks) and direct escalation (days).

The Bottom Line

7.5% in Phase 2 of Axi Select. Zero challenge fees. A portfolio approach that's proving itself.

The full details are coming. Not vague forever-teasers, but a complete breakdown once I have enough data to share responsibly.

Want to know when it's ready?

Newsletter subscribers find out first.

This is how I'm scaling capital in 2026. Challenge-free. Portfolio-based. Systematic.

More updates as progress continues.